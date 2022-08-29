'I Never Had A Real Job In My Life' — Shaquille O'Neal Admits He's Grateful But Ashamed For Not Being Able To Help His Son Craft A Resume

When you’ve lived the life that Shaquille O’Neal has been fortunate to live, having a traditional resume is not on the list of must-haves.

However, for others, his children included, having a resume could prove to be a necessary asset for the future. In an interview with David Koch for Sunrise News, O’Neal opened up about his sports career, business moves, and how he couldn’t help his son fill out a resume.

Resume Of A Different Type

Shaquille O’Neal entered the NBA in 1992 as the No. 1 pick of the Orlando Magic. Since his initial debut, O’Neal would go on to play 19 seasons for six teams. The 50-year-old NBA legend would end his career with 23.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game.

When it comes to the NBA, athletic ability and game performance are all the skills for a “resume” that an athlete needs. With a career and stats like the ones mentioned above, it is no wonder a formal resume would never enter the picture for the coveted center.

The Two Sides Of The Story

During his interview with Koch, O’Neal reflected on his career and the privilege that it came with.

“I am grateful because I realize that the position I am in, in life is a lucky position. I never had a real job in my life. When I was trying to help my son fill out a resume, I had to call somebody … I couldn’t do it … I was embarrassed,” O’Neal said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boardroom (@boardroom)

Although the TNT sports analyst lacks the formal career history that many Americans have, he has been able to tap into some key ventures and position himself as a well-rounded investor and businessman.

Some of Shaq’s businesses include ownership of several franchises, including Papa John’s, 24-hour fitness centers, and more. He is also the part owner of brands like Playboy, Elvis Presley, Forever 21, and JC Penney.

Additional accolades O’Neal has is a part of his educational pursuits. The former Los Angeles Lakers Center earned an online MBA from the University of Phoenix and a doctorate in education from Barry University in Miami.