'He never came home': Family of 2022 unsolved shooting death in west Phoenix speaks out

Phoenix police and Silent Witness held a press conference on Wednesday alongside the family of fatal shooting victim, 27-year-old Leonel Pineda-Valdez to ask for the public's help locating a suspect.

Silent Witness is a nonprofit organization that works in partnership with the Phoenix Police Department to identify suspects in criminal cases, often offering cash rewards for tips that lead to an arrest.

On Oct. 30, 2022, Phoenix police responded at around 11 p.m. to a call of a shooting near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road, according to a police news release.

Pineda-Valdez became unresponsive in the driver seat of his vehicle still in drive as it collided with a fence at a business on the east side of 67th Avenue.

Paramedics later pronounced Pineda-Valdez dead at the scene.

Detectives said they learned that Pineda-Valdez was in the Walgreens parking lot when he somehow became involved in an argument between an unknown man and woman, according to Sgt. Brian Bower, a spokesperson for Phoenix Police Department.

Bower said multiple gunshots erupted, as reported by multiple witness who saw a suspect leave in a dark colored sedan.

Bower said that no weapons were found on Pineda-Valdez, and that the immediate police investigation did not lead them to believe he was an aggressor in the incident.

Family of the victim joined police and members of the press at the Phoenix police headquarters at 6th Avenue and Washington Street, a television screen positioned next to the four family members displayed Pineda-Valdez's life in a series of snapshots.

Photos alternated between Pineda-Valdez, better known by his family as Leo, in the loving arms of others or of them in his own, his frequent smile in mirror selfies with his ever-present Chicago Bull's hat.

Danitza Pineda said her brother was "a mama's boy, he was hard working, driven and he was very smart."

"He never got in trouble, like arguments with people or fights. He was not that type of person, so we don't understand why this happened to him," added Danitza Pineda.

"I hope somebody has it in their heart to come forward and just say something to Silent Witness," said Danitza Pineda.

Sitting next to Danitza was Pineda-Valdez's mother, Leonarda Valdez, his brother Eduardo Pineda and his fiancé Mary Martinez.

Mary Martinez was engaged to Pineda-Valdez after he asked her to become his wife shortly before he was killed. The two would have marked their third anniversary together this June.

"He took care of my kids like (they were) his own," said Martinez. "My kids loved him, and to this day they still love him and ask for him."

Martinez and Pineda-Valdez had moved in together recently, and he was out working as a delivery driver for businesses like Uber Eats and DoorDash the night of the shooting.

Eduardo Pineda (left), Danitza Pineda (second from left) and Mary Martinez hold onto Leonel Pineda-Valdezâ€™s mother Leonarda Valdez during a news conference for Silent Witness at the Phoenix Police Department on Jan. 17, 2024.

Martinez said the last time she talked to her fiancé was on a phone call at 10:48 p.m., minutes before police responded to calls of a shooting.

"He told me he was on his way home and I waited, and I waited, and he never came home," said Martinez.

Eduardo Pineda said his brother's loving and caring nature impacted all of his family members, but that the impact he made on his life was especially important to him.

Eduardo Pineda said he identified as queer and that his brother always supported and accepted him no matter what.

"For other men to have that kind of relationship with their brother, that doesn't come around very often," said Eduardo Pineda.

Eduardo reflected that his brother's loss meant the would no longer have that voice to tell him to be proud of him for who he was, describing the last time the two shared a moment together.

"We were taking a nice walk outside; it was a nice day. Imagine not being able to not walk with your family again," said Eduardo Pineda, holding back tears.

Leonarda Valdez said her son was always there however she needed him, spending the entirety of weekends to be with her.

“It had been a year since his dad died and it was just the two of us,” she said as he started to cry. “He would say ‘mom, I’m not going to leave you alone, I love you very much,’ and I would say ‘I love you very much too, son. Please take care of yourself,” said Leonarda Valdez.

Leonarda Valdez said she continues to save messages to look back on her loving relationship with her son.

"I would always talk to him, he would send me messages that said 'mom I love you, I love you very much.' And I would say 'I love you too.' And it hurts to know that they did that to him. Why did they do that to him? He didn't deserve that," she said.

"We need to find out more answers," said Sgt. Bower as he pleaded to the community to come forward with any information they have regarding the shooting.

"The smallest bit of information that you may have can lead us to the person that has responsible for these horrific crimes and be able to bring a little bit of peace to this struggling family," said Bower.

Anyone with information was asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) to provide an anonymous tip.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police, family of fatal shooting victim plea for answers