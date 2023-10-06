'Will never go away': Community remembers the life lost in last year's mass shooting

Almost a year has passed without her son, but the hole that his tragic murder left in Sandra Horne's heart is still wide open.

Horne stood in solidarity with more than 30 others to commemorate and ensure her son DeMario "Ro" Murray's premature death was not in vain.

"There was only one DeMario 'Ro" Murray, and to me, he was my everything," Horne said.

Murray was a bystander, who was shot and killed in the parking lot of Half Time Liquors last October in a mass shooting that injured eight others. As gun violence continues to shatter lives in Tallahassee, Murray's friends and family hope a billboard with his face will help bring an end to tragedy.

"We want to continue to send the message that the violence must stop," said Mutaqee Akbar, a Tallahassee criminal defense lawyer and president of the Tallahassee NAACP.

The billboard is to serve as a reminder and show the importance of not giving up in the fight against gun violence, Akbar said. Headlines and articles flash before us every day, but you don't understand the pain loved ones go through, he said.

Every time another murder occurs, it just reopens the wound that Murray's family is burdened with, Akbar said.

The sign that stands tall on South Monroe Street across from Gandy Printing reads: "In loving memory. Forever in our hearts! DeMario "Ro" Murray, February 17, 1982- October 29, 2022. The gun violence must stop."

Wednesday, in the shadow of her son's memorial, was the first time Horne spoke publicly about her son's death. Ever since that day, she and the two young daughters he left behind haven't been the same.

"This pain will never ever go away," Horne said while she placed a calming hand on Murray's oldest daughter's back as the girl cried.

Picturing her son being shot, murdered and covered by a tarp in the parking lot as his final moments is a mother's worst nightmare, she said.

"This has been one of the hardest things that I have ever had to endure," Horne said. "I wouldn't want this to be put on any mother, father, sister, brother, daughter — anyone."

Horne breaking her silence on the matter comes at a pivotal time after a summer surge in shootings, said Greg James, a local pastor.

In 2022, the capital city and county grappled with 19 homicides as a result of shootings. So far this year, Tallahassee has already endured 19 gun-related homicides with three months still to go, according to a Tallahassee Democrat analysis of gun violence. Fourteen of those shootings occurred since June.

We need to find a way to get the guns of the streets and out of kids' hands, Horne said. She said it isn't right that her son walked out of a store and straight to his death after using an ATM machine.

As they hope and pray for change to wash over their city, Horne and her family will be picking up the pieces left behind in the cloud of a smoking gun.

One year down, forever to go.

