Never mind the b----cks … here’s the Rachel and Penny show

In 17th-century India, Western travellers described the great wagon of Jagannātha that emerged from the god’s eponymous temple in Orissa as mercilessly crushing everything in its way. Early modern Hinduism had the juggernaut, Westminster has Rachel Maclean.

Asking questions of her, as several MPs tried to today, was like trying to elicit an answer from the QE2 mid-voyage. Perpetually shouty, wearing a spangly-green dress so bright and shiny it could be co-opted for use by air traffic control, the MP for Redditch was unstoppable in her streaming of the government line. Facts, figures, arguments and appeals from her own party and opposition, all were crushed mercilessly beneath her wheels of meaningless prose.

The first to attempt the impossible task of reasoning with the great monolith of Redditch was Lib Dem Wendy Chamberlain, who claimed that the government’s voter ID scheme was akin to “using a sledgehammer to crack a nut”. Mrs Maclean, who presumably uses a sandblaster to open a tube of Smarties, must have taken this as a compliment.

The Minister “warmly welcomed” new shadow counterpart Florence Eshalomi to her place in the manner of a multi-axle lorry reversing over a child. Eshalomi’s full title is “Shadow Minister for Democracy” – a woolly non-brief if ever there was one. Stand by for Shadow Minister for performative nonsense, Shadow Minister for Breathing.

Maclean seemed immune to the squawked complaints emanating from the opposition – in fact they merely seemed to propel her on. She repeatedly raised electoral fraud in Birmingham and Tower Hamlets – “they don’t like me mentioning it”, she said, making clear that she was, by contrast, very much enjoying mentioning it.

“I will repeat for her benefit the specific answers I have given”, she boomed at a pair of Lib Dems, who exchanged horrified glances.

Perhaps the Minister was simply talking loudly and slowly because she had to deal with the likes of Richard Burgon.

He insisted that the voter ID scheme was merely the latest instalment in a long-running Tory plot to deny women and working-class people the vote, which will come as news to Emmeline Pankhurst and Benjamin Disraeli. Burgon related a conversation with a constituent who, lacking the necessary ID, hadn’t even bothered going to the polling booth.

Still, if Winston Churchill maintained that the best argument against democracy is a five-minute conversation with the average voter, a five-minute conversation with the Honourable Member for Leeds East would surely reduce most voters to a state of quivering political apathy.

But perhaps we’re all living in Rachel Maclean’s world now. At Business Questions, Penny Mordaunt had engineered a comeback to the “Inaction Man” insult that Sir Keir Starmer had levelled at Rishi Sunak on Wednesday. She compared Starmer to “Beach Ken” from the Barbie movie. “When we examine his weak record on union demands”, purred Mordaunt, “on border control, on protecting the public and stopping small boats, we discover that like Beach Ken he has zero balls”.

Once upon a time it was the sketchwriter’s job to inject scurrilous innuendo into Commons business. Nowadays it’s bum jokes galore, and no one blinks when the Lord President of the Privy Council references the Leader of the Opposition’s testicles. Subtlety really is dead.

