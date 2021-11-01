‘I Can Never Erase Your Accomplishments’: Jay-Z Acknowledges Damon Dash During Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Speech Amid Legal Battle Over ‘Reasonable Doubt’

Jay-Z’s troubled relationship with former friend and business partner Damon Dash took a backseat this weekend after the hip-hop mogul gave praise to the music executive during his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame acceptance speech.

During the Saturday, Oct. 30, event in Cleveland, Ohio, Jay, whose real name is Sean Carter, gave credit to those who’ve helped him throughout the years, essentially making him the mogul he is today, including Roc A-Fella co-founders Dame and Kareem “Biggs” Burke.

Jay-Z (L) acknowledges Damon Dash (R) during Rock and Roll Hall of Fame speech amid legal battle over ‘Reasonable Doubt’ (Photo by J. Vespa/WireImage)

“Shout out to Dame. I know we don’t see eye to eye, but I can never erase your accomplishments, and I appreciate you and thank you for that. And shout out to ‘Biggs’; he’s one of the most honorable people I’ve ever met. We created something that will probably never be duplicated,” the Roc Nation founder said.

Jay and Dame are currently embroiled in a legal battle after the “Feelin’ It” rapper and attorney Alex Spiro filed a lawsuit against the Harlem native alleging that the executive attempted to auction off Jay’s 1996 debut album “Reasonable Doubt” as a non-fungible digital token, otherwise known as a NFT, without permission.

However, Dame — who reportedly owns one-third of the iconic music label — disputed those claims,stating that he was trying to sell only his portion. The business man referred to his former longtime colleague as a “liar” during an interview with Page Six.

Dame claimed the lawsuit, filed last June, only came about because he declined what he described as a “crackhead deal” from the “Big Pimpin’” rapper, who allegedly tried to buy him out of his portion for $1.5 million.

“It is the same f–king game. It just seems like they so mad if I get money. I don’t know why, but why can’t I sell my third to whoever I want, whenever I want? I don’t have to ask,” he said at the time. “…He [Jay] don’t want nobody to eat but him. The real issue is [he has to] to compromise a man’s reputation for no reason.”

Jay and Dame’s feud traces back to the early 2000s after the pair split, following creative differences over the label’s future. Jay ultimately took over as president of Def Jam records while Dame ran Roc-A-Fella until the company eventually withered away.

Jay, who rarely makes an appearance on social media, took the time out Saturday night to thank everyone involved with his induction ceremony.“Thank you to everyone in that video package , I’m definitely gonna cry in the car,” he wrote.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremonies will be available for streaming on November 20th on HBO Max.

