'Never reported missing': Remains found in 2007 identified as Sarasota woman Jeana Burrus

Skeletal remains found in Sarasota County 16 years ago were identified Wednesday as those of a Sarasota woman who was never reported missing.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, the remains of a female were found buried in a shallow grave in a wooded area behind an old auto body shop off Ashton Court on Feb. 6, 2007.

Her skull exhibited signs of fracturing before death, according to previous Herald-Tribune reports, and went undiscovered for as long as a year before a 14-year-old boy found one of her bones, recognized it as human, and called police.

She was lying on her side in a 3-foot hole, wearing a light-colored, medium-sized Spice Wear mini-skirt, with a rear zipper and drawstring suede belt. She also wore turquoise socks and a multi-colored cotton pullover shirt with a "Made in Italy" tag.

She had no shoes, which led investigators to suspect she was carried to the grave.

"This is not your normal homicide area," Lt. Skip Wood said in 2010. "This is an area that someone has obviously taken great care to obfuscate the fact that there is a body here."

Jeana Burrus' remains were found in a shallow grave in 2007 and identified after DNA testing November 2022. She was never reported missing.

The investigation went cold until November 2022 when advances in DNA testing positively identified the victim as 39-year-old Jeana Lynn Burrus of Sarasota.

Jeana Burrus, along with her son and husband James Burrus Jr., lived in the 6200 block of Pauline Avenue. Her son attended Gulf Gate Elementary School between 2005-06 and James Burrus worked at a body shop in the 5600 block of Sarah Avenue.

The family had lived in Citrus County and Frederick, Maryland, before moving to Sarasota County.

Jeana and James Burrus with their son.

Complicating the investigation, Jeana Burrus was never reported missing by her family and her whereabouts weren't questioned, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information or who may have known Jeana or James Burrus to contact Detective Brian Ng at 941-861-4900.

