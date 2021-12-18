‘We’re Never Getting a Divorce’: Charlamagne Tha God Says He and Wife Jessica Gadsden Don’t Have a Prenup

Charlamagne Tha God’s wife has been sticking beside him through thick and thin and he intends to keep it that way.

The popular radio personality has been with his wife, Jessica Gadsden, for more than two decades, dating back to their years in high school in South Carolina; they have been married since 2014. Together, the couple has three daughters.

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 05: Jessica Gadsden and Charlemagne Tha God attend Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala – Arrivals at Tyler Perry Studios on October 5, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Over the course of the relationship, “The Breakfast Club 105.1 FM” co-host has amassed wealth and scores of media opportunities. All of which Charlamagne, real name Lenard McKelvey, has said Jessica helped him obtain. As a result, when they decided to wed, the frequently controversial host did not feel the need to protect his assets, or limit what Jessica would have access to, through a prenuptial agreement.

“I don’t have a prenup with my wife because we been together for 23 years. My wife is the CEO of our house but also we literally came up together as kids,” Charlamagne shared in an interview circulating social media. “Like, nothing is an understatement. She literally drove me to the radio station in 1999 to fill out internship papers.”

He continued by commenting on Jessica’s unwavering support of the relationship and his pursuit of a radio career. “Literally the first time I ever went to a radio station to fill out an application for an internship my wife drove me because my gotd—n license was suspended.”

He continued, “When I was getting fired from radio four times she was the one going to work every day, paying the bills; when we were getting evicted, she was the one going to the courthouse explaining to the judge why we couldn’t get evicted. What I look like doing a prenup? We’re never getting a divorce, by the way. I don’t even got to knock on wood; it ain’t happening.” For years, the radio host-turned author has openly discussed parts of his and Jessica’s relationship on-air. He even revealed that marriage only became a considerable option when their then 7-year old daughter questioned why Jessica’s last name didn’t match hers and Charlamagne’s.

“You have to show your kids love. That’s one of the reasons why I wanted to get married. When you have your 7-year-old daughter asking why you and mommy don’t have the same last name, that affects you as a man,” he shared during a past episode of the syndicated morning radio show.

The relationship has not been without faults — Charlamagne has also been outspoken about his transgressions within the relationship — or scandal linked to rape accusations that Jessica publicly addressed in defense of the father of her children. Still, those who appreciate his take on fully sharing his wealth with his wife expressed those sentiments in commentary on social media.

“He’s matured so much and you gotta respect him for that [100 emoji]” wrote one person in reaction. Others commented, “Sis been with him when he ain’t have s—t! So he holding down his WIFE!,” and “Black love [red heart emoji] we love to see it!”

