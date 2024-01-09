It Never Ends With the Freedom Caucus: Mike Johnson Ouster Countdown Begins

Less than three months into Mike Johnson’s tenure as speaker of the House, some House Republicans are already experiencing buyer’s remorse.

Texas Representative and Freedom Caucus member Chip Roy on Monday publicly raised the possibility of dumping Johnson as speaker.

Questioned by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, Roy mentioned “colleagues that are really frustrated” with Johnson and alluded to “real conversations this week about what [House Republicans] need to do going forward,” calling the situation “[not] good.”



Collins: Does that include potentially moving to oust Speaker Johnson from his job?



Roy: Again, that's not the road I prefer…



Collins: You said you don't prefer it, but you did not say no. pic.twitter.com/59IqeIoLlo — Acyn (@Acyn) January 9, 2024

And Roy is not alone. As Punchbowl News reports, some House Republicans have “significant concerns” about whether Johnson—the least experienced speaker in 140 years—is “in over his head.” At least one Republican claimed Johnson is “getting rolled even more than [ousted former Speaker Kevin] McCarthy did.”

Conservative dissatisfaction with Johnson stems from what some see as his acquiescence to President Biden and House Democrats on spending. Johnson over the weekend agreed to a $1.59 trillion spending deal for 2024. Under the deal, fiscal spending will be limited to what was mostly laid out in June’s Fiscal Responsibility Act, which averted a government shutdown at the time, but also angered the Freedom Caucus and in part led to McCarthy’s ouster.

In the green but hardline Johnson, Republicans like Roy saw a figure more amenable to their brand of austerity and obstructionism. Facing his first real test, however, Johnson seems to have failed in the eyes of some of his colleagues.

Now, concerns over Johnson’s ability to lead are trickling out via anonymous quotes from “VERY well connected” House members.



Johnson’s rise from little-known Louisiana congressman to speaker of the House in the 23 days following McCarthy’s removal was seen as a win for the party’s right wing; Johnson’s 2020 election denial and social conservatism (he opposes abortion rights and same-sex marriage and sees his election as divinely ordained) allowed anti-McCarthy holdouts to coalesce around his candidacy.



But the one-member threshold for vacating a House speaker, which McCarthy implemented and led to his own ousting, is still in place.

And now, it seems Johnson’s days as speaker may be numbered.