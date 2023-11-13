Never Give Up: Her daughter was taken. Inside one Vero Beach mom's journey to get her back.

In early 2022, I got a tip from an Orchid Island resident I knew:

More than a year earlier, law enforcement agents took away the adult, mentally disabled daughter of the therapeutic masseuse he and many others had been going to for years.

And the masseuse was desperately trying to find the daughter.

The client thought it was bizarre, as the daughter always seemed fine at the business doing menial tasks, such as doing laundry and putting sheets and pillows on massage tables.

The more I looked into it, the more bizarre it was.

After all, how could a U.S. citizen not be able to find a loved one he or she was taking care of?

LAURENCE REISMAN

I wrote an initial column on it last year, but came away with no answers.

No charges, feds mum: Court stymies Vero Beach woman's efforts to see daughter | Opinion

Over the next year, I learned this really was no average case.

What had happened was awful. But could it happen to anyone else?

You can read my coverage here:

'She doesn't have a voice': They took her daughter on unfounded claims. Then they kept her.

Part 2: After almost two years, Vero mom found her mentally disabled daughter – 3,000 miles away

Part 3: 'It's not her anymore': They took her daughter to protect her. The person she found wasn't the same.

Part 4: Unfounded allegations separated them. Now Vero mom, daughter are together for Thanksgiving.

Part 5: Vero family endured years of unfounded trafficking claims. Why did no one help – or stop it?

