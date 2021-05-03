‘Never again’ starts in school. Time to update Holocaust curriculum in Florida | Opinion

1 / 2

‘Never again’ starts in school. Time to update Holocaust curriculum in Florida | Opinion

Laurie Cardoza-Moore
·3 min read

Once only found on the extreme fringes of society, Holocaust denial, revisionism and anti-Semitism have seeped into our communities, houses of worship and, sadly, into our schools. When the principal of a public school in Boca Raton told a parent that, “Not everyone believes the Holocaust happened,” it made international headlines, and he was fired. It also led many parents and School Board members to ask how the Nazis’ systematic murder of 6 million Jews was being taught in our schools.

The K-12 Floridian Holocaust Standards are currently up for review. A task force of concerned academics, teachers and parents were asked by Florida’s Department of Education to present changes to the syllabus. Those recommendations are currently being assessed, and the assessment revolves around two key ideas.

First, students’ first interaction with Jews or Jewish culture should not be in middle school or high school when they first learn about the “Final Solution.” A syllabus that focuses on Jews as a hated relic of the past is a recipe to fuel the Jew hatred of the future.

If, however, students in K-5 are taught about Jewish culture and the positive impact the Jewish people have had on our shared history, they will be better served to understand the reprehensible magnitude of the Shoah. Our children will not start learning about Jews by hearing that another nation deemed them to be an enemy of its state. Rather, they will first learn of the moral, cultural and scientific contributions made by the Jewish religion and the Jewish people, and later they will learn, in this context, that a supposedly civilized country deliberately, with evil intent, murdered 6 million of these good people. In addition, by demonstrating the unique nature of the Nazis’ war against the Jews, students will be empowered to ensure that hatred against Jews is eradicated.

The idea that our children’s textbooks contain zero references to living Jews does all Americans a disservice. Putting faces to individual members of the Jewish community and building an emotional connection with living Jews during K-5 will enable students better to understand the magnitude of the Holocaust when later taught. This isn’t something new. Other minorities are taught about in this way.

Second, the Nazis’ systematic murder of 6 million Jews was unlike any other event in human history, unmatched even by the previous 3,300 years of persecution of Jews throughout the world. It was unique, and attempts to universalize the Holocaust, or to use it as a passing reference to teach about racism and inequality, are an insult to the memory of those killed. While many atrocities throughout history deserve to be part of the curriculum in other ways, they should never be bundled with the Holocaust.

These changes are long overdue and should not viewed through a political prism, but many wish to use the Holocaust to push their own political agendas instead of doing their job of preparing our children for a better tomorrow.

As the last survivors of the Nazi atrocities begin to fade away, we must act now to preserve the true memory of the Holocaust for generations to come. Florida has always led our nation in so many ways. Now is the time for Gov. Ron DeSantis to ensure that our Holocaust education becomes the gold standard for the entire country.

Laurie Cardoza-Moore, president of Proclaiming Justice to the Nations, was appointed by Florida’s commissioner of education to head a task force to review the K-12 Holocaust educational standards.

Recommended Stories

  • India is in a COVID-19 crisis. How these food brands are helping

    "I felt helpless being so far away from home, and wanted to be able to do something to help," said Diaspora Co. founder Sana Javeri Kadri.

  • Why Anna Faris Never Talked About Any "Issues" With Chris Pratt During Their Marriage

    In a new podcast interview with Rachel Bilson, Anna Faris discussed her Hollywood breakups and why she yearned for a close group of girlfriends at the time.

  • There is No Climate Justice Without Racial Justice

    The COVID-19 recovery is a chance to not just “build back better,” but to build back Blacker, fairer, and greener

  • Harvard University Economics Professor on U.S.-China trade relationship

    Harvard University Economics Professor and former Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Jason Furman sat down with Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung to discuss how the relationship between the United States and China has shifted, and issues that Biden administration should be prioritizing with China.

  • Whose 'Big Lie'? Trump's proclamation a new GOP litmus test

    Donald Trump and his supporters are intensifying efforts to shame — and potentially remove — members of their party who are seen as disloyal to the former president and his false claims that last year's election was stolen from him. In Utah, Sen. Mitt Romney, a rare Trump foe in the GOP, faced the indignity over the weekend of reminding a booing crowd that he was once their presidential standard-bearer. Trump left office nearly four months ago with his reputation badly damaged after a mob of his supporters waged a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol to prevent the certification of election results.

  • Fox News should fire Tucker Carlson before his bullying on COVID masks gets someone killed

    His dangerous rhetoric sounds like Trump's inflammatory speech before the Jan. 6 insurrection. That turned deadly. Carlson is taking the same risk.

  • Columbus Police Can't Use Force on Peaceful Protesters, Judge Rules

    Cops in Columbus, Ohio, have been ordered to use less threatening restraint against protesters who pose no threats to them.

  • Florida’s school mask rule debate remains heated

    As we enter May, the Florida legislative session is over. Students begin another round of exams, if they want. Things are winding down. What’s left to do but continue arguing about masks? Read on for the latest on that story and more Florida education news. Be safe. With tempers flaring over mask policy, the Pasco County School Board is adding security to its meetings. Many districts are ...

  • Lopez Obrador apologizes to Mexico's Maya people

    Lopez Obrador apologised during an event called "End of the Caste War and the Ceremony of forgiveness to the native peoples" in Felipe Carrillo Puerto, on the eastern coastal strip of the Yucatan Peninsula."We offer the most sincere apologies to the Mayan people for the terrible abuses committed by national and foreign authorities during the conquest," said Lopez Obrador.The Caste War was a social conflict that began with the revolt of culturally Native Maya people of the Yucatán Peninsula against the European population, who held political and economic control in the region.In July 1847, the Maya rose up against the Spanish colony, and, according to research, some 250,000 people died. The war ended in 1901 with the military occupation of the region.

  • More and more in Florida, DeSantis governs from an autocrat’s playbook | Opinion

    He doesn’t want you to vote, doesn’t want you to protest and doesn’t even want you to disagree with him. I’m not describing the leader of a communist country, I’m talking about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

  • SNP chances of winning outright majority are 'on a knife-edge'

    SNP hopes of claiming an outright majority are "on a knife-edge" while Labour is set to record its worst ever Holyrood result, the latest polls suggest. Sir John Curtice, the country’s leading pollster, said results in just nine constituencies could decide whether Nicola Sturgeon’s party wins an outright majority of the Scottish Parliament’s seats, which she would use to claim a cast-iron mandate for a new independence referendum. A survey carried out by BMG Research suggests the SNP would win 68 seats, while another poll conducted by Panelbase predicts that the party would win 65 seats. In the 129-seat Holyrood chamber, 65 seats would mean a majority, but anything less would leave the SNP reliant on other parties for support. Both surveys suggests that both the Tories and Labour would lose seats, although the Conservatives are on course to comfortably remain the second largest party.

  • The Trump-Cheney hostility is a big problem for McCarthy

    Analysis: Trump's top tormentor in his own party may only get stronger if her colleagues strike her down.

  • ‘Aggressive’ coyote poses danger to hikers at Mississippi national park, officials say

    Visitors are urged to avoid the area.

  • Here’s How Much Teachers Make in Every State

    The pay varies greatly from state to state, with median teacher salaries ranging from $21,390 to $87,120.

  • Jersey Shore's Deena Cortese Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

    Jersey Shore star Deena Cortese welcomed her second baby with husband Christopher Buckner. See their adorable family photo below.

  • Flurry of diplomatic contacts fuel Iran deal speculation

    A flurry of diplomatic contacts and reports of major progress suggest that indirect talks between the U.S. and Iran may be nearing an agreement. With the negotiations in Vienna on hiatus, the U.S. and Britain on Monday denied Iranian reports that any agreement was at hand with Iran for a swap of American and British prisoners.

  • Bill and Melinda Gates: A life in pictures

    Images of the couple, who set up the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000, after they announce their divorce.

  • Woman pleads for help from Australian PM Morrison

    Morrison had just finished a news conference in the Queensland city of Rockhampton when the woman approached the prime minister.Morrison crouched down next to the woman, holding her hands, as she explained she was from Cameroon.Morrison told the woman that Queensland Liberal Senator Michelle Landry would take up her case with Immigration Minister Alex Hawke, before the pair helped the woman back to her feet.

  • Inside the life of Bill Gates' daughter Jennifer, an elite equestrian who stands to inherit 'a minuscule portion' of her father's $130 billion fortune

    Bill Gates' eldest daughter, Jennifer, recently gave an interview discussing growing up enormously wealthy. Take a look inside her life.

  • France to sell Egypt 30 fighter jets in $4.5 billion deal: Egyptian defense ministry, report

    Egypt has signed a contract with France to buy 30 Rafale fighter jets, its defence ministry said in a statement early on Tuesday, in a deal that investigative website Disclose said on Monday was worth 3.75 billion euro ($4.5 billion). President Emmanuel Macron said in December he would not make the sale of weapons to Egypt conditional on human rights because he did not want to weaken Cairo's ability to counter terrorism in the region, a comment that drew the ire of critics. Egypt's defense ministry said the deal would be financed through a loan to be re-paid over at least 10 years, but did not disclose the value of the deal or further details.