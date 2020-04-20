Nevada Recovery Advocacy Project to Host Virtual Town Hall "COVID-19 and Communities of Recovery from Addiction & Mental Health"

On Thursday, April 23 from 6-7:30p.m., Nevada elected leaders and public health experts will join hundreds of constituents statewide to discuss the needs of the addiction and mental health recovery communities during COVID-19.

The current COVID-19 health crisis in Nevada has presented a wide-range of challenges to people in and those seeking recovery from addiction and mental health disorders. Given the current CDC guidelines and Governor Sisolak's stay-at-home order, mutual aid groups that provide life-saving support services have moved online—and many are fortunate enough to have the access to the supports needed to sustain their pathways to wellness. However, many Nevadans are still unable to access the services needed to enter and maintain their personal recovery.

In the spirit of community collaboration and learning, the Recovery Advocacy Project will be hosting a virtual town hall for the recovery community, families, allies, and policymakers on Thursday, April 23 from 6-7:30 p.m. PDT.

The purpose of the town hall will be to discuss the COVID-19 response, supporting those in and seeking recovery, and the impact of this pandemic on the demand for these needed services and supports. The town hall is also an opportunity for citizens of Nevada to learn more and provide input on the community funding needs to combat the state's addiction and mental health crisis.

Confirmed panelists include:

Senator Julia Ratti , State Senator, District 13

, Senator Joe Hardy , State Senator, District 12

, Assemblyman Steve Yeager , Assemblyman, District 9

, Assemblywoman Jill Tolles , Assemblywoman, District 25

, Mayor Hillary Schieve , Mayor, City of Reno

, Mayor Pro Tem Michele Fiore , Las Vegas Councilwoman, Ward 6

Councilwoman Victoria Seaman , Las Vegas Councilwoman, Ward 2

, Stephanie Woodard , DHHS Senior Advisor on Behavioral Health

, Terry Kerns , Substance Abuse Law Enforcement Coordinator, Office of the Attorney General

, Valerie Cauhape , Rural Regional Behavioral Health Policy Board

, Dorothy Edwards & Frankie Lemus , Washoe Regional Behavioral Health Policy Board

, Jenny Gratzke , Southern Nevada Health District

, Dona Dmitrovic , Executive Director, Foundation for Recovery

Ryan Hampton , Organizing Director, Recovery Advocacy Project

Registration is free and open to all interested Nevada residents by visiting this link: https://www.recoveryvoices.com/covid-townhall/

This event is OPEN PRESS. For more information, please contact Ryan Hampton at 310.569.3755 or 238344@email4pr.com.

