It’s never been easier to cook up delicious, crispy food than it is with this air fryer

At $159.99, the GoWISE USA 12.7-Quart 15-in-1 Electric Air Fryer Oven is a little more expensive than most air fryers out there. But it’s worth every penny because it’s so much more than just an air fryer. It comes with 10 different accessories that let you cook up all sorts of deliciously crispy foods, and it has 15 presets so you can enjoy perfect cooks each and every time. This model even includes a rotisserie function and a dehydrator function, as well as a cookbook with 50 different delicious recipes.

FAMILY-SIZED & SPACE SAVER: 12.7 quarts of cooking space makes this air fryer one of the largest on the market, while still being compact enough to fit easily on your countertop. 3 rack levels allow you to prepare family-sized quantities, or control how fast and how crispy your food cooks.

BUILT-IN ROTISSERIE: Prepare whole roasts, tenderloins, racks of Kababs, and even a whole chicken! Get crispy, tender meats, perfectly blackened fish, and expertly roasted vegetables with the GoWISE Air Fryer Oven’s built-in Rotisserie – it’s fast, easy, and you’ll love it!

INCLUDES 10 ACCESSORIES: Comes with 10 accessories – everything you’ll need to make a homemade meal with ease. Accessories include a rotisserie tong, rotisserie rod, oven rack, drip pan, skewer rotisserie, rotisserie cage, rotisserie steak cage, shallow mesh basket, and two mesh trays.

EASY-TO-USE: Easy to read, simple to use control display with 15 presets takes the guesswork out of cooking times and temperatures. Cook for convenience or to impress without ever having to turn on the range. And when you’re done, the stainless-steel interior and remove-able, non-stick drip pan makes for easy clean-up.

50 RECIPES TO GET YOU STARTED: Your purchase includes a recipe book specifically made for the GoWISE USA Air Fryer Oven. Get started today with 50 step-by-step recipes to explore all that your new kitchen gadget has to offer.

