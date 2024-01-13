From Nevada to South Dakota, Rattazzi couple brings passion for meat industry to Mitchell

Jan. 12—MITCHELL — After spending much of their life in Nevada, Devin and Linda Rattazzi were longing to move closer to Linda's family in South Dakota.

As a butcher with a passion for the custom meat industry, Devin was unsure if the right job opportunity existed in the Mitchell area for the couple to make a move to South Dakota.

An unexpected opportunity to purchase a meat locker that had been a staple in the Mitchell community for decades was presented to the Rattazzis in 2023, and the couple didn't hesitate. In the fall, the Rattazzis bought Shorty's Locker and headed north to open their first meat locker in the community Linda was raised in.

"I've had other jobs that I've hated, but I've always loved doing this," Devin said of his passion for the meat industry. "I told Linda if we were going to move here, I would have to run a locker on my own or with her. I still don't know how my name came up when Shorty's was for sale, but it did, and the rest is history."

When the Rattazzis learned of longtime Mitchell business owner Nowell "Shorty" Hofer's death in 2021, they knew the loss of Shorty's Locker would have a big impact on the community.

Little did they know they would be buying the building that housed Shorty's Meat Locker since 1990 to open their own business in September.

"Shorty ran a good business, and we are proud to bring our experience to the area. We are doing things a little differently to keep prices low," Linda said. "We are blessed this worked out the way it did."

With over 30 years of experience as a butcher, Devin has plenty of knowledge about the meat industry.

As he put it, "You name any animal with good meat, and I've probably butchered it."

The couple share a strong belief in making their products and services affordable. Considering U.S. retail beef prices have soared over the past few years that reached a record-high $8 per pound in late 2023, it's added more motivation for the Rattazzis to keep their prices as low as possible while making profits.

"Providing a good product at a decent price for people being able to put decent food on the tables is what we're all about here," Linda said.

Linda pointed to the locker offering free specials like limited time free meat grinding and eliminating certain fees as examples of creative ways Rattazzi's Meat Locker offers accessible services and products.

"For example, you can hang your beef up here for free for up to 28 days. All lockers I've seen in my time working in Nevada charge to hang beef after 14 days," Devin said.

A unique service the Rattazzis offer at no cost is slaughtering emergency cattle kills.

While slaughtering a cow that was deemed an emergency kill can be a time-consuming process, Linda said butchering the cow at no cost to the cattle producer provides a substantial amount of beef that would otherwise go to waste.

"We see it as if a guy has put all this money into a cow that suddenly had to be killed for whatever reason, we don't want to add to the loss by charging them to have it slaughtered," Linda said.

In addition to beef, the Rattazzis carry a wide variety of brats, pork chops and ribs. Wild game processing is also an offering.

While the Rattazzis are no strangers to running a meat locker, being located directly next to another local meat locker is a new concept for the business owners. Since opening in September, the Rattazzis have formed a good relationship with their neighbor, Mitchell Locker, Devin and Linda said.

"The market is big enough for both of us," Devin said.

Since relocating to Mitchell, the Rattazzis are getting familiar with a new list of favorite meat products among customers. While the Rattazzis cater to customer demands and wants, they stock their freezers with a variety of meat cuts that are more popular along the West Coast.

Tri-tips and the butcher's cut are a few of the Rattazzis favorite beef cuts that they have been surprised to learn some customers aren't too familiar with.

"I thought it was crazy seeing how many people aren't familiar with tri-tips out here. It's a great cut. For the butcher's cut, you split the carcass and hang a nice piece of meat. They also call it a hanger steak for that reason," Devin said, noting the name, "butcher's cut," derives from the 1800s when a butcher would keep the butcher's cuts if a customer didn't have enough money to pay for a cow to be butchered. "I haven't met anyone around here who has heard of that."