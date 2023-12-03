Nevada State Police, tow trucks to hold memorial drive in honor of fallen state troopers
The two Nevada State Troopers killed in a hit-and-run on I-15 will be honored with a memorial drive on Saturday. Our Jhovani Carillo tells us more.
The two Nevada State Troopers killed in a hit-and-run on I-15 will be honored with a memorial drive on Saturday. Our Jhovani Carillo tells us more.
Florida State's defense carried the Seminoles in their 13-6 win over No. 15 Louisville.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
Georgia had won 29 straight games until it lost on Saturday.
It will be LAFC against the Columbus Crew on Dec. 9.
"I didn’t realize people didn’t know!" said the Film Song of the Year honoree, who came out in a recent Variety cover story. "I just didn’t talk about it."
Until Saturday, Georgia's last loss came to Alabama in the 2021 SEC title game.
The former co-stars of the "Glee" actress, who died in 2020, found a special way to raise money for one of her favorite charities.
The "Cravings" author celebrated her 38th birthday by undergoing ketamine therapy — but what exactly is it?
The Crew were down 2-0 with 20 minutes remaining in Saturday's MLS Eastern Conference final. Two substitutes spurred a stunning comeback and a wild 3-2 win.
The Longhorns were dominant in their 49-21 victory.
Snag a popular portable charger for $16, a massage gun for nearly 60% off, a coffee mug warmer for $26 and more great deals.
We also found a Fire TV for a mere $65 and a 15-piece knife set slashed by over 60%.
Washington ends the season at 13-0 and will assuredly be a part of the four-team playoff.
Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. is one of the biggest draft risers early on while UConn sophomore center Donovan Clingan is a potential first-round pick.
The Dolphins running back aggravated his knee injury against the Las Vegas Raiders two weeks ago.
'Tis the weekend to kick back and stream the new Hallmark holiday movies.
As the first portion of the NBA season unfolds, each week we will highlight a handful of make-or-break players who will determine their teams' fortunes, for better or worse.
Keller avoided prison time after apologizing for his actions on Jan. 6.
These vehicles are our Editors' Picks for November 2023.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don runs through every Week 13 game and provides his lineup advice, along with some key DFS plays.