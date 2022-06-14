'Never been more optimistic': Biden reassures Americans as inflation soars
During a speech to union workers in Philadelphia, President Joe Biden reassured Americans as gas and food prices continue to rise.
President Joe Biden says he's working closely with European Union partners to build temporary silos along the Ukraine border and some in Poland to get much needed grain out. (June 14)
Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman joins the Live show to discuss his take on how the Biden administration and the Fed have responded to rising inflation.
The White House says any impact on inflation from canceling student debt would be small. But the risks loom large as Joe Biden weighs a decision.
Biden landed in Philadelphia just after 9 a.m.
Mollie Hemingway, editor-in-chief of The Federalist, says Americans are interested in Hunter Biden's personal life because of the business dealings that could have influenced U.S. policies.
(Bloomberg) -- Argentina's monthly inflation slowed slightly more than expected in May, with price gains reaching almost 61% in annual terms as investors worry about the government's ability to pay its local debt.
The White House has dismissed concerns over Joe Biden’s age, suggesting that questions about whether he should try to serve into his mid-80s “should not even be asked”.
BofA's call for more misery could be correct, as a V-shaped recovery similar to the one seen in March 2020 is more of an exception than the rule.
Trudeau and Biden were reportedly in close proximity to each other at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles on Thursday
PHILADELPHIA (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden blasted Wall Street and Republicans, while making a full-throated defense of his economic plans to thousands of union members in Philadelphia on Tuesday, as he seeks to improve dismal approval ratings amid high inflation and fears of recession. Often raising his voice to a yell, Biden vowed to continue to pursue billionaires and corporations that his administration says underpay billions of dollars in taxes each year, and to pursue economic policies aimed at shrinking U.S. inequality. "Our work isn't done," Biden said.
(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden sought to portray Republicans as a threat to voters' health care and pensions, while insisting the country's economic prospects are strong despite signals a recession may loom.
President Biden’s bet on a rapid rebound from the coronavirus recession may have backfired. The president and his top economic officials rallied Democrats around a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill in March 2021, urging Congress not to repeat the mistakes of the Great Recession and cut off support for the economy too soon. The bill was…
