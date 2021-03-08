Never Mind the Tech Hit, Thematic ETFs Are Just Getting Started

Claire Ballentine
3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- One of the most adored sectors of the $5.7 trillion exchange-traded fund industry was also one of the hardest hit as technology stocks plunged last week.

Funds focused on specific market niches raked in piles of cash in the first two months of the year, a trend that’s poised to rapidly accelerate, according to a new survey. A whopping 80% of global ETF investors plan on increasing their exposure to so-called thematic ETFs this year, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. found in their annual report released Monday.

Such products attracted more than $32 billion in January and February, by far their best start to a year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Cathie Wood’s actively-managed funds at Ark Investment Management have revolutionized the thematic space, gaining fans among both institutional and retail traders. As new investors flood the market, ETFs based on understandable and relatable narratives continue to win fresh money.

“They’re seeing remarkable interest,” said Ryan Sullivan, senior vice president of Brown Brothers Harriman’s global ETF services. “It’s the chicken and the egg to a certain extent -- are investors following some highly touted performance by some managers in this space or is there a long-term play here with changes around how portfolios are being designed?”

That love was put to the test last week as many thematic funds -- which can track sectors like electric vehicles, disruptive technology and genomics -- faced rapid drops. Rising Treasury yields are spurring caution toward growth stocks that are more sensitive to interest rate changes.

The study’s respondents -- almost 400 institutional investors, financial advisers and fund managers from the U.S., Europe and China -- said they were most interested in internet and technology thematic funds, followed by those focused on robotics and artificial intelligence.

“What we’re most interested in is to see what the staying power is for thematic ETFs,” Sullivan said. “If performance turns and we go through a year or two year where it’s a little bit more mixed, will we see this interest die off a bit or will we see these hold their own?”

A poster child for thematic funds’ success is Wood’s Ark, which has taken in $16 billion so far in 2021. However, all five of the firm’s actively-managed products including Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) fell last week.

Actively-managed ETFs -- still a small portion of the $5.8 trillion industry -- are also winning over investors, with 65% of respondents planning to increase their exposure, up from 57% in last year’s survey. Fixed income and global equities are the most popular strategies in the active wrapper.

More than half of the U.S. investors also said they would buy a semi-transparent, active ETF in the next six months. The first of this new breed of products launched about a year ago, but have been relatively slow to attract investors. The largest, the Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG), has only about $270 million in assets.

Among the other findings:

More than 70% of ETF investors worldwide say they plan to increase their ETF allocation in the next year, up three percentage points from the 2020 surveyFixed-income ETFs are favored during periods of heightened volatility because they offer transparency and liquidity, and 66% of respondents are planning to increase fixed income ETF allocations this yearIn five years, 56% of respondents expect to have at least 11% of their holdings invested in ESG ETFsMore than 40% of respondents are looking for a new ETF to have least $100 million in assets before investing in it, up 11% from 2020

  • Why China Can’t End Its Romance With GDP Growth Target

    (Bloomberg) -- In a battle between those who love or hate China’s economic growth target, a compromise appears to have emerged: a goal low enough to be more easily ignored.China’s leaders have an ambivalent relationship with the gross domestic product target they have set almost every year since the 1990s. It’s celebrated as the key to mobilizing millions of bureaucrats who compete for promotions by increasing growth rates in their provinces, and blamed for social evils from pollution to excessive investment and fake statistics.Uncertainties caused by the coronavirus pandemic led Beijing to drop the numerical goal last year, and there were expectations party leaders would do the same for 2021. Instead, China’s Premier Li Keqiang on Friday set an objective of more than 6% growth, with annual targets likely until at least 2025.Growing awareness of environmental destruction caused by the single-minded pursuit of GDP -- a measure of the value of newly-produced goods and services in the economy -- led the central government to begin warning about over-reliance on the goal more than a decade ago.Regional officials had other ideas, competing to beat national targets by pursuing often-wasteful investment projects, due partly to a promotion assessment system that prioritized growth. The problem worsened after the global financial crisis as banks opened credit floodgates.Influential officials like Ma Jun, a member of the central bank’s monetary policy committee, have recently argued for permanently dropping the target, as part of Beijing’s drive to lower debt-levels in the economy. Investment banks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Nomura Holdings Inc. predicted there wouldn’t be a target this year.But just days before Li’s speech at the National People’s Congress, there was pushback: well-connected economists declared that a specific target was needed as an “anchor” for the economy, with policy running the risk of becoming confused without it. Zhang Liqun, a researcher at a central government think-tank, told state media that “without a certain pace of expansion, the quality of the economy doesn’t have support.”Those in favor of dropping the target say other goals should be prioritized, like raising household incomes, investing in education and technology, cutting debt-levels or reducing carbon emissions.Even though it wasn’t abandoned, this year’s growth goal is the least ambitious in decades. Because of the pandemic-induced slump in the first half of 2020, China can easily meet it just by maintaining current levels of economic output. Meanwhile, economists in a Bloomberg survey forecast 8.4% expansion this year.The lower target will encourage officials to focus on longer-term goals to create more “sustainable growth,” Li said.“I think that’s a much better number than 8%,” Michael Pettis, a fellow at the Carnegie-Tsinghua Center in Beijing, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “If they had gone for 8% that would have been a terrible signal. 6% is manageable with high quality growth. Anything else requires a significant increase in non-productive investment and, of course, in debt.”For the first time in decades, China’s five-year plan to 2025 lacks a target for average growth, but annual goals will be made. GDP is still a “core indicator,” but the annual economic situation is easier to judge than a five-year outlook, Hu Zucai, a deputy director of China’s top state planning agency said on Monday.Retaining the target partly reflects how difficult it is to find an alternative to assess the performance of the millions of local officials in China. Metrics combining economic and environmental goals have been tested locally but failed to catch on.“Gathering appropriate data can be difficult,” said Joan van Heijster, a researcher on China’s political economy at the University of Amsterdam. “This is a disadvantage of new indicators compared to the standardized and widely used GDP.”Jobs GoalThe alternative goal most often proposed, unemployment, is unreliably-measured in China and can be gamed by local officials by ordering state companies to add staff to payrolls without paying them.“Putting employment as the priority target is a problem from an operational perspective,” said Zhu Haibin, chief China economist at JPMorgan.If the GDP goal can’t be eliminated entirely, it can be de-emphasized. That’s been the trend since President Xi Jinping assumed the party leadership in 2012. The following year the Communist Party’s powerful Organization Department, which controls official promotions, cautioned against “simple reliance” on GDP growth for assessing officials. Mentions of GDP in the party’s official newspaper have since plummeted.Under Xi, top officials have been taken to task for their overzealousness. Zhou Benshun, the former Communist Party chief in the northern province of Hebei, made a televised admission of failings in 2013, saying: “I cared very much about development speed and economic volumes.” He was later detained on corruption charges.“In most areas it is no longer the sole target criteria for cadres’ evaluation but combined with other factors such as environment, social stability, local income, budget and tax income,” said Thomas Heberer, a professor at the University of Duisburg-Essen.The number of provinces that have repeatedly failed to meet national growth targets has surged during Xi’s tenure, with no apparent political consequences for their leadership, according to Houze Song, a research fellow at the Paulson Institute, a U.S. think-tank.What Bloomberg Economics Says...A GDP target is widely viewed as a major source of distortions in the economy, pushing officials to aim for growth even at the costs of excesses in credit and over reliance on investment.For 2021, with the post-Covid recovery already set to push growth above 8%, the “above 6%” goal won’t have that distorting role. Even so, critics will argue -- with some cause -- that the government has missed an opportunity to signal transition to a more modern form of economic management.-- Chang Shu, chief Asia economistFor the full report, click here.Provinces have also moderated their GDP goals, which used to be consistently much higher than the national target. That “shows that the association between GDP growth and cadre promotion had been relaxed, despite a clear time-lag,” said Yuxi Zhang, a researcher at Oxford University. That foreshadows the approach taken nationally this year, reducing the target to allow a focus on other goals, without being able to abandon it entirely.After decades of use, targeting a growth rate is partly “locked-in,” Zhang said. “Everyone hates it, but everyone understands it,” she added.(Updates with comments from China’s planning agency.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Goldman Crypto Chief Flags Institutional Demand Driving Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is seeing substantial demand for digital assets from institutions as it works to restart its cryptocurrency trading desk.In a survey of nearly 300 clients by the firm, 40% currently have exposure to crypto, according to Matt McDermott, global head of digital assets for Goldman Sachs Global Markets Division, speaking on a podcast. The situation is different now compared with the 2017 Bitcoin bubble due to “huge” institutional demand across different industry types and from private banking clients, he said.McDermott confirmed plans reported last week for Goldman to restart its crypto trading desk, which he said will be “quite narrow initially,” with a focus on areas such as CME Group Inc. futures. He said that U.S. banks need to cope with regulations that bar them from trading physical cryptocurrencies.Cryptocurrency enthusiasts argue that digital tokens and the underlying blockchain technology are gaining acceptance among more mainstream institutions and investors. The derivatives market and new investment products have made digital assets more easily accessible. Some strategists posit that the asset class is a potential diversifier for portfolios, while others are more skeptical and blame speculators for inflating a possible bubble in Bitcoin and other cryptos.Bitcoin rose as much as 3.4% on Monday in Asia, while Ether gained as much as 5.3% to the highest since Feb. 23.Read more: Chinese Beauty App Becomes First Major Company to Buy EtherBlockchain technology offers “a real diverse set of opportunities for the financial industry and something that there’s a huge amount of momentum” for in the market, McDermott said. “We know firsthand just given the various different projects we’re working on. And we see this as a hugely exciting time exploring the potential of that technology.”As for prices, 76% of those surveyed see Bitcoin ending 2021 between $40,000 and $100,000, McDermott said. However, 22% expect it to end the year over $100,000.(Adds chart.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Online Funerals, Zen Apps Keep Japan’s Buddhist Temples Afloat

    (Bloomberg) -- Memorial services held online. Zen meditation apps. Buddhist temple-led match-making services.As the coronavirus pandemic forces institutions around the world to change the way they do things, those new endeavors are some of the ways that Buddhist groups in Japan are trying to survive. Their temples are part of the landscape: there are about 77,000, more than the number of Japan’s ubiquitous convenience stores.Covid-19 has caused further pain for Buddhist organizations already struggling in recent years due to Japan’s shrinking population and sagging interest in religion among the young. One estimate is that temples’ total income has halved in the five years to 2020. And now the virus has kept believers at home, reducing donations they make for services such as memorials for the deceased.Buddhist temples have thrived in Japan for more than a millennium. But they need money to operate, and the pandemic has prompted some priests and monks to think of new ways to generate income. It’s a reflection of the way that industries worldwide from travel to dining and retail are having to improvise as Covid-19 restrictions batter their usual business.‘Cloud-Sitting’Ryosokuin, a Zen temple with more than 660 years of history in Kyoto, is one such innovator. Faced with a drop-off in services such as memorials and a plunge in tourism, the organization boosted its online operations. It developed a meditation app that’s been downloaded more than 15,000 times that it expects to eventually monetize, and it’s organized an online zen meditation community called UnXe, meaning ‘cloud-sitting.’“When we lost visitors and donations fell, we realized that our conventional way of supporting our operations no longer works,” said Toryo Ito, deputy chief priest at the temple. “We need to adapt to a management style which meets with the times.”Read about some Buddhist monks snapping up ESG debtBuddhism has a history stretching back to the 6th century in Japan, but few periods have brought such challenges. Over a third of temples may disappear by 2040 as the population grows old, according to Kenji Ishii, a religious studies professor at Kokugakuin University in Tokyo.Temple income is falling too. The total figure likely dropped about 51% since 2015 to 263 billion yen ($2.4 billion) in 2020, according to estimates by Hidenori Ukai, the chief priest at the Shokakuji temple in Kyoto and a freelance journalist.The pandemic is adding to financial troubles across a broad swath of Japanese society. While the economy is recovering, a state of emergency in major cities has continued to weigh on consumer spending. And businesses that serve customers face-to-face such as retailers have been hit especially hard, resulting in a spate of bankruptcies for restaurants and hotels.Tsukiji Hongwanji, a four-century-old temple near Tokyo’s old fish market, is another organization trying to make the best of the virus period. It started online memorial services last May for families that don’t want gatherings for the deceased, and has done about 70 such events, according to Yugen Yasunaga, a representative director and priest at the temple.The organization is also venturing into areas that staid temples aren’t traditionally known for, such as match-making services, a cafe and yoga classes, said Yasunaga, who worked in a major Japanese bank for more than two decades before starting his career at Tsukiji Hongwanji.“Just like Amazon.com responds to the various needs of customers online, a temple can do the same,” he said.Another area that Japanese religious institutions are increasingly exploring is environmental, social and governance investing. Tokuunin, a Zen Buddhist temple in central Tokyo, bought 40-year social bonds sold by the University of Tokyo.“At a time when we can barely get any returns from long-term savings, we’re happy that we can contribute to helping society while earning enough returns to cover inflation,” said Yuzan Yamamoto, its chief priest.(Updates with link to story about property development projects by priests.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Soars after OPEC+ Holds Cuts; US Jobs Growth Fuels Demand Optimism

    U.S. energy firms this week added oil and natural gas rigs for a second week in a row as crude prices soared to their highest levels since 2019.

  • ARK Innovation Falls 23% In Two Weeks. Here's What To Watch.

    ARK Innovation was one of last year’s best-performing funds. This year, it’s become something of a bellwether for how investors regard the riskiest stocks. It also serves as a test case for active ETFs.

  • Google Stock, Microsoft, Vale Lead 5 Stocks That Aren't Backing Down In Market Correction

    It's a market correction, but you should be working on watchlists for the next confirmed stock market rally.

  • The COVID/Brexit cocktail: UK lost market share in U.S., Germany and China - report

    The United Kingdom lost market share in the United States, Germany and China during the COVID-19 pandemic due to global trade chaos, Brexit and poor productivity, according to new research published on Monday. The United Kingdom performed particularly badly due to a long-term stagnation in productivity growth, according to the report by Aston University’s Lloyd’s Banking Group Centre for Business Prosperity.

  • Cathie Wood: Fintech Is One Of The 'Most Misunderstood' Technology Platforms

    Ark Funds CEO and Founder Cathie Wood joined Benzinga’s “Raz Report” this week and discussed the history of Ark Funds. Wood shared her thoughts on the fintech market, where she sees huge growth ahead. Wood on Fintech: “We think that fintech is probably one of the most misunderstood of all the technology platforms,” Wood said. Digital wallets are going to gut banks, according to Wood. Digital wallets will be responsible for customer’s banking and also loans, debit cards and credit cards, as well as for buying crypto and stocks. “Digital wallets are not only going to do our banking, they’re going to be bank branches in our pockets," she said. Banks will face “innovator’s dilemma” and have a hard time catching up, Wood said. The Ark Funds leader mentioned Cash App from Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) and Venmo from Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) specifically as companies benefitting form the shift being led by millennials. In its 2021 Big Ideas list, Ark said the value of digital wallets per user could rise from $1,900 currently to $20,000 by 2025. Related Link: Roku Will Take Lion’s Share Of Streaming TV Market, According To Cathie Wood Ark Funds Holdings: Square is the second largest holding in the flagship Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK) representing 6.3% of assets. Paypal is the 19th largest holding in the Ark Innovation ETF, representing 1.7% of assets. Square and Paypal are both top 10 holdings in the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW). Square and Paypal rank first and second, respectively, for assets in the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF, representing 9.9% and 5.4%, respectively, of the fund’s assets. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga'What's The Reason Not To Diversify?' Cathie Wood Talks Bitcoin Hitting 0,000, Rise Of NFTsRoku Will Take Lion's Share Of Streaming TV Market, According To Cathie Wood© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • AT&T, Chevron, Oracle, Verizon, T-Mobile and Other Stocks for Investors to Watch This Week

    The telecom companies host investor days, along with Cigna and Chevron. Plus, earnings, consumer and producer price indexes, and an ECB meeting.

  • Why Cathie Wood Is Bullish On DraftKings

    Ark Funds CEO and Founder Cathie Wood joined Benzinga’s “Raz Report” this week and discussed the history of Ark Funds. Wood also shared some of the reasons why Ark Funds owns several positions, including in DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG). Wood on DraftKings: Wood told Benzinga that DraftKings is becoming accepted as a platform for sports betting as the public grows more comfortable with the activity. “We do think sports betting is losing its taint,” Wood said. The fund manager sees more states turning toward legalizing sports betting, especially as many face huge deficits, Wood said. Wood used New Jersey as an example of the success states can have. The state is a mature market and DraftKings’ revenue was up 100% in the state. “New Jersey was very telling to us," she said. Ark Funds: DraftKings was added to two different Ark Funds beginning in February. Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW) owns around 1.4 milion shares of DraftKings worth $88.1 million. Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKF) owns around 546,000 shares of DraftKings worth $33.8 million. DraftKings represents around 1.2% and 0.8% of ARKW and ARKF, respectively. Price Action: Shares of DraftKings finished the week down 6.24% at $59.52. Related Link: DraftKings And Dish Network Partner On Sports Betting, TV Integration See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaFuboTV Shares Pop On Caesars Partnership, Access To Additional States For Sports BettingHorizon Acquisition Corp SPAC Jumps 20% On Potential Sportradar Merger© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 'SPACs Attack' Weekly Recap: Looking Back On 9 Deal Announcements, Rumors And Headline News

    It was another busy week for the SPAC market with numerous deal announcements and rumored deals. The market brought down the valuation of many SPACs late in the week. Here is a look back at the announced deals, rumors and some top headlines that were coverd on Benzinga's "SPACs Attack" show. SPAC Deals: Bitfury is spinning off Cipher Mining in a SPAC deal with Good Works Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: GWAC). The deal values the company at $2 billion. Cipher Mining is expected to have mining capacity of 745 MW by the end of 2025 and an industry-leading energy cost of 2.7 cents per kWh. The company is estimating revenue of $350 million in fiscal 2022 and $1 billion in fiscal 2025. Cipher Mining is expected to have a large presence the Bitcoin mining market. Rocket Lab announced a SPAC merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: VACQ) valuing the company at $4.1 billion. The deal is expected to help fund Rocket Lab’s development of its reusable launch vehicle and several booked missions to the Moon, Mars and Venus. Rocket Lab is one of only two U.S. commercial companies delivering regular access to orbit. The company, which competes with SpaceX, has completed 18 launches to space and has deployed 97 satellites. Space-based data and analytics company Spire Global is going public in a $1.6 billion deal with NavSight Holdings Inc (NYSE: NSH). The company has a constellation of over 100 satellites and plans on pioneering the space-as-a-service business model. The company is projecting compounded annual revenue growth of 100% from 2020 to 2025. Hippo, an online insurance company targeting the homeowner market, is going public in a SPAC merger with Reinvent Technology Partners Z (NYSE: RTPZ). The deal values the company at more than $5 billion. DeepGreen, a developer of underwater mining for resources, is going public with Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: SOAC). The deal values the company with a pro forma equity value of $2.9 billion. DeepGreen said it has the largest and highest grade estimated source of electric vehicle battery metals. The company’s project will mine the Pacific Ocean floor for nickel, cobalt, copper and manganese. Anghami, the largest music streaming company in the Middle East and North Africa, is going public with the SPAC Vista Media Acquisition Co (NASDAQ: VMAC). Anghami has more than 70 million customers and partnerships with several large music labels. Beacon Street Group, which provides financial research, software and tools for investors, is merging with Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp (NYSE: ACND). The deal gives the company an enterprise value of $3 billion. Beacon Street Group had revenue of $377 million in fiscal 2020, a year-over-year increase of 39%. QOMPLX is merging with Tailwind Acquisition Corp (NYSE: TWND) in a deal that will bring the cloud-native risk analytics company public. QOMPLX helps businesses in the cybersecurity and insurance domains. Part of the merger also includes the acquisitions of analytics solutions provider Sentar and insurance platform Tyche. Residential real estate company Doma is going public with Capitol Investment Corp V (NYSE: CAP). Doma uses machine intelligence to help close real estate transactions. The company has been involved in over 800,000 real estate closings for lenders. Related Link: Chamath Palihapitiya’s 14 SPAC, PIPE Deals: Tracking Lifetime Performance – And The Past Week’s. SPAC Rumors: Shares of Horizon Acquisition Corp II (NYSE: HZON) were in the spotlight last week with a rumor of a SPAC merger with Sportradar, a company that provides data on sporting events. Sportradar has an exclusive deal with the NFL, which is also an investor in the company. Sportradar also has deals with MLB, NBA, NHL and the International Tennis Federation. Investors in Sportradar include the Canada Pension Plan Investment, Michael Jordan, Mark Cuban and Revolution Growth. The deal could value Sportradar at $10 billion or more. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE: APSG) has been rumored to be taking Solera public. The rumor from Bloomberg now sees the SPAC also bringing DealerSocet and Omnitracs public with Solera in a combined deal value of $15 billion. Lilium, an electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicle company, is in talks to go public with Qell Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: QELL), according to Bloomberg. Headlines: Sports betting company DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) announced a partnership with DISH Network (NASDAQ: DISH). The deal will bring DraftKings’ sportsbook and daily fantasy games directly to DISH Network customers nationwide. Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ: CLOV) reported fourth quarter revenue of $166.2 million, a year-over-year increase of 44%. Full fiscal year 2020 revenue of $673 million was up 46% year-over-year. The company beat revenue and member projections for fiscal 2020. The company’s 2020 projections for revenue and members came in below original projections from the investor presentation. Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN) reported full fiscal year 2020 revenue of $2.58 billion and 9,913 homes sold. Both figures came in ahead of company estimates. Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) fell on Friday when it was revealed that Chairman Chamath Palihapitiya sold the rest of his personal shares in the company. Palihapitiya sold 6.2 million shares at an average price of $35 to fund other projects. The chairman still owns 15.8 million shares through his partnership in Social Capital Hedosophia. Be sure to tune into SPACs Attack, Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. EST. Below are links to the past week’s shows: Monday: Deal Close in Bill Ackman’s SPAC? Tuesday: BHSE CEO Rob Striar Wednesday: Future of Retail SPAC Omnichannel OCA Interview Thursday: AppHarvest APPH Sustainable Growth SPAC Friday: Top SPACs Under $10.25 Disclosure: Author is long shares of SOAC and SPCE. Photo courtesy: Rocket Lab USA Inc. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBitcoin Play Cipher Mining To Go Public With SPAC Merger© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Game of drones: Chinese giant DJI hit by U.S. tensions, staff defections

    Chinese drone giant DJI Technology Co Ltd built up such a successful U.S. business over the past decade that it almost drove all competitors out of the market. Yet its North American operations have been hit by internal ructions in recent weeks and months, with a raft of staff cuts and departures, according to interviews with more than two dozen current and former employees. The loss of key managers, some of who have joined rivals, has compounded problems caused by U.S. government restrictions on Chinese companies, and raised the once-remote prospect of DJI's dominance being eroded, said four of the people, including two senior executives who were at the company until late 2020.

  • Nothing the Stock Market Does Ever Scares Its Retail Daredevils

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. has slumped 15% since late January. Tesla Inc. has lost more than a quarter-trillion dollars in market value in three weeks. And more than $1.5 trillion has been wiped off the Nasdaq 100 in less than a month.And yet, none of it has been enough to rattle the retail investor.Instead, to borrow a Reddit phrase describing bullish gumption, they’ve had diamond hands. Since the market peaked a few weeks ago, retail traders have plowed cash into U.S. stocks at a rate 40% higher than they did in 2020, which was a record year. They’re opting for parts of the market that have suffered the most, doubling down in arguably risky ways with triple-leveraged tech funds and options galore.A year out from the Covid-19 stock crash, with individual traders now making up nearly a quarter of U.S. volume on any given day, battle lines are forming. Some of the favored speculative bets that minted money on the way up -- electric-vehicle stocks, special purpose acquisition companies and green energy plays to name a few -- are the same securities that are buckling now as bond yields rise.Retail traders, many of them newbie investors, have consistently held strong, buying virtually every dip during what’s been the best start to a bull market in nine decades. But now the world is wondering how much it’ll take for them to call it quits, especially after a year in which retail traders were right way more often than wrong.“Historically it’s been a bad signal that retail investors are piling into the market and a signal of a top,” said Arthur Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities Corp. “And every time we tried to call a top in 2020 because of retail participation, it was wrong.”As stocks swooned over the last three weeks, retail investors snapped up an average of $6.6 billion in U.S. equities each week, according to data from VandaTrack, an arm of Vanda Research that monitors retail flows in the U.S. market. That’s up from an average $4.7 billion in net weekly purchases in 2020.They’ve doubled down on areas of the market that have been hit the hardest. Apple, which has plunged 15% since late January, was the most-popular retail buy this past week. NIO Inc., the electric-vehicle maker down almost 40% since Feb. 9, was the second-most popular. Next up were exchange-traded funds tied to the Nasdaq 100, the Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (ticker QQQ) and a triple leveraged version (ticker TQQQ).On Thursday, when the Nasdaq 100 fell as much as 2.9%, almost 32 million bullish call options traded across U.S. exchanges, the fifth-most on record. The other four have all occurred within the last four months.Equity ETFs added almost $7 billion of fresh money during the first four days of March, building on a record $83 billion that flooded in last month, data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence show. In fact, even before March began, flows into U.S.-listed ETFs were off to their best start to a year on record, out-pacing the prior best start -- which was in 2017 -- by over 74%, according to Matt Bartolini, State Street Global Advisors’ head of SPDR Americas Research.“There’s a lot of excess liquidity and we just had this $600 check going to many families in January,” said Jimmy Chang, chief investment officer of Rockefeller Global Family Office. “We’re going to get an additional liquidity injection in the $1,400 check and part of that money is going into risk assets.”Karim Alammuri, a 31-year-old marketing strategy manager, is one of many retail investors who’s been snapping up stocks. In recent days, he bought shares of fuboTV Inc. and SPAC Churchill Capital Corp IV. Fubo TV has plunged more than 50% since a December peak. Churchill Capital has lost almost 60% of its value in 11 trading sessions.“I plan on sticking around because I don’t want to take a loss,” he said by phone from New York. “A lot of very attractive stocks are on crazy discount right now, so I’m just looking to see how I can re-shuffle things to be able to buy them.”With an army of retail investors standing ready to buy any dip, those declines have grown shallower and shallower. The S&P 500 has gone without a 5% pullback since early November, or 83 straight days, the longest streak in a year.The end result of persistent dip buying is a market with little downside. At its lowest closing level of 2021, the S&P 500 was only down 1.5% year-to-date. That’s the smallest drawdown at this time of a year since 2017.If past is precedent, that could mean the sell-off has more room to run. Retail investors tend to buy the initial dips, and it’s not until they capitulate and sell that markets ultimately bottom, according to Eric Liu, co-founder and head of research at Vanda Research. The firm’s data show that was the case in both selloffs in 2018, as well as roughly a year ago during the Covid crash.To Victoria Fernandez, chief market strategist for Crossmark Global Investments, their continued presence in the markets likely means elevated volatility will persist. Still, that doesn’t mean retail investors’ efforts are misguided.“Is there some dumb money in retail trades? Yes. But not all of it,” she said. “Some of these people are doing their homework, looking for opportunities and trying to take advantage of it. Some win, some lose -- it’s really not that different than what professionals do on an institutional basis.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Good Economic News Is Becoming a Double-Edged Sword for Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- A rapid souring in financial markets on Monday highlights how even the most positive news for the world economy is no fillip to risk assets weighed down by the anchor of the global bond market.Such is their sensitivity to rising Treasury yields, the weekend approval of a $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus package and data showing a surge in China’s exports sent stocks and equity futures lower Monday. Other risk-sensitive assets from the Korean won to Indonesian bonds retreated, and technology shares underperformed as the 10-year Treasury yield edged back up toward 1.60%.“Profit taking is not over yet, given that the yield continues rising and investors have become cautious,” said Jackson Wong, Hong Kong-based asset management director at Amber Hill Capital Ltd. “The 10-year bond yield at around 1.6% is not good for asset valuations and there is no prospect that the yield increase will stop in the near-term.”Improving data and the imminent passing of the second-biggest stimulus program in U.S. history has turned optimism about a recovery into fears of an overheating economy triggering sooner-than-expected rate hikes. The very measures policy makers have been pushing to fight the pandemic are now fueling volatility in bond and equity markets and spurring a rethink of stretched valuations in assets across the world.“The near-term risk is that we see 10-year yields continuing to push higher toward 2%,” said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group in in Singapore. “That will see a further adjustment in asset prices that had previously benefited from low yields.”Man Group Plc has warned emerging-market debt is nearing a tipping point as U.S. yields climb, while BlackRock Inc. said there was no immediate end in sight to a bond selloff that has drawn comparisons with the 2013 taper tantrum.For Sue Trinh, managing director for global macro strategy at Manulife Investment Management, the key market to watch now is credit, which has remained relatively unshaken amid broad financial conditions that are still easy.Among the key moves in markets on Monday:The MSCI Asia Pacific Index lost 0.7%, falling for a third-straight sessionKorea’s won dropped to the weakest since NovemberYields on 10-year Indonesian bonds, a bellwether for Asian risk assets, jumped 15 basis points to 6.84% -- the highest since OctoberThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index reversed losses to trade 0.1% higher, extending last week 0.9% advanceWhile the U.S. stimulus package needs to go back to the House for a final vote expected Tuesday, economists are already boosting their forecasts for growth. And though an advance in Treasury yields is often seen as a sign of economic strength, the pace of the move has sparked concern about a disorderly spiral downwards in bond prices.“Momentum is strong in the bond selloff,” said Manulife’s Trinh. “We are in Fed blackout now for the next week and the risk is that momentum takes on a life of its own.”(Rewrites throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Is Ainsworth Game Technology Limited's (ASX:AGI) Shareholder Ownership Skewed Towards Insiders?

    A look at the shareholders of Ainsworth Game Technology Limited ( ASX:AGI ) can tell us which group is most powerful...

  • Risk Reversals for Stocks Using Calls and Puts

    Risk reversal strategies can be a very useful “option” for experienced investors who are familiar with basic puts and calls.

  • Crypto Long & Short: Is ETH Coming to Corporate Balance Sheets?

    Yes, but ether isn't replacing bitcoin as a reserve asset – it belongs elsewhere.

  • What History Says About the Tech Downturn

    Positive signs fighting the pandemic … and for reopening the economy … tech takes a beating in a market rotation … but history instructs to stay the course There is a growing light at the end of the tunnel. According to The Washington Post, 54 million Americans have received some version of the COVID vaccine. And earlier this week, President Biden said we will have enough vaccine by the end of May so that every American who wants to be vaccinated, can be.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips It feels like we’re entering a new phase in this pandemic. And if you doubt that Americans are getting more back to “normal” a Bloomberg headline from Wednesday may convince you. The story notes that, according to Google Community Mobility Reports data, in the last week of February, the average number of visits to U.S. workplaces hit its highest level since March 20 of last year. On Friday morning, the U.S. Department of Labor reported that nonfarm payrolls jumped 379,000 for the month, and the unemployment rate fell to 6.2%. So, things are starting to look up. But let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves. For investors, not everything has turned rosy. Before the positive jobs report, markets were headed for the third straight week of losses. We’re seeing a rotation from growth stocks to value stocks as companies that took a beating from the pandemic slowly start to recover. Plus, the recent rise in the 10-year Treasury yields has only contributed to the rotation that started about a month ago. And what feels especially disconcerting is that the leaders of the recent decline have been the market darlings for the past year – tech stocks. But history teaches us a lot about why tech investors shouldn’t panic as we enter this new phase of COVID recovery. ***“Those who don’t learn from history are doomed to repeat it…” That’s how Luke Lango began his monthly issue of Innovation Investor that came out on Thursday. Regular Digest readers will recall that Luke is a hypergrowth investing expert – and that usually means investing in the companies pioneering the latest tech innovations. What lessons from history is Luke referring to, exactly? Let’s rewind to a year ago – March 2020. The Covid-19 virus had broken out of China and was spreading rapidly across the globe. As a result, the world economy shut down, stocks fell off a cliff, and hypergrowth stocks were hit particularly hard. Lots of investors threw in the towel on some of the most innovative companies in the world, like Square (SQ) and Pinterest (PINS). Square stock dropped more than 60% in March 2020. Pinterest stock shed 60%, too. To help illustrate, here’s a chart of both stocks, SQ in black and PINS in blue, from Feb. 15 to March 15 last year. Luke continues: Yet, over the next few months, neither company let the Covid-19 pandemic stop their innovation. Square built out a robust e-commerce platform and more heavily invested in its mobile money Cash App ecosystem, which has since grown like wildfire. Pinterest doubled down on enabling consumers to discover cool new things to do while sitting at home in quarantine. How did these companies fare from their focus on innovation? Here is the chart for both companies from March 15 last year to Thursday. Pretty easy to make the case for staying in. Or, as Luke phrased it: Investors who exercised patience amid the market sell-off in March 2020 – and instead of selling, doubled down on innovation – have since made multi-bagger returns. On the flipside of that coin, those who ran for the hills are still regretting it… ***Not just a COVID phenomenon And for any skeptics who think we are cherry-picking one case; Luke presents more evidence. This time from 2008. Much as was the case in early 2020, the world felt like it was ending in late 2008. The housing bubble popped and America’s financial system was on the brink of collapse. Due to this, millions of jobs were wiped out and millions of homes were foreclosed on. The world was spiraling into its worst recession since the 1930s… The stock market reflected this apocalyptic mentality. Everything fell off a cliff. And once again, investors threw in the towel on hypergrowth, innovative companies like Apple (AAPL) and Netflix (NFLX). From August 2008 to January 2009, Apple stock lost more than half of its value. Netflix stock dropped 45%. The rest doesn’t really need explaining, does it? Investors who stayed in, and kept their money invested in innovative companies, reaped the rewards. From their lows, Apple stock has surged more than 5,100% and Netflix 21,000%. This is why Luke focuses on the most innovative companies. As he explains: The pattern here could not be clearer. Innovation doesn’t stop. A historic valuation bubble didn’t stop innovation back in 2000. After that bubble burst, Amazon stock soared more than 100,000%. A worldwide financial crisis of nearly unprecedent proportions didn’t stop innovation back in 2008. After that crisis shook the world, Netflix stock soared more than 20,000%. A global pandemic that closed the physical economy for months didn’t stop innovation last year. After that pandemic emerged, Pinterest stock soared 800%. Innovation doesn’t stop for anyone or anything. ***Leaning in to innovative companies Talk is cheap, so Luke goes all in with three new recommendations for Innovation Investor subscribers. The first is a 3D printing company with a breakthrough technology process. The second is a flying car company looking to redefine transportation. And the third is a hypergrowth software company looking to become “the Google of marijuana.” Innovative companies all. Those are the kinds of companies Luke recommends in Innovation Investor. If you’re into the next wave of tech, and you’re willing to ride through the ups and downs along the road, check out Luke’s presentation about his service here. Enjoy your weekend, Luis Hernandez Editor in Chief, InvestorPlace The post What History Says About the Tech Downturn appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Cathie Wood Shares Thoughts On Nano Dimension

    Ark Funds CEO and Founder Cathie Wood joined Benzinga’s “Raz Report” last week and discussed the history of Ark Funds. Wood also shared some of the reasons why Ark Funds owns several positions. Wood on Nano Dimension: Several of the Ark Funds ETFs hold positions in Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM). “Originally it used to call itself a 3D printed circuit board company,” Wood said. Now, Nano Dimension has broadened the view of itself into a 3D-printed-technology device company, she said. One of the important things about the Nano Dimension story is their contracts they are winning from defense agencies. “We always look for where the defense is putting their money,” Wood said. Wood said she is very impressed with new management at Nano Dimension and points out that the founder is still very involved. Ark Funds: The Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW) owns over 5.8 million shares of Nano Dimension worth $45.8 million. The Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSE: ARKQ) owns over 7.1 million shares of Nano Dimension worth $55.4 million. Nano Dimension represents 0.6% and 1.6% of ARKW and ARKQ respectively. Related Link: 15 Big Ideas In Disruptive Innovation According To Cathie Wood’s Ark Funds See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaChamath Palihapitiya's 14 SPAC, PIPE Deals: Tracking Lifetime Performance — And The Past Week'sChamath Palihapitiya Shares Lessons Learned After Tough Week For SPACs© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Retirement Battle Royale: 401(k) vs. IRA vs. Roth

    When it comes to investing for retirement, there are multiple tax-advantaged accounts to choose from. To help you out, three Motley Fool retirement experts each made the case for one of three common types of retirement accounts: 401(k)s, traditional IRAs, and Roth IRAs. Katie Brockman: The 401(k) is a type of employer-sponsored retirement account.