Nevada regulators to fine Wynn Resorts over sex allegations

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2015, file photo, Steve Wynn, CEO of Wynn Resorts, delivers the keynote address at Colliers International Annual Seminar at the Boston Convention Center in Boston. Nevada gambling regulators say they will fine Wynn Resorts after an investigation found former executives failed on multiple occasions to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct against Wynn. A complaint and settlement released Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, by the Nevada Gaming Control Board said Wynn's conduct was "inappropriate and unsuitable" and detailed at least seven allegations of misconduct dating back to 2005. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada gambling regulators announced a settlement Monday with casino mogul Steve Wynn's former company over allegations that former executives failed on multiple occasions to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board detailed at least seven allegations of misconduct by Wynn dating to 2005 in which former executives and managers of Wynn Resorts became of aware of the claims but failed to act. The board also said Wynn's conduct was "inappropriate and unsuitable" and violated company policies.

Wynn resigned from his company in February 2018 and has denied allegations of misconduct.

The control board's settlement with Wynn Resorts does not revoke or limit its gambling license but requires the company to pay a fine. The amount will be set by the Nevada Gaming Commission, but it wasn't immediately clear when that could occur.

Wynn Resorts said in a statement the closing of the board's investigation was "an important remedial step" and noted that any employee named in the control board's report as having been aware of the allegations but who failed to investigate or report them are "no longer with the company."

"We have fully cooperated and been transparent with the board in this in-depth investigation. We look forward to appearing before the Nevada Gaming Commission to review the settlement and establish the final resolution of the investigation," the statement said.

Phone and email messages left for Wynn's attorney were not immediately returned.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board's investigation began last year after a January 2018 report in the Wall Street Journal that said a number of women reported they were harassed or assaulted by Wynn, including one case that led to a $7.5 million settlement with a manicurist.

Along with the probe by Nevada regulators, a similar investigation was launched in Massachusetts, where Wynn Resorts plans to open a $2 billion casino-hotel this summer near Boston. Wynn has sued to block the release of a Massachusetts Gaming Commission report on its investigation, arguing it contains confidential information that is protected by attorney-client privilege.

A Nevada judge has temporarily blocked the report's release.

Wynn Resorts said the company had "undergone an extensive self-examination over the last twelve months," to create a safe, healthy and supportive workplace.

The changes included leadership changes, including a new CEO and changeover at the company's board of directors, sexual harassment prevention training for all employees, a women's leadership council that promotes equality in the workplace and studies of pay and promotion equity.