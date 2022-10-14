Nevada woman gets 8 years for transporting minor to Montana for prostitution

FEDERAL COURT UPDATE FOR ONLINE

BILLINGS — A Nevada woman who admitted to bringing a minor girl to Billings for prostitution was sentenced Wednesday to eight years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Ashley Michael Stella, 29, of Reno, Nevada, pleaded guilty in December 2021 to transportation of a minor to engage in prostitution.

U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters presided. Judge Watters also ordered $2,500 restitution.

The government alleged in court documents that on April 21, 2021, law enforcement officers responded to a call of possible commercial sex activity at a Billings motel and knocked on the door of the suspect's room. Stella, another individual and a 16-year-old girl, identified as Jane Doe 1, emerged.

Jane Doe 1, from Nevada, indicated in interviews that she had met Stella in December 2020. Stella informed Jane Doe that she worked in commercial sex. Jane Doe 1 told law enforcement that she and Stella traveled to Montana in April from Nevada and that both had engaged in commercial sex. Stella told law enforcement she had met Jane Doe 1 in the fall of 2020 and learned her true age later that year.

Stella also told investigators that the two had traveled from Nevada to Montana for the purpose of commercial sex and that she had asked Jane Doe 1 if she wanted to go on the trip.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Zeno B. Baucus and Bryan T. Dake prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Montana Department of Justice’s Criminal Investigation Division, FBI and Billings Police Department.

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: Nevada woman sentenced for bringing minor to Montana for prostitution