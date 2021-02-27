'Never bet against America,' Warren Buffett advises investors

Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, speaks to the press ahead of the conglomerate's 2019 shareholders meeting in Omaha, Nebraska
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Ninety-year-old billionaire Warren Buffett reaffirmed his fervent belief in the American Dream in a letter to investors published Saturday -- advising them never to bet against the country despite its many problems.

"In its brief 232 years of existence, there has been no incubator for unleashing human potential like America," he said in the message to investors in his Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate.

Even after a particularly difficult 2020 -- when the Covid-19 pandemic plunged the world's largest economy into recession and pushed millions into poverty -- "our country’s economic progress has been breathtaking," he said.

The man known as the Oracle of Omaha added: "Our unwavering conclusion: Never bet against America."

Buffett's annual letter is always highly anticipated by the business world because of his reputation as a prudent investor with a canny view to long-term trends.

But in his latest letter, Buffett did acknowledge a mistake made in 2016 that became evident last year: Berkshire's purchase of Precision Castparts (PCC), which led to an "ugly $11 billion write-down."

"I paid too much for the company," Buffett wrote. "No one misled me in any way –- I was simply too optimistic about PCC's normalized profit potential," an error laid bare when the company's aerospace customers fell on hard times last year.

Buffett also announced that Berkshire's annual meeting, which in normal years draws thousands of shareholders to Omaha, Nebraska will take place in a virtual format on May 1, as it was last year because of the pandemic.

He said he and partner Charlie Munger would answer shareholders' questions.

Last year, Buffett wrote, the conglomerate they led met neither of two goals: "Berkshire made no sizable acquisitions and operating earnings fell nine percent.

"We did, though, increase Berkshire's per-share intrinsic value by both retaining earnings and repurchasing about five percent of our shares."

He voiced confidence that Berkshire’s capital gains from its investment holdings would be "substantial" over time.

Looking ahead, Buffett said Berkshire would remain "a collection of controlled and non-controlled businesses."

He said shareholders' capital would be invested in "whatever we believe makes the most sense, based on a company’s durable competitive strengths, the capabilities and character of its management, and price."

Berkshire had net earnings in 2020 of $42.5 billion, helped by its insurance business, but the overall figure was down 48 percent from 2019.

Berkshire last year sold its airline stocks because of the pandemic and invested more heavily in pharmaceutical products.

Dt/nth/bbk/ft

Recommended Stories

  • EUR/USD Mid-Session Technical Analysis for February 26, 2021

    The direction of the EUR/USD into the close on Friday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to 1.2151.

  • Biden’s Pentagon Defends Syria Strikes Questioned by Democrats

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration defended its decision to carry out airstrikes in eastern Syria overnight, saying the sites it hit are connected to Iranian-backed groups believed to be involved in recent attacks in Iraq.“We’re confident that these were legitimate targets utilized by groups associated with these recent attacks,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a briefing on Friday. The strikes sent an “unambiguous message” that “we will defend ourselves, that we will protect our interests. We are certainly going to act to defend our people.”Even so, the U.S. strikes prompted debate among American lawmakers over the first overt use of military force under President Joe Biden.The assault came after a series of rocket attacks in recent days on facilities in Iraq used by the U.S., including one that killed a contractor working with the U.S.-led coalition in the country.At least 22 Iraqi militants allied with Iran were killed and three ammunition trucks were destroyed in the attack, according to the U.K.-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which gathers information from a network of activists on the ground in Syria.Kirby said the U.S. destroyed nine facilities and damaged two others.The Syrian foreign ministry said in a statement that the airstrike sent a “negative indication about the new U.S. administration’s policy” and that such attacks could escalate tensions in the region.Senator James Inhofe of Oklahoma, the top Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said in a statement Friday that the “strikes were the correct, proportionate response to protect American lives, and I look forward to more information on the administration’s response to Iran’s aggression.” Other Republicans echoed his approval.But some Democrats voiced opposition or wanted more details. “This makes President Biden the seventh consecutive U.S. president to order strikes in the Middle East,” Representative Ro Khanna of California said in a statement. “There is absolutely no justification for a president to authorize a military strike that is not in self-defense against an imminent threat without congressional authorization.”Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia, who has long argued that presidents need to seek approval from lawmakers for most military operations, said in a statement that “the American people deserve to hear the administration’s rationale for these strikes and its legal justification for acting without coming to Congress.”“I get nervous anytime we bomb anyone,” said House Rules Committee chairman Jim McGovern of Massachusetts. “I hope it doesn’t escalate.”The Defense Department briefed congressional leaders before the strikes, said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. Administration officials have been briefing individual lawmakers and their staffs and will hold a “full classified briefing early next week at the latest,” she said.Biden acted under his constitutional authority to defend U.S. personnel and deter the risk of additional attacks, according to a National Security Council aide who commented on condition of anonymity.Kirby said two F-15E Strike Eagles dropped seven precision-guided munitions, “totally destroying nine facilities and partially destroying two facilities, making them functionally destroyed.”“These strikes were authorized in response to recent attacks against American and coalition personnel in Iraq, and to ongoing threats to those personnel,” Kirby said in a statement Thursday night. “The strikes destroyed multiple facilities located at a border control point used by a number of Iranian-backed militant groups, including Kait’ib Hezbollah and Kait’ib Sayyid al-Shuhada.”After a decade of civil war, Syria’s military is not in a strong position to respond directly to a U.S. attack. The country faced two attacks by the U.S. military during former President Donald Trump’s tenure, both over President Bashar al-Assad’s use of chemical weapons in the conflict.By hitting a facility in Syria, the U.S. avoids raising tensions that would come with a direct strike on Iran, which the Biden administration is seeking to persuade to return to the 2015 nuclear deal Trump abandoned three years ago. It also avoids a U.S. strike inside Iraq, which would have caused embarrassment for the fragile U.S.-allied government in Baghdad.“The operation sends an unambiguous message,” Kirby said Thursday night. “President Biden will act to protect American and coalition personnel. At the same time, we have acted in a deliberate manner that aims to de-escalate the overall situation in both eastern Syria and Iraq.”The U.S. launched the strike one day after Biden spoke with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi. The two leaders “discussed the recent rocket attacks against Iraqi and coalition personnel and agreed that those responsible for such attacks must be held fully to account,” the White House said Wednesday in a statement.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Third Stimulus Checks Are One Step Closer to Reality – How Much Will You Get?

    The House passed President Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package. While the bill faces hurdles in the Senate, the provisions authorizing another round of stimulus payments seem safe.

  • Less than half of Americans support student loan forgiveness: poll

    A new survey from Yahoo Finance and The Harris Poll finds 46% of Americans support some level of student loan forgiveness.

  • 'The first rule of a happy life,’ according to 97-year-old Charlie Munger

    “A happy life is very simple,” the 97-year-old Munger said during the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Daily Journal Corporation.

  • State Bank of India Prepares Mutual Fund Venture for IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender, is preparing for its mutual fund joint venture for an initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.SBI plans to ask investment banks for proposals after discussions with its board and shareholder Amundi Asset Management and kick off the process in the next few months, the people said. The lender could raise about $1 billion from the offering, one of the people said, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. SBI’s mutual fund is currently valued at about $7 billion, another person said.At $1 billion, the first-time share sale could be India’s biggest since the $1.4 billion listing by SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd. in March, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The SBI mutual fund business would also be the third such listing of its kind in the country, joining UTI Asset Management Co. and HDFC Asset Management Co.Shares in SBI pared losses in Mumbai after the Bloomberg News story, ending the day 4.2% lower as the broader banking gauge was down 4.9%.SBI’s plans to list the mutual fund arm is part of its strategy to extract more value from its units after divesting some of its stakes in its life insurance and cards businesses last year.SBI’s mutual fund is the largest in India with 5 trillion rupees ($68.4 billion) of assets under management, according to its website. The fund house posted a net income of 4.98 billion rupees for the April-December period, according to an investor presentation. SBI holds a 63% stake in the mutual fund business, while Paris-based Amundi owns the rest.Deliberations are at an early stage and details of the share sale could still change, the people said. A representative for SBI didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.(Updates to add SBI shares in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • House Approves $3,000 Child Tax Credit for 2021

    The proposal would temporarily increase the child tax credit to $3,000 or $3,600 per child for most families and have 50% of it paid in advance by the IRS.

  • Your next stimulus check just cleared a big hurdle — what's the timing now?

    Here's what still has to happen, now that the U.S. House has given its OK.

  • Famous Las Vegas restaurant Lotus of Siam weathered COVID-19 with preparation, foresight

    Co-owner Penny Chutima and her mother, storied chef Saipin, saw what was happening in China and prepared early for the pandemic to hit the states.

  • Trump Organization Under Criminal Investigation in NY – Will Donald Trump’s Accountants Flip?

    Last night on MSNBC, Bloomberg reporter Tim O'Brien speculated that the lead accountant on the Trump Organization's taxes may turn state's evidence. Allen Weisselberg is the chief financial officer of...

  • Bank of America Issues Warning About Potential Stock Market Bubble

    As Bitcoin breaks the $50,000 mark and the Dow hovers in the low 30,000s, a new report from the Bank of America and EPFR Global reveals that the latest market exuberance "may precede a correction,"...

  • Johnson & Johnson's Vaccine Gets Unanimous Backing Of FDA Panel, Emergency-Use Authorization Soon To Come

    Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) coronavirus vaccine candidate could be given clearance for emergency use today, following unanimous backing by a Food and Drug Administration panel. What Happened: The FDA plans to rapidly finalize the vaccine and authorize it for emergency use. It is working with other federal agencies to ensure timely vaccine distribution, Acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock said in a statement. The announcement followed a live-streamed one-day meeting on Friday of the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee. This vaccine is a single-dose shot for adults 18 years and older. An independent expert panel, consisting of 22 members, voted unanimously to authorize the vaccine candidate, deeming the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the known risks. Although committee members expressed apprehensions over lower efficacy in some adults over the age of 60, it was finally decided that this subgroup was too small a population to draw broader conclusions. "We believe our COVID-19 vaccine candidate has the potential to help change the trajectory of the pandemic and stand ready to make it available to protect the public as soon as possible," said Paul Stoffels, chief scientific officer at J&J. The recommendation was based on evidence provided by the company, including efficacy and safety data from the Phase 3 ENSEMBLE trial, which showed that the vaccine was 66% effective in preventing moderate-to-severe cases of the disease. Related Link: Why Merck Is Buying Autoimmune Disease Drug Company Pandion For $1.85B The overall efficacy, however, pales before the 95% efficacy reported by Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE)-BioNTech SE – ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX) for their vaccine candidates. Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech received authorizations for their vaccine candidates in December. Unlike the messenger RNA vaccines of Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, J&J's vaccine candidate uses a single-dose regimen and is an experimental viral vector vaccine that uses a weakened form of adenovirus to transport genetic material to trigger immune response. J&J's vaccine candidate can remain stable for two years at -20 degrees Celsius, at least three months of which can be at temperatures of 2-8 degrees Celsius. The vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer, on the other hand, require cold-chain logistics to stay effective. What's Next: After emergency use authorization, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will provide a recommendation on the use and roll-out of J&J's vaccine. The company said it is prepared to supply its vaccine immediately upon authorization and expects to deliver enough single-dose vaccines by the end of March to vaccinate more than 20 million people in the U.S. The company plans to deliver 100 million single-dose vaccines in the U.S. during the first half of 2021. J&J also has an application pending before European regulators for obtaining conditional marketing authorization in the region. The World Health Organization is reviewing an emergency use listing for the vaccine. Related Link: The Daily Biotech Pulse: Adcom Test Awaits J&J's COVID-19 Vaccine, Lilly To Supply Additional Antibody Therapy Doses To US, Regulatory Setback For Tricida See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe Daily Biotech Pulse: Adcom Test Awaits J&J's COVID-19 Vaccine, Lilly To Supply Additional Antibody Therapy Doses To US, Regulatory Setback For TricidaJohnson & Johnson's Single-Dose Coronavirus Shot Gets Favorable FDA Review Ahead Of Adcom Meeting© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Warren Buffett: Bond investors world-wide 'face a bleak future'

    While Warren Buffett isn’t known to prognosticate on where interest rates are heading, he warns that fixed-income investors “face a bleak future."

  • We Asked Successful Investors: Will You Be Adding Bitcoin to Your Portfolio?

    There's a recent mania taking over the investing world, and it's called cryptocurrency. Since the domain name Bitcoin.com was registered in 2008, the world has seen Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) rise and fall, hitting just under $50,000 per token on Feb. 15, 2021. While many people are bullish on Bitcoin's prospects, many others feel it's just too risky for an average investor to hold in their portfolio.

  • Ford family puts personal station wagons up for sale at Barrett-Jackson auction

    The Ford family is auctioning a 1958 Edsel Bermuda Wagon and a 1947 Woody Wagon from its personal collection at Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale, Ariz.

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Snaps Up Record $24.7 Billion of Own Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. bought back a record $24.7 billion of its own stock last year and said there’s more to come, as the conglomerate struggled to find other ways to deploy its enormous pile of cash.The company’s purchase of $9 billion of shares in the fourth quarter matched a record set in the previous three-month period, Buffett said Saturday in his annual letter to investors.“Berkshire has repurchased more shares since year-end, and is likely to further reduce its share count in the future,” Buffett, 90, said in the letter. “That action increased your ownership in all of Berkshire’s businesses by 5.2% without requiring you to so much as touch your wallet.”Buffett’s letter, a closely-watched missive from one of the world’s most renowned investors, devoted large portions to the impact of repurchases, one of Berkshire’s biggest capital-deployment moves last year as it “made no sizable acquisitions.” He also shared his thoughts on the strategy of conglomerates, praising businesses such as Berkshire’s insurance operations and railroad.He shied away from some of the most controversial issues of the day, including politics, the pandemic and racial equality. But Buffett stood by his optimism for America, saying that progress on achieving a “more perfect union” was uneven but still moving forward.“Our unwavering conclusion: Never bet against America,” he said.There was a small amount of progress in paring the cash pile, which fell 5% in the fourth quarter to $138.3 billion. Buffett has struggled to keep pace with the flow in recent years as Berkshire threw off cash faster than he could find higher-returning assets to snap up.Apple Inc. is one of Berkshire’s top three most-valuable assets, at $120 billion, Buffett said. The technology company has said it intends to repurchase its own shares as well.“The math of repurchases grinds away slowly, but can be powerful over time,” Buffett said. “The process offers a simple way for investors to own an ever-expanding portion of exceptional businesses.”Separately, Buffett acknowledged that the $11 billion writedown Berkshire took last year was almost entirely due to what he conceded was a “mistake” in 2016, when he paid too much for Precision Castparts. Precision is a fine company, Buffett said, but he admitted he made a big error.“I was wrong, however, in judging the average amount of future earnings and, consequently, wrong in my calculation of the proper price to pay for the business,” Buffett said in the letter.Stock PortfolioSwings in Berkshire’s massive $281.2 billion stock portfolio feed into the company’s net income because of an accounting technicality. That drove the figure up 23% to $35.8 billion in the fourth quarter from a year earlier.Berkshire’s Class A shares gained roughly 2.4% last year, falling short of the 16% increase in the S&P 500.The billionaire only briefly touched on one of the largest questions looming over Berkshire -- how long he might stay at the helm. He once again referenced a favorite CEO, Mrs. Blumkin, who founded Nebraska Furniture Mart. She worked until she was 103 -- “a ridiculously premature retirement age as judged by Charlie and me,” Buffett wrote, referring to Charlie Munger, 97, a Berkshire vice chairman.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Griddy Barred From Texas Power Market for Payment Breach

    (Bloomberg) -- Griddy Energy LLC , a Texas retail electricity provider that came under fire after its customers received exorbitant power bills during the energy crisis last week, was barred from participating in the state’s power market Friday.The Electric Reliability Council of Texas revoked Griddy’s rights to conduct activity in the state’s electricity market due to nonpayment, according to a market notice seen by Bloomberg.The Macquarie Energy-backed company said previously it would challenge the prices set by the grid operator during the crisis and its chief executive officer, Michael Fallquist, declined to testify at Texas legislative hearings Friday.Griddy said in a statement Friday that the decision on pricing was made “to take the price out of the hands of the market,” adding that “we wanted to continue the fight for our members to get relief and that hasn’t changed.” For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Americans can’t file their income taxes fast enough — but they should brace for some unwelcome news in their 2020 refunds

    The IRS has received approximately 21% more individual returns than the agency received last year by Feb. 7, which was 12 days into the tax season last year.

  • After the coming third stimulus check, will you get a fourth?

    Congress is moving quickly on a bill to give you a third payment. Could there be another?

  • How Rich Is NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace?

    Darrell Wallace, Jr., better as Bubba Wallace, has made his mark on the world of NASCAR over the last few years with high finishes in some of the sport's top races. His success on the racetrack has...