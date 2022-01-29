'This should never have happened': Elected officials respond to fatal police shooting of Landon Eastep

Nashville elected officials continue to issue statements on the fatal police shooting of a man on Interstate 65 Thursday.

Many share the same message: This can't happen again.

Nine law enforcement officers opened fire on 37-year-old Landon Eastep as he stood in the middle of I-65 holding a box cutter and an unidentified "metal, cylindrical object" that law enforcement officials later said was not a gun.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting on behalf of District Attorney Glenn Funk.

Nashville's Community Oversight Board, which investigates complaints involving the Metro Nashville Police Department, will initiate an independent investigation into the shooting. COB Director Jill Fitcheard responded to the scene, reviewed publicly released videos and received complaints from witnesses.

"The circumstances surrounding the death of Mr. Eastep by MNPD and other members of local law enforcement are gravely disturbing," the oversight board said in a statement Friday.

Six Nashville police officers fired on Eastep. Officer Brian Murphy, a 25-year veteran of the department, was stripped of his police authority Friday pending an investigation of his actions at the scene. Murphy was identified as the individual who fired the final two shots from a rifle in the shooting.

The other five MNPD officers who fired, Justin Pinkelton, a 25-year MNPD veteran, Sean Williams, a 17-year MNPD veteran, Edin Plancic, a six-year MNPD veteran, Sgt. Steven Carrick, an eight-year MNPD veteran, and James Kidd, who joined the department last February, are on routine administrative assignment at this stage of the investigation.

Nashville Police Chief John Drake directed the MNPD Training Academy begin an immediate review of the shooting and the tactics and procedures used by MNPD personnel.

"I am saddened by any loss of life, and I send my condolences to the Eastep family," Drake stated Friday.

What to know

A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper spotted 37-year-old Landon Eastep sitting on a guardrail on the shoulder of I-65 Thursday afternoon and approached to check on him. At some point, Eastep produced a box cutter, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Multiple Metro Nashville Police Department officers, THP troopers and an off-duty Mt. Juliet officer responded to the scene. Bodycam footage released late Thursday captures the voice of the Mt. Juliet officer attempting to negotiate with Eastep as at least six other officers surrounded the man with weapons drawn and a helicopter circled above.

Thirty minutes into the incident, nine law enforcement officers opened fire on Eastep as he reached for an unidentified "metal, cylindrical object" near his waist. That object was not a firearm, according to Nashville police.

Scene from the Jan. 27, 2022, fatal police interstate shooting.

Eastep died at the scene.

The Mt. Juliet Police Department identified the off-duty officer at the scene as Corporal Fabjan Llukaj, who has been with the department for just over one year and previously served three years with MNPD.

THP has not released the names of the troopers who fired shots.

Elected officials respond

"Our system is busted...," Council member Sandra Sepulveda tweeted Friday. "This never should have happened."

Nashville Mayor John Cooper stated Friday that he was disturbed by the shooting, and pointed to body-worn and dashboard cameras and the city's fledgling response model that deploys mental health professionals with police.

"I'm surprised our Partners in Care pilot program (mental health professionals) has not yet been extended to Central and Midtown Hills precincts, which Chief Drake now says will happen soon," Council member Colby Sledge said in a tweet Friday. "It could have made all the difference here."

Council member Erin Evans stated "a formalized/public plan for expansion (of the Partners in Care pilot program) would be a good move forward."

