"We have never, ever seen anything like this": Largest HBCU reports record-shattering donations

Fadel Allassan
·1 min read
Some of America's historically Black colleges have seen major upticks in donations, following a year that has been hallmarked by a reckoning on race after the murder of George Floyd, NPR reports.

Driving the news: North Carolina A&T State University, the country's largest HBCU, has raised $88 million since last summer — nearly six times what it fundraises annually, per NPR. "There has not been a year like that ever in our history," N.C. A&T associate vice chancellor Todd Simmons told the outlet.

  • "Nor has there been a year like that in the history of nearly any other public HBCU in America."

The president of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, which supports and represents HBCU's said they've had "a record-breaking year" in terms of donations as they started to pick up last year in the wake of Floyd's killing: "We have never, ever seen anything like this for HBCUs."

  • The colleges have also received federal help from congress' COVID-19 relief laws, in addition to seeing a boom in donations. The American Rescue Plan passed in March gave some $3 billion to HBCUs, tribal colleges and minority-serving schools.

Flashback: Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and his wife Patty Quillin announced last year a $120 million donation to the United Negro College Fund, Spelman College and Morehouse College — the largest recorded individual gift to support scholarships.

Why it matters: HBCU's have small endowments compared with other institutions, with none valued at $1 billion in 2019. They also generally saw a drop in enrollment amid the pandemic.

  • Chris Evans, Cardi B and More React to Trump Mob's Chaos at U.S. Capitol

    Chris Evans and Cardi B are just a few of the celebrities making their voices heard about the chaos and violence that erupted in the nation’s capitol on Wednesday. As hoards of people invaded Congressional buildings, pushing past law enforcement, many have reflected on the criticism that Black Lives Matter events in 2020 received from President Trump’s administration. Evans tweeted, ‘Just think of the carnage had they not been white.’ More have called for the President’s impeachment. Jonathan Van Ness wrote on Instagram, ‘Trump still has 2 weeks left. He must be impeached immediately.’

  • How Social-Justice Education Coddles Young Minds

    A parent, Ndona Muboyayi, recently told Conor Friedersdorf of The Atlantic the following story about her son: “My son has wanted to be a lawyer since he was 11. Then one day he came home and told me, ‘But Mommy, there are these systems put in place that prevent Black people from accomplishing anything.’ That’s what they’re teaching Black kids: that all of this time for the past 400 years, this is what [white people have] done to you and your people. The narrative is, ‘You can’t get ahead.’” Such stories are becoming more prevalent today, with the rise of what are often referred to as “social-justice educators” in the classroom. These teachers are typically concerned with equity in education — how to reckon with the unequal distribution of resources and services to achieve equal educational outcomes across students. Many believe that education is intersectional: “We cannot talk about schools, without addressing race, class, gender, ability, sexuality, and politics, because education is a political act,” wrote Crystal Belle, a teacher-education director at Rutgers University–Newark. Their goal, as Belle put it, is to use “curriculum as a primary mechanism for making the world a more equitable place.” This goal sounds nice. But too often in practice the perspectives of these teachers regarding race, class, gender, ability, sexuality, and politics take precedence in teaching and learning over eliciting and developing the worldviews of their students. Such teachers shield students from practices, ideas, or words that they perceive as harmful, and punish students who inflict harm. Greg Lukianoff and Jonathan Haidt, in their article and subsequent book The Coddling of the American Mind, call this “vindictive protectiveness.” According to Lukianoff and Haidt, vindictive protectiveness creates “a culture in which everyone must think twice before speaking up, lest they face charges of insensitivity, aggression, or worse.” Critical thinking encourages “students to question their own unexamined beliefs, as well as the received wisdom of those around them,” which sometimes leads to discomfort on the way to understanding but ultimately prepares them for civic engagement and professional life. Vindictive protectiveness, on the other hand, prepares young people “poorly for professional life, which often demands intellectual engagement with people and ideas one might find uncongenial or wrong.” The #DisruptTexts movement is one such example of vindictive protectiveness by social-justice educators. #DisruptTexts is a grassroots movement that aims to “challenge the traditional canon in order to create a more inclusive, representative, and equitable language arts curriculum.” The movement advocates for “curriculum and instructional practices that are culturally responsive and antiracist.” In practice, this involves curriculum changes to replace the traditional canon, books such as The Odyssey, with non-traditional books that are believed to better represent the lives of their non-white students, such as Before the Ever After. Or, if the traditional texts are taught, teachers are to do so through a social-justice framework, asking their students questions such as: “How does this text support or challenge issues of representation, fairness, or justice? How does this text perpetuate or subvert dominant power dynamics and ideologies?” These questions impose a particular perspective about the text and leave little room for student interpretation. This approach restricts student understanding of the text to that of their teacher, which is more about indoctrination than teaching. Perhaps elements of the text do make students uncomfortable. However, if this discomfort arises, teachers should aid their students in understanding the context and questioning their discomfort, rather than “disrupting” the text so that they feel no discomfort. By disrupting potential discomfort, educators are perpetuating what Lukianoff and Haidt call the “untruth of fragility: what doesn’t kill you makes you weaker.” Assuming that students will be harmed by a text, then subsequently protecting them from this perceived harm by telling them how to interpret the text, will make them more fragile, less resilient, and less capable of engaging in critical thinking. As Lukianoff and Haidt stressed in their book, humans are antifragile: “They require stressors and challenges in order to learn, adapt, and grow.” If students are not given the opportunity to challenge their own perspectives and assumptions and understand the perspectives and assumptions of others, their thinking will become “rigid, weak, and inefficient.” They will be unable to cope with intellectual challenges that cause discomfort when they leave the protective umbrella of school. And, it turns out, students may be more capable than teachers of discussing difficult ideas. In her book Controversy in the Classroom, Diana Hess, professor of curriculum and instruction at University of Wisconsin–Madison’s School of Education, describes a scenario in which adults become more emotional when discussing controversial topics than high school students. When a high-school teacher gathered parents, community members, and students to discuss whether physician-assisted suicide should be legal, students used more factual evidence to evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of the policy, while the adults used personal experiences to express support or dissent for the policy. Certainly, both adults and children often use emotional reasoning instead of evidence to evaluate and make claims, but like the adults in Hess’s study, teachers come to the classroom with more life experiences than their students, which colors their worldview. Young people are capable of interrogating ideas, even those that may cause some discomfort. They need adults to provide them with the skills to discuss ideas, but they don’t need teachers to police what ideas are up for discussion, nor how they should be understood and discussed. Educators must try to present information and react to students in a way that promotes critical thinking in their students, rather than unnecessarily protecting and imposing views on their students. This can be done by teaching the stages of analytic reading and encouraging students to follow these stages while reading and engaging in dialogue. Analytic reading requires students to understand a written work’s arguments, the terms on which they are made, and whether they are true in whole or part before making any criticism of the book. By following these stages, students will engage in the self-guided process of discovery to either agree or disagree with arguments based on facts and reason, not opinion. This process is better suited to build the resiliency necessary to be intellectually anti-fragile than is disrupting a text to avoid the rigorous task of analyzing and grappling with the big, potentially uncomfortable, ideas that the text presents.

  • School Report Card: Biden says schools should be open come fall, teachers at a Miami private school could lose their jobs if they get vaccinated

    President Biden said during an interview on Friday that schools “should probably all be open” in the fall for in-person learning, and many infectious disease experts agree.

  • Asian Americans see generational split on confronting racism

    The fatal shootings of eight people — six of them women of Asian descent — at Georgia massage businesses in March propelled Claire Xu into action. Within days, she helped organize a rally condemning violence against Asian Americans that drew support from a broad group of activists, elected officials and community members. The shootings and other recent attacks on Asian Americans have exposed a generational divide in the community.

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis denies systemic racism exists. Critics say his state's new voting law is a clear example.

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) says the idea that the U.S. has systemic policies that perpetuate racism is absolute "horse manure." While speaking to Fox News' Laura Ingraham at a governors' town hall event on Thursday night, DeSantis was asked about systemic racism, which Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) discussed in his rebuttal to President Biden's speech to Congress. Scott declared "America is not a racist country," an increasingly hot topic as politicians disagree "over the pervasiveness of non-obvious racism within systems," writes The Washington Post. DeSantis' position in the debate is obviously clear, as he called the notion of systemic racism "a bunch of horse manure." But the timing of his comments was conspicuous, as earlier that same day, Florida's Republican-led legislature passed new rules on voting that Black lawmakers said would make it harder for millions of voters, especially people of color, to cast ballots. DeSantis said "of course" he'll sign the bill into law. "Give me a break," DeSantis told Ingraham, arguing that because "we've had people that have been able to succeed" the system must be fine. However, the latest voting law, which restricts voting by mail and ballot drop boxes, has been criticized as an example of systemic racism in that it deepens longstanding discrepancies between voting access for white voters and nonwhite voters — Florida state Rep. Omari Hardy (D) called the bill "the revival of Jim Crow in this state, whether the sponsors admit it or not." Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) calls the idea of systemic racism "a bunch of horse manure.” “Give me a break … It’s a very harmful ideology, and I would say really a race-based version of a Marxist-type ideology.” pic.twitter.com/xcTuLmZtoE — The Recount (@therecount) April 30, 2021 More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesGOP lawmakers reportedly think Liz Cheney 'may go down' in a new leadership voteWhat the Elon Musk backlash is really about

  • Seattle police watchdog calls officer's actions dangerous

    A Seattle police sergeant who drove an unmarked SUV onto a sidewalk toward protesters during last summer's demonstrations violated the department's policy to preserve life and safety, a police oversight agency said in a report released Friday. “His operation of his motor vehicle and the risk he took simply to apprehend individuals using a strobe light were dangerous, ill-advised, and, as was shown by the numerous complaints and public concern this incident generated, undermined public trust and confidence” in the department, the Office of Police Accountability said in its report. The killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer last May sparked protests across the country.

  • North Carolina governor pardons man wrongfully convicted of murder

    North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday granted a pardon of innocence to a man who had been in prison since 1995 for two murders he didn't commit.The state of play: Darryl Anthony Howard, now 59, can file a claim with the North Carolina Industrial Commission to receive up to $750,000 in restitution, AP reports.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBackground: Howard was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder for the 1991 deaths of Doris Washington, 29, and her 13-year-old daughter Nishonda, as well as first-degree arson, per AP. He was sentenced to two consecutive 40-year terms.The victims also appeared to have been sexually assaulted. In 2009, Howard's attorneys tested rape kits related to the case and found new evidence that pointed to other suspects. While his sentence was thrown out in 2014, Howard remained in prison through August 2016 after DNA evidence proved he was not involved in the crimes. He was then exonerated and freed, per the News & Observer.The big picture: This is Cooper's sixth pardon of innocence since taking office in 2017, the governor's office said.What he's saying: "It is important to continue our efforts to reform the justice system and to acknowledge wrongful convictions," Cooper said, according to the News & Observer. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Chinese university plan causes security concerns in Hungary

    Piles of garbage, discarded debris and abandoned buildings are scattered across a post-industrial area on the left bank of the Danube River, just south of the grandiose downtown of Hungary's capital, Budapest. The area has been unused for decades, languishing in post-socialist decay in the 30 years since anti-communist firebrands pressed for the end of Soviet domination in Hungary at the end of the 1980s. This week, Hungary signed a strategic agreement with the Shanghai-based Fudan University on opening a campus in Budapest by 2024.

  • ‘There’s a lot of crazy going on’: Pro-Trump lawyer blows up key GOP race

    Lin Wood’s smash-mouth bid to become South Carolina party chair is rattling one of the Republican Party’s most important states.

  • Jada Pinkett Smith Opens Up About 'Devastating Heartbreak' on 'Red Table Talk'

    Jada Pinkett Smith, her mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris and her daughter Willow get real about love and heartbreak on 'Red Table Talk.' The ladies shared their stories on Tuesday's episode alongside Jada and Will Smith's personal relationship counselor, Michaela Boehm.

  • At funeral of Black teen shot by Ohio police in melee, eulogies, appeals for unity

    The funeral for a Black teenager shot by police as she wielded a knife during a melee in Columbus, Ohio, last week drew family, friends and elected officials on Friday who delivered eulogies, appeals for unity and calls for an overhaul of policing. In her final moments, captured on widely seen police videos, Ma'Khia Bryant could be seen lunging at two people with a knife as officers arrived at a chaotic scene in which several people were fighting in front of her foster home. "She enjoyed sharing her opinions," her cousin, Don Bryant, said from a pulpit above her casket.

  • The Family of Capitol Rioter Ashli Babbitt Will Sue Capitol Police for $10 Million

    The family of Capitol rioter, Ashli Babbitt, plans on suing the police department and the officer who fired the fatal shots for at least $10 million.

  • Texas special election too close to call but GOP on verge of lockout win

    Republicans are in first and second in the Texas 6th District primary, which means Democrats would miss the runoff unless results change.

  • Police fired 24 shots at a handcuffed man. Why didn't they turn on their body cameras?

    The case of Ariane McCree illustrates the patchwork nature of police body camera policies around the country.

  • Fox News Parts Ways With Anchor Leland Vittert, Off Air Since Just After Covering Capitol Riots

    Vittert was notable in 2020 for pushing back against Trump’s false claims of voter fraud Fox News has “mutually and amicably parted ways” with reporter Leland Vittert, the network told TheWrap Friday. The network confirms what has been the de facto state of affairs for months; Vittert has not appeared on the network or posted from his Twitter account since January. “We have mutually and amicably parted ways with Leland Vittert,” a Fox News spokesperson told TheWrap. Vittert had been with Fox News since 2010, and Fox has declined to explain why he has left the network after a decade. But it’s notable that Vittert was one of the few Fox reporters who contested the Trump campaign’s lies about election fraud during the 2020 election, including an interview with Trump’s communications director Erin Perrine that descended into a shouting match. Earlier in 2020 Vittert was and his crew were surrounded by protesters at Lafayette Park in Washington, D.C. in May, and then chased off. He also described being harassed by Trump supporters during one of this last appearances on Fox News in January.Mediaite first reported Vittert’s ouster from Fox News. Read original story Fox News Parts Ways With Anchor Leland Vittert, Off Air Since Just After Covering Capitol Riots At TheWrap

  • Deputy shooting becomes part of city's long history on race

    The murder trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was wrapping up when Dakwon Gibbs told a friend that George Floyd’s killing — and others like it — would never happen in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. “I said, 'We live in a city that’s too small; we’re a small community,” said Gibbs, 22. The fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. by sheriff’s deputies has sent shock waves through this small, majority Black city in the state's rural northeastern corner.

  • Republicans ask Biden to withdraw 'divisive' proposal to teach more Black history

    Dozens of Senate Republicans called on the Biden administration on Friday to withdraw what they say is a "divisive" education proposal that would place greater emphasis on slavery and the contributions of Black Americans in history and civics lessons taught in U.S. schools. In the latest salvo of a burgeoning culture war over race in America, 39 Republican lawmakers led by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said the proposed Education Department policy would divert established school curricula toward a "politicized and divisive agenda" fixated on the country's flaws.

  • Experts praise New York City for making free mental health counseling available at vaccine sites

    New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio announced that the city would be providing "mental health check-ins" for everyone who is vaccinated.

  • Andrew Yang's nonprofit used metric that disadvantaged applicants from historically Black colleges, records show

    While New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang was still running things at Venture for America, the nonprofit he founded, he "failed to recruit many participants of color," The New York Times reports. While the Times investigation doesn't reveal specific demographic breakdowns of acceptance rates for the program, which trains recent graduates and young professionals to work at startups in cities across the United States, it did shed a light on some of the built-in challenges in the application process. Ivy League graduates had a leg up thanks to a system that gave applicants a score based on their alma mater. At the same, "internal records show the rubric ended up classifying virtually all the country's historically Black colleges in the lowest tier" even if they ranked higher than other colleges and universities in the annual rankings released by U.S. News and World Report, the Times reports. After Yang left in 2017, former employees told the Times, Venture for America dumped the metric. Read more at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesGOP lawmakers reportedly think Liz Cheney 'may go down' in a new leadership voteWhat the Elon Musk backlash is really about

  • Matt Gaetz: Democrat calls out ‘bro culture’ as former ally’s letter emerges

    Joel Greenberg says Gaetz ‘involved in sexual activities’ with 17-year-old as Anna Eskamani decries ‘extreme’ bro culture Matt Gaetz has denied all wrongdoing and said he will not resign from Congress. Photograph: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP A Florida Democrat who released audio of a strange voicemail from Matt Gaetz has called the scandal-hit Republican congressman “one of the most extreme examples of bro culture”, adding: “We can’t hold back in calling out a hostile and dangerous culture for women and girls.” Gaetz is reportedly under investigation for matters including allegedly paying for sex with an underage girl. This week, the Daily Beast obtained a letter in which a former ally said he and Gaetz were “involved in sexual activities” with the 17-year-old. Gaetz has denied all wrongdoing and said he will not resign from Congress. The Florida state representative Anna Eskamani, 30 and from Orlando, was quoted by the Tampa Bay Times in a piece which also reported how senior Republicans refused to comment on Gaetz’s behaviour. In the short voicemail, which Eskamani says was sent on 19 July 2019, the Seminole county tax collector Joel Greenberg says he and Gaetz “were just chatting about you and your lovely qualities”. Gaetz adds: “We think you’re the future of the Democratic party in Florida!” Greenberg then says: “See, I know you’re the future of it, there’s no thinking involved. Anyway, uh, if you get this and you feel like chatting, give me a shout back. Hope you’re well. Hope you had a nice Fourth, later.” Eskamani said she first thought the voicemail was just part of “another day being a woman in politics”, but had released it because she hoped others would step forward with accounts of interactions with Greenberg and Gaetz. Greenberg and Gaetz are now estranged, as the former faces a 33-count indictment including accusations of stalking and sex trafficking. His lawyer has indicated he may be willing to cooperate with federal authorities. Kevin McCarthy, the Republican minority leader in the House, has said he will not take action against Gaetz unless charges are filed. The letter obtained by the Daily Beast was written by Greenberg as he sought help from Roger Stone, a close ally of Donald Trump, in an attempt to secure a pardon before the then president left office. “On more than one occasion,” Greenberg wrote in reference to the 17-year-old girl, “this individual was involved in sexual activities with several of the other girls, the congressman from Florida’s first congressional district and myself. “From time to time, gas money or gifts, rent or partial tuition payments were made to several of these girls, including the individual who was not yet 18. I did see the acts occur firsthand and Venmo transactions, Cash App or other payments were made to these girls on behalf of the congressman.” The website also said it had obtained private messages between Greenberg and Stone. “If I get you $250k in Bitcoin would that help or is this not a financial matter,” the website said Greenberg wrote. “I understand all of this and have taken it into consideration,” Stone was quoted as replying. “I will know more in the next 24 hours. I cannot push too hard because of the nonsense surrounding pardons.” Stone was one of a number of allies and aides pardoned by Trump in December, over charges arising from the investigation of Russian election interference and links between Trump and Moscow. Trump had already commuted Stone’s sentence to more than three years in jail. “I hope you are prepared to wire me $250,000 because I am feeling confident,” the Beast said Stone wrote to Greenberg in January. Stone denied asking for or receiving payment for pursuing a pardon but told the Beast he had told Greenberg to prepare a document explaining his prosecution. Gaetz did not directly comment on the Beast story, instead retweeting a conservative commentator who wrote: “Because we have a totally stupid media, this story has transformed Joel Greenberg into a temporarily credible source because, of all things, he wrote a letter to Roger Stone.”