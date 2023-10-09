‘Never be missed;’ Man shot in the face outside his Hilliard home, girlfriend arrested

On Sunday, a Nassau County man was airlifted to UF Health downtown after suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.

The violent incident was documented in an arrest report obtained by Action News Jax.

On Oct. 8., a man sleeping in his truck outside of his Hilliard home woke up to pain and numbness in his face. The unidentified victim stated that he felt his face, realized he was bleeding, and knew that he had been shot.

After honking his horn to get his girlfriend, Amber Mencner’s, attention he began searching for her around the property.

The arrest report goes on to say that he found Mencner walking down a trail that goes from her property to the neighbor’s house through the woods.

“He told Amber that he had just been shot in the face and needed help,” the arrest report stated. “He said Amber then ran in the house to gather belongings she would need to take with her to the hospital with him and told him that she needed to tell her mother.”

After going to a friend’s home, which was a few miles away, the victim’s friend dialed 911 and the victim was transported to the hospital.

When interviewed by detectives, the victim said, repeatedly, that he believed Amber Mencner was the person who shot him. He told detectives that she was mad over a disagreement over who owned a truck that they both purchased together. He also said that it was not normal for Amber to come out of the woods at that time of the night/morning.

During a search of the property, deputies found a rifle lying behind a tree next to the driveway. Security camera footage also showed the Mencner, “swiftly walking down the dirt road and darting in the woods down a narrow trail at 6:08 a.m.”

While the remaining parts of the arrest report are heavily redacted, what is known is Amber gave “multiple times with multiple different renditions of her story.”

In a briefing held on Monday, Sheriff Bill Leeper said that Mencner looked at her boyfriend sleeping in the truck and said she was disgusted and shot him in the face. She also said she was going to bury him in the backyard and that he would “never be missed.”

According to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, “based on Amber’s statement she was placed under arrest for attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and tampering/destruction of evidence. It should be noted that Amber Mencner was convicted of multiple felonies, the last of which being 8/30/2023 with 5 convictions.”

