Nevada's most powerful labor union warns workers about Bernie Sanders' health care plan

LAS VEGAS – Nevada’s most powerful labor union is warning workers about Democratic presidential frontrunner Bernie Sanders' health care views.

On Tuesday night, before New Hampshire’s primary was called in favor of the Vermont senator, Culinary Union workers received leaflets describing Sander’s intentions for union health care this way:

“End Culinary Healthcare” and “Require ‘Medicare For All.’”

The Culinary Union represents 60,000 housekeepers, porters and bartenders working in Las Vegas casinos. At the top of the union’s presidential asks is to maintain the robust health care plans members have fought hard to negotiate and win.

In a statement, Sarah Michelson, Sanders’ Nevada campaign director, defended the senator’s stance with union workers.

"Bernie has stood with workers his entire career, fighting on picket lines against pension cuts and corporate greed,” Michelson said. “Medicare for All will be no different; the program is crafted with the working class and particularly union members in mind.”

Medicare for All, she said, will guarantee that coverage is as comprehensive or more so than the health care benefits union workers currently receive.

“Union health clinics, including the Culinary's health clinic, will remain open to serve their members,” Michelson. “With health care as a human right, unions will have more leverage to negotiate better wages and benefits."

Bernie Sanders se alzó con el triunfo en New Hampshire. More

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the union says, would “Replace Culinary Healthcare after 3-year transition or at end of collective bargaining agreements.”

The leaflets noted that former vice president Joe Biden, former mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and billionaire activist Tom Steyer would “Protect Culinary Healthcare.”

The Culinary Union has not yet endorsed a candidate. Nevada’s Democratic caucuses are Feb. 22.

In New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary Tuesday, Sanders edged former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Buttigieg – a closer-than-expected finish that leaves the race for the Democratic presidential nomination still muddled.

Sanders topped Buttigieg by about a point when the Associated Press declared him the winner just before midnight Tuesday. Klobuchar came in a surprising third, a finish that built on her well-received performance at Friday's debate in New Hampshire.

That could keep the race for the Democratic nominee more unsettled than it often is after the first two contests.Five candidates have at least six national delegates, lead by Buttigieg and Sanders.

Contributing: USA TODAY, Associated Press.

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette-Journal: Bernie Sanders 'Medicare For All' healthcare plan has Nevada union at odds