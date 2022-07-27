‘I would never hurt my son’: Murder charge dropped against Claremont mom after baby’s death

Authorities have dismissed charges against a Catawba County mom who was accused of murdering her 2-month-old son.

Aaliyah Mungro spent months in jail after being charged. Now, she’s fighting to get custody back for her two other children.

The district attorney told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty that he couldn’t ethically prosecute the case after meeting with the state medical examiner. Prosecutors told Faherty the baby was murdered and the case is now an open investigation.

Faherty spoke with Mungro on Wednesday about her baby boy’s death in Oct. 2020. According to attorneys and the medical examiner, Kingston Knox died from blunt force trauma to the head. Doctors say they also found several rib fractures that happened prior to the baby’s death.

Mungro was arrested and charged with murder just days after her son’s death, but her attorney says that arrest happened prior to the final autopsy report that was issued in the case.

The district attorney and defense attorneys agree that the report shows Knox got his injuries in a 4- to 18-hour period prior to his death, and Mungro was not with the baby the majority of that time.

Mungro spoke with Faherty about the months she was in prison and what she wants now.

“I would never hurt my son Kingston, and I never would my other two [kids],” Mungro said. “I do believe DSS needs to release them to us. We have done nothing wrong -- I’ve done nothing but be a mother to them and to my son as well.”

Faherty reached out to Claremont police, who said that the State Bureau of Investigation was the lead on the case.

