Nevada woman breaks into dentist's office, pulls 13 teeth from patient: police

Peter Aitken
·1 min read

A Nevada woman broke into a dentist’s office, stole money and pulled 13 teeth from an unconscious patient on two separate occasions, according to Washoe County police.

Deputies allege that Laurel Eich – who is not a dentist – broke into a dental office where she claimed she had formerly worked.

Eich allegedly stole $22,861 in cash and checks during the May 3 break-in, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office said in a press release. Meanwhile, the tooth extraction occurred on a different date than the break-in, Eich told detectives. She also admitted to using anesthetic disposed of by the office, police said.

NEW ORLEANS UBER DRIVER ROBBED AT GUNPOINT BY PASSENGER LOSES HIS JOB FOR HAVING GUN ON FLOOR

Eich, 42, was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of burglary and one count each of grand larceny, conspiracy to commit burglary and perform surgery on another without a medical license.

ARIZONA AUTHORITIES ARREST 40 MEN ACCUSED OF CHILD SEX CRIMES

Investigators did not say how they determined Eich to be a person of interest in the case, but they said that she "admitted to multiple people," including deputies, that she had performed the medical procedure.

Eich, a resident of Reno, allegedly performed the extractions "on her own time," the Daily Mail reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She remains in custody in the Washoe County jail on a $20,000 bond.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Free meth, heroin, and cocaine given to users outside Canadian police precinct

    Advocates in favor of loosening drug laws and a city councilwoman handed out heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine to drug users outside of a Vancouver, Canada, police precinct on Wednesday.

  • Yes, the Jussie Smollett Court Saga Is Still Going. Here's the Latest

    Somehow, the already-too-lengthy Jussie Smollett court narrative is still going...and of course, COVID-19 induced lockdowns have only extended it.

  • The Olympics' outdoor swimming venue 'smells like a toilet' and could contain dangerous bacteria

    Olympic Triathlon competitors will compete in Tokyo Bay in less than two weeks but the water quality could be less-than-ideal, according to athletes.

  • Dozens of Ghislaine Maxwell documents unsealed in sex-trafficking case

    Most of 52 documents unsealed concern previously settled defamation lawsuit

  • Off-duty officer dies hiking in Rocky Mountain National Park

    An off-duty police officer in Colorado died in a 200-foot (70-meter) fall while hiking in Rocky Mountain National Park this week. Park rangers responded Thursday to Mount Lady Washington, about 70 miles (110 kilometers) northwest of Denver. The rangers were helped in their search by a helicopter crew assigned to a wildfire near Steamboat Springs.

  • Officials advise wearing masks in Vegas as COVID cases rise

    Masks are back in Las Vegas, after regional health officials on Friday cited a rising number of coronavirus cases and advised everyone — vaccinated or not — to wear facial coverings in crowds and indoor places. “Both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals should wear masks when they are in crowded public settings ... such as grocery stores, malls, large events and casinos," Dr. Fermin Leguen, the region's chief health officer, told reporters. Vaccination rates have stalled in recent weeks in Nevada, a state with libertarian leanings where health officials reported Friday that about 55% of residents 12 years and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

  • New public indoor mask mandates with rise in COVID-19 cases

    Los Angeles County has reimposed a public indoor mask mandate regardless of vaccination status among the alarming rise in new cases with the delta variant.

  • A new study shows that 93% of our DNA is shared with Neanderthals

    What makes humans unique? Scientists have taken another step toward solving an enduring mystery with a new tool that may allow for more precise comparisons between the DNA of modern humans and that of our extinct ancestors.

  • Calls for justice after Kenyan environmentalist murdered

    Kenyan conservationists on Friday demanded a swift investigation into the brazen daylight murder of a prominent environmentalist, warning more deaths would follow if activists continued to be attacked with impunity.

  • Moda One is just like Dyson’s crazy $400 hair dryer, but it costs half as much today at Amazon

    Can a hair dryer really be worth $400 or even $500? Ask anyone who has tried the Dyson Supersonic and the answer will most likely be yes. This incredible modern marvel ranges in price from $400 to $500 depending on the version you choose. It’s packed full of incredible tech that speeds up the drying … The post Moda One is just like Dyson’s crazy $400 hair dryer, but it costs half as much today at Amazon appeared first on BGR.

  • Russian plane carrying 19 passengers makes forced landing after disappearance

    A Russian plane carrying 19 passengers made a forced landing Friday after it went missing over Siberia.

  • What ending the federal marijuana prohibition could mean for the industry

    Purveyors of legal marijuana are cautiously applauding a Democrat-backed Senate bill to end the federal prohibition of pot, saying their businesses have been stymied by banking regulations that force them to deal in cash and make them a target for thieves. For the first time in history, some Senate Democrats introduced a bill to decriminalize marijuana at the federal level and remove cannabis from the federal list of controlled substances -- laws that led to more than 1.5 million arrests in 2019 alone, 32% of which were for nonviolent lower-level marijuana possession offenses, according to the nonprofit Drugpolicyfacts.org. Federal laws have also created a legal gray area for businesses operating in states where marijuana is legal.

  • Man abused nearly 200 girls online — until string of odd thefts in Virginia, feds say

    The 36-year-old accused of using “cheat sheets” to keep track of his victims was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

  • Ex-Cop Charged in Riot Joined Proud Boys While on Force

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos HandoutA Florida man arrested for allegedly breaking into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and hitting a police officer inside is himself a former cop who joined the Proud Boys while still serving on the force, chat logs tied to the far-right group reveal.Nathan Tuck, 29, was arrested this week in connection with the storming of the Capitol, as was his father, Kevin. The elder Tuck was a police officer with the Windermere, Florida, police department until

  • Love and money: How your relationship with your spouse and your finances are connected

    At my niece’s wedding on a beautiful beach in New Jersey, my husband and I were asked to give a reading, and we chose the lyrics from a Bruce Springsteen song. This week, Fidelity Investments released the results of its latest Couples & Money survey of 1,713 couples (3,426 individuals) conducted between March 25 and April 22, 2021. Respondents were required to be at least 25 years old, married or in a long-term committed relationship and living with their respective partner, and have a minimum household income of $75,000 or at least $100,000 in investible assets.

  • List of Power Five schools that are winless against the LSU Tigers

    A look at the 15 Power Five schools that are a combined 0-29 against the LSU Tigers. Can you name them?

  • Disgraced former Florida deputy gets 12-year prison sentence for planting drugs

    A former Florida deputy was sentenced to 12 years in prison this week after he was convicted of a litany of various charges stemming from allegations that he planted drugs on people he arrested.

  • Everything We Know About THE SUICIDE SQUAD

    James Gunn is hard at work for DC making his soft reboot, The Suicide Squad. And here's everything we know about it so far. The post Everything We Know About THE SUICIDE SQUAD appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Klamath River drought forces salmon relocation

    Over one million salmon are relocated to hatcheries until river conditions improve later in the year.

  • Exxon hiring more temporary workers as Texas refinery lockout continues

    Exxon Mobil Corp said on Wednesday it will begin hiring additional temporary operators of its Beaumont, Texas refinery as a lock out of 650 union-represented workers runs into its 11th week. Exxon said it took the decision to hire the new workers after four meetings with the United Steelworkers (USW) union local 13-243 failed to yield the results the company expected. "It is also worth clarifying that our USW represented employees remain employed by the company while locked-out and we look forward to welcoming them back when there is a ratified contract," Exxon said in a statement posted to its website.