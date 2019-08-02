Suze Orman Says the Secret to Saving Is to Cut Coffee. But What About This Spending?

Things like avocado toast and pricey lattes have become scapegoats for personal finance foibles, often taking the blame for disappearing paychecks and woefully low emergency savings.

Personal finance icon Suze Orman recently warned -- in a very colorful way -- that a daily habit of buying coffee can wind up costing you $1 million.

But industry research has found only 36% of coffee drinkers buy their daily cup o' joe. You probably have other, bigger culprits than coffees or brunch items when it comes to impractical or needless spends.

If you’re looking to save more money or identify where all of your money goes, watch these unnecessary cost centers.

1. New cars

A new car will always be a money loser.

There’s a certain thrill that comes with driving a brand new car off of the lot, but don’t let the intoxicating scent of "new car" cloud your judgment.

Your new set of wheels is likely to depreciate 20% within the first year of ownership and 40% after five years, says Carfax.

It’s understandable that you still need to get where you’re going, so consider buying a used car with low mileage that's coming off a lease.

Nearly all automakers offer certified pre-owned options, which means your used car purchase is backed by warranties and roadside assistance packages similar to those extended to new-car buyers.

2. Premium gasoline

Your car doesn't need premium.

Shelling out extra money to fuel up your car with premium, to extend the life of your ride? That's flawed logic.

Some 16.5 million Americans each year buy into the myth that their cars run better on more expensive gas, reports AAA, and those unnecessary upgrades waste $2.1 billion annually.

Fueling your car with regular doesn’t mean you love your car any less, and unless your owner’s manual explicitly states your car’s engine needs premium, you’re flushing your money. For additional savings at the pump, always use a cash-back credit card when you fill up.

3. Rental car insurance

Don't buy insurance at the rental car counter, because you probably have some via your credit card.

