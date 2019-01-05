This Has Never Happened in Social Security's 83 Years of Existence

Though you may have heard it said before, it bears repeating: Social Security is our country's most important social program.

Each month, close to 63 million Americans, nearly 70% of which are retired workers, receives a monthly benefit check. Of these retirees, 62% lean on their payout to account for at least half of their income. It's been estimated that if Social Security didn't provide this guaranteed income to eligible aged beneficiaries, the elderly poverty rate would be more than four times higher than it is right now. That's how vital this program is to the financial well-being of our country and our seniors.

A Social Security milestone is on tap for 2019

It's also a program that's about to do something that's never been done in its 83 years of existence (the Social Security Act was signed into law in August 1935). Namely, the Social Security Board of Trustees is forecasting that the program will pay out more than $1 trillion in benefits to its nearly 63 million qualified recipients in 2019.

Mind you, this won't be the first time that the aggregate expenditures of the program have hit $1 trillion. Although approximately 99% of the money collected by the Social Security program is returned to beneficiaries, some of what's collected is used to pay for the administrative fees to run the program (e.g., Social Security employees, building and rent costs, and so on), and transfers to the Railroad Retirement interchange. Estimates for 2018 from the Trustees report called for $1.003 trillion in expenditures for the program, consisting of $6.2 billion in administrative fees, $4.9 billion in Railroad Retirement transfers, and $991.8 billion in scheduled benefits.

In 2019, aggregate expenditures are forecast to increase to $1.062 trillion, with $11.1 billion in combined costs from administrative expenses and the Railroad Retirement interchange. The remaining $1.052 trillion will head to eligible beneficiaries, marking the first time in history more than $1 trillion has been paid out by the program in benefits.

Expenditures will soar in the coming years

However, this won't be the last milestone by any means for Social Security. The ongoing retirement of baby boomers means the number of eligible aged beneficiaries, and therefore the total amount of benefits paid each year, is about to really pick up steam. By 2023, program expenditures are expected to hit $1.36 trillion, then cross $1.5 trillion in 2025, and ultimately hit $1.72 trillion in 2027. That's according to the Trustees' short-term (10 year) forecast, released this past June.