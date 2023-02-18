‘You never know your victim:’ DEA officer catches man accused of kidnapping elderly mother-in-law

A kidnapping in Spalding County ended in Atlanta after authorities were able to track the suspect to Greenbriar Mall.

Dramatic video shows the moment 29-year-old Bryan Overton, who had stolen the victim’s car, was captured at the mall.

Authorities say the alleged kidnapper chose the wrong victim because the woman’s son-in-law works with the DEA.

“Basically, you messed with the wrong elderly lady,” said Fayette County Sheriff’s Sergeant and DEA Task Force Officer G.L. Dyar. “If you’re gonna mess with the bull, you’re gonna get the horns, so you better be careful. You never know your victim, your little lost sheep out there. You don’t know what sheepdog’s in the background guarding them.”

Dyar exclusively told Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne that when he learned what happened to his mother-in-law on Monday morning, he immediately contacted the lead investigator at the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office and began using his tools to track the suspect. Dyar was able to use technology to track the stolen car and located it in the area of Greenbriar Mall.

The officer said he called Georgia State Patrol to get help physically locating the car and learned they had troopers nearby on a stakeout, some of whom were Dyar’s DEA colleagues.

DEA and GSP officers parked at the mall and began a new stakeout.

When Bryan Overton got out of the stolen car and began walking towards another car driven by his brother, Christon Overton, both were arrested.

Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix told Channel 2′s Bryan Mims on Thursday that Bryan Overton broke into the elderly victim’s home, pointed a gun at her and demanded her money.

Sheriff Dix said Bryan Overton took what turned out to be a toy gun and forced the woman to ride to an ATM to get cash. He then took her home with plans to get more money from a neighbor, but sped off in her car instead.

Both Bryan and Christon Overton had drugs on them when they were arrested.

Dyar says his mother-in-law is traumatized, but is relieved to know Bryan Overton has been arrested.

