Never been to Buc-ee's? Here's why the mega-gas station has cult-like following

Florida Buc-ee’s fans will soon have another place to make a pit stop at while traversing the Sunshine State after the Texas-based gas station chain submitted site plans to St. Lucie County for its first location along the Treasure Coast.

Buc-ee’s is a mega-gas station that spans 800 parking spots, more than 100 gas pumps, its bakery and barbecue area, and − most importantly − clean bathrooms.

According to TCPalm.com, the proposed site for the travel center would be on the southeast corner of the Interstate 95 Indrio Road interchange. It is the fourth announced location, with two stores already operating in Daytona Beach and St. Augustine and another planned in Ocala.

Gourmet food at gas stations? These six places will change your mind about gas station food.

Never been? Here’s what to know about Buc-ee’s.

What is Buc-ee’s?

Think Wawa, but bigger. Buc-ee’s is a mega-gas station chain with 47 locations in southern states like Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, South Carolina and Tennessee.

It’s known for its unique product offerings, spanning beef jerky and candy to brisket, baked goods, tacos and sandwiches, and souvenirs and travel items.

In June 2023, its Sevierville, Tennessee, location was recognized as the largest gas station in the world. And its bathrooms are award-winning, too, having won the Cintas award for “Best Restroom in America” in 2012.

What does Buc-ee’s offer?

Sure, Buc-ee’s is a gas station, but it’s so much more than that. People who live near Buc-ee’s will often visit just to chow down on some of the delicious foods offered, such as:

Beef jerky from the beef jerky bar

Brisket

Fudge bar

Cookies

Kolaches

Breakfast tacos and sandwiches

Cold-cut wraps and sandwiches, packaged cups of fruit and veggies

General snack foods

Ice cream

Dippin’ Dots

Many of the food products offered are Buc-ee’s original snacks, such as “Beaver Nuggets,” a flavored corn puff snack.

New Florida Buc-ee's: Buc-ee's submits application to build its first Treasure Coast location near Fort Pierce

Food isn’t the only thing you can get at Buc-ee’s, however. Shoppers can find a variety of souvenirs and general merchandise, such as:

Buc-ee’s-branded apparel T-shirts Hats Pants Plushies Swimwear Blankets

Kitchen goods Cast iron skillets Food containers Mugs Glassware Cookbooks Coolers Thermoses



Buc-ee’s also sells a lot of more traditional gas station goods like phone accessories and even hunting gear and outdoor products like grills and firepits.

Buc-ee’s pays its employees fair wages

Maybe you recognize Buc-ee’s from some of the viral social media posts from its employees touting its hourly wages. While hourly wages are different from state to state, Buc-ee’s offers its employees compensation you can’t scoff at.

One social media post showing a San Antonio, Texas, location’s wages showed cashiers, gift, maintenance and grocery crew members earning $18 per hour while restroom crew members made $20 per hour and food and car wash staff earned $21 per hour.

Team leads at the San Antonio location earned between $20-$23 per hour; department managers made between $25-$33 per hour and assistant food service managers were paid the most, earning between $33 and $42 per hour.

Buc-ee’s restrooms are so clean they’ve earned awards

Peruse any social media platform for opinions on Buc-ee’s and you’ll see posts inundated with comments about how clean the gas station chain’s restrooms are — and we all know the relief a clean bathroom can offer when nature calls.

In 2012, Buc-ee’s was recognized by Cintas, a company that “implements full service restroom programs,” in its “America’s Best Restroom” contest.

“Customers making a beeline for the bathroom at Buc-ee’s say this Texas-based business flushes the competition when it comes to clean! Offering up some of the most spotless loos in the Lone Star State, the Buc-ee’s brand of convenience stores knows firsthand that clean bathrooms mean big business! The Battle of the Alamo may explain the city’s nickname ‘Something to Remember,’ but outside San Antonio just off I-35 North in New Braunfels, stands a sparkling restroom facility that’s almost impossible to forget,” Cintas wrote in its announcement.

Where can you find Buc-ee’s in Florida?

There are only two Buc-ee's locations in Florida at the time of publish, but two more are on the way. Here's where you can find them all:

Current locations:

Daytona Beach −2330 Gateway N. Dr.

St. Augustine − 200 World Commerce Parkway

Locations coming soon:

St. Lucie County − Southeast corner of Indrio Road and Interstate 95

Marion County − Near Interstate 75, north of Ocala

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: 4th Buc-ee's is coming to Florida. Wondering what the hype is about?