‘Never forget:’ Jacksonville firefighters climb in gear to honor first responders who died on 9/11

Monday marked 22 years since the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

On Monday morning, Jacksonville firefighters, in full gear, used Stairmasters at the Williams Family YMCA in Mandarin. This was to simulate climbing 110 floors, which was the height of the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers in New York City.

“Lives were lost, families were affected,” Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department firefighter Nick Billups said.

Billups climbed 2,200 steps, the equivalent of 110 floors to honor the thousands of lives lost and the sacrifice of first responders.

JFRD firefighters Brittany Strong and John Castrovinci also completed the climb along with YMCA member Amy Chong.

Three-hundred forty-three New York Fire Department Firefighters died on 9/11 trying to save people trapped in the towers.

“Now as a first responder, I don’t take that lightly. It is a privilege to be here. It is a very humbling and inspiring occupation,” Billups said. “The name firefighter and first responder resonate strongly with me.”

This is not the first year Billups has completed this challenge and has inspired others to join him. As Billups finished his climb, he said he would continue to come back year after year.

“Never forget, never forget those brave men and women, they were the very essence of superheroes,” Billups said.

