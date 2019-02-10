Never cook soggy pasta again thanks to this cheap kitchen gadget

Twitter More

Staring at your pot until your water boils is like watching paint dry. It's a complete waste of time — time that you could have spent doing something more worthwhile.

But those of us who have attention spans akin to a goldfish tend to forget our pots altogether when we leave them alone. And that results in over-boiled ravioli or cookware that's damaged beyond repair.

How then, can you boil water without watching over it like a maniac? The answer is simple (and cheap, too): the Boiling Beeper, now available at the Mashable Shop for $17.99.

Check it out:

The Boiling Beeper is exactly what it sounds like. Made of FDA-approved food-safe material, it works with containers of all sizes. It's a kitchen timer that you pop inside the pot, and beeps when the water has reached its boiling point of 212ºF. You're then free to browse Instagram stories or perform other chores without worrying about over-boiling. Read more...

