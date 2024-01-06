"It will never be the same town again": After Alderson Broaddus closure, Philippi struggles with loss of revenue, population and identity

Jan. 5—PHILIPPI — For the past century, students from all over West Virginia and the rest of the country came to Barbour County to study at Alderson Broaddus University. For many, the town of Philippi and the school were nearly synonymous.

"We always thought our destinies were intertwined," said Kenneth Yount, a Philippi resident and former university provost.

