‘We will never forget.’ UNC comes together to mourn slain professor at candlelight vigil

Zijie Yan’s second child is too young to know why she’s there.

She bounces on the lap of her mother, who’s wearing wire-rimmed glasses and a pained expression.

Sitting with her family at a candlelight vigil for her father, Zijie Yan’s child plays peek-a-boo with a tissue meant for tears. A toddler still, she is too small to keep the seat from folding up, so a relative reaches from the row behind to hold the seatback upright.

She and her older sister and their mother attended Wednesday night’s vigil for Yan, a physics professor at the University of North Carolina who was fatally shot Monday on campus.

After a day of anxiety in lockdown, followed by days of mourning, several thousand students and faculty gathered at the Dean E. Smith Center to celebrate Yan’s life — and to be there for one another.

“It’s a deeply human impulse to come together in times of tragedy,” Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz said at the vigil. “Yes, our sense of security and safety was pierced, but it is together with one another that we can find healing.”

UNC-Chapel Hill students, faculty and family hold a candlelight vigil Friday, Aug 30, 2023 at the Dean Smith Center in honor of professor Zijie Yan who was shot and killed on campus on Monday.

Police have charged Tailei Qi, one of Yan’s students, with first-degree murder in connection with the professor’s death. They have not shared a motive about the shooting that happened at Caudill Labs on South Road.

The shooting locked down campus for several hours, rattling students and faculty who feared the worst.

“Monday’s tragedy is something we will never forget. And we wouldn’t want to,” said Jim White, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. “Even as we seek to restore some normalcy to our routines in the coming days.”

A daughter’s tears

Yan’s mother and several other loved ones were seated in the front rows. They asked not to be photographed or interviewed.

Yan’s older daughter is old enough to know what’s going on, and to cry over her grief. Her shoulders shook as a pair of UNC professors — who had their own tears to wipe — played Bach on strings.

Her younger sister’s laugh rung out the hush as a university dean decried the violence of her father’s death. She’s too young to be listening, probably, or maybe too young to understand his words.

UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz speaks during a candle light vigil Friday, Aug 30, 2023 at the Dean Smith Center in honor of professor Zijie Yan who was shot and killed on campus on Monday.

Yan’s colleagues celebrated the professor who joined the faculty of the Department of Applied Physical Sciences in 2019.

Gusciewicz called Yan “a man devoted to expanding our knowledge about the world.”

“He was pushing the boundaries of nanoscience,” added Theo Dingemans, who chairs the department.

But more importantly, Dingemans shared, Yan was a devoted father and great colleague, teacher and mentor.

“Zijie was one of the kindest persons that I’ve ever met. He was soft spoken; he was a great listener; and actually, he had a wonderful sense of humor,” Dingemans said.

UNC-Chapel Hill students, faculty and family hold a candle light vigil Friday, Aug 30, 2023 at the Dean Smith Center in honor of professor Zijie Yan who was shot and killed on campus on Monday.

A candlelight vigil

After the condolences ended, a few lighters started flames that spread candle by candle, neighbor by neighbor.

No words followed the softly sung alma mater.

Yan’s family was escorted out, his mother’s voice rising in an anguished lament while people held the candles aloft in stunned silence.

Those in the arena filed quietly outside into a warm, sticky night to return home. Half an hour later, the rain began.

The campus was scheduled to resume normal operations at midnight, but for many inside the arena, “normal” would never be the same.

UNC-Chapel Hill leave a candlelight vigil Friday, Aug 30, 2023 at the Dean Smith Center in honor of professor Zijie Yan who was shot and killed on campus on Monday.