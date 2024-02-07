‘We will never forget you’: Family remembers Carmichael man killed by a tree during storm

The family of a Carmichael man who died after being struck Sunday by a tree felled by intense winds created a GoFundMe to help raise money for funeral costs.

Chad Ensey, 41, died from blunt force trauma injuries at Mercy San Juan Medical Center after a tree in his backyard fell on him, county officials said. His death is among at least four in Northern California resulting from a powerful atmospheric river storm that swept through the state earlier this week, The Sacramento Bee previously reported.

The GoFundMe, created to help his wife pay for his funeral, describes Ensey as an amazing person, best friend, brother, son and a loving husband.

Ensey made a new friend wherever he went, touching the hearts and minds of many, wrote Justin Fricker, who organized the fundraiser. The 41-year-old was always willing to help anyone and talk, Fricker wrote.

“I cannot even to begin to explain the amount of love he shared with everyone, and the amount of love we all had for this amazing beautiful person,” he added.

Wind measured almost 70 mph near Mather Airport and around 60 mph near other Sacramento-area airports Sunday.

“We will never forget you,” Fricker wrote, referring to Ensey as his brother and best friend.

The online fundraising platform showed that people had donated more than $12,000 by Wednesday afternoon. It can be found at gofundme.com/f/chad-ensey.