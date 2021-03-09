‘I was never so scared in my life’: Commissioner describes scene in Walmart shooting

Amanda Zhou
·2 min read

Mecklenburg County Commissioner Vilma Leake was next in the checkout line at a Walmart in southwest Charlotte when she heard a gunshot and froze.

It was around 7 p.m. on Monday, and the store on South Tryon Street was full of people, Leake said. Suddenly, she heard people say to get out of the store. Shoppers panicked and began to run or look for their children, Leake said.

Mecklenburg County commissioner Vilma Leake, shown in 2019, found herself in the middle of a shooting inside a Walmart store in southwest Charlotte on Monday, March 8, 2021.
Mecklenburg County commissioner Vilma Leake, shown in 2019, found herself in the middle of a shooting inside a Walmart store in southwest Charlotte on Monday, March 8, 2021.

Leake did not want to leave the store through the front door. Someone had said the shooting had taken place behind them, and she was afraid the shooter would spot her.

“I was never so scared in my life,” Leake said.

She ran to the side and hid behind a desk at the bank inside the store. The couple that had been in line with Leake also sought cover with her, she said.

They waited there for around five minutes, which felt it felt like an eternity, she said.

Then around a dozen police officers came in and told everyone to evacuate. In the parking lot, there were at least a hundred shoppers and employees, Leake said.

Leake had gone to the Walmart to buy food and ice cream. In the end, she left with neither.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police released a photo of a suspect in the shooting Tuesday morning.

Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting at the store around 7:20 p.m. Monday. At a news conference on Tuesday, Capt. Brian Sanders of CMPD’s Steele Creek Division said police found evidence that a single shot was fired and one person was injured.

This image from a video surveillance camera shows the person who Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say is a suspect in a shooting on March 8, 2021, inside a Walmart store on South Tryon Street in Charlotte, NC.
This image from a video surveillance camera shows the person who Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say is a suspect in a shooting on March 8, 2021, inside a Walmart store on South Tryon Street in Charlotte, NC.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the suspect was in the store for less than two minutes, Sanders said. During that time, the man — who was wearing jeans and a black top — had “a random encounter” with a woman and a shot was fired, Sanders said.

“It’s obvious the two involved in the shooting ... clearly had an exchange,” he said. “Those two did know each other.”

The woman has not been located, and police did not have any details on her injury, Sanders said.

The shooting occurred in one of the store’s main aisles, he said. Surveillance footage indicates that the two just happened to be in the store at the same time, he said.

“I don’t believe one sought out the other,” Sanders said.

Leake, the District 2 county commissioner includes parts of west Charlotte, said the experience has left her more attuned to what violence is like for her community.

“It’s so realistic now to me, more so than it’s ever been,” she said. “ ... It’s unacceptable.”

Police encourage anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Recommended Stories

  • 'Spring Shop-Along': Walmart to host TikTok shopping event, featuring beauty products

    Walmart will host its second live shopping event via TikTok on Mar. 11 where users will be able to shop live for beauty products.

  • Meghan and Harry's revelations not yet fatal for British monarchy

    Prince Harry and Meghan's TV interview in which they talked of racism, neglect and feuding inside the royal family is the biggest challenge to the British monarchy this century, but supporters say it will survive, at least while Elizabeth is queen. Meghan and Harry's accusations underscore just how hard the taxpayer-funded institution, which traces its roots through 1,000 years of British and English history, has found it to adapt to a meritocratic world and intense media scrutiny. The monarchy, headed by Queen Elizabeth, will try to ride out the turmoil and then quietly reform - as it did in the abdication crisis in 1936 when Edward VIII gave up his throne for American divorcee Wallis Simpson, or in the public anger following the death of Harry's mother Princess Diana in 1997.

  • Texas pharmacy owner spent $15M from fraud scheme on gambling and Ferrari, feds say

    The owner of a pharmaceutical company was indicted in a $134 million scheme, authorities say.

  • FBI releases new video of suspect planting bombs before Capitol riot

    The discovery of the two devices outside the Democratic National Committee and the Republican National Committee offices pulled dozens of police away from their usual posts before the riot unfolded.

  • Russian colonel asks women to send in their ex-boyfriend's details so they can be 'sorted out'

    A Russian colonel has asked women to send in their ex-boyfriends' details so they can be 'sorted out' in a video posted to mark International Women's Day. Yuri Khromov, a colonel of a local military commissariat in north-western Russia, posted a video on the official Instagram account of the Leningrad region, in which he urged Russian women to share social-media usernames of their exes in the comments below the post, so their former men could be sent to the army. Using March 8 as a hook for the recruitment drive, he packaged his statement as 'a gift for women,' implying that their ex-lovers would ‘be taken care of’. “Let me give you a little gift. Write the accounts of your exes, and we will meet them at recruiting points. And remember - a real man must have a military ID,” said Colonel Khromov. He emphasised that Russian women should always be surrounded by “real defenders, not only protecting the Motherland but you [as women] as well.” In Russia, the widespread problem with domestic violence has soared during the pandemic, activists say. A fifth of all women have been physically abused by a partner in the country. On Monday, Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, stressed the importance of women's roles in preserving traditional family values in Russia. “These long-standing traditions assert the role of women in our life, by preserving the genuine values that have always been and will remain an inspiring moral guideline,” Mr Putin said in a statement. He also praised female medical workers because of their "healing spiritual support." "I thank all women-doctors, paramedics, nurses and nannies - everyone who rescues and takes care of patients in the ‘red zones,’ as part of ambulance crews, in hospitals and clinics. It has long been known that sensitivity, empathy, and an attentive, kind attitude are sometimes as much needed as medicine," Mr Putin added.

  • Republicans hit back at Trump saying they have ‘every right’ to use his name in fundraising

    Trump was enraged that his name and likeness had been used to raise money for organisations that would then help reelect Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach him

  • Meghan and Harry: How much did Diana leave in inheritance for Harry?

    Princes received full amount of money from mother’s estate when they turned 30

  • Oath Keeper seen with Roger Stone is arrested, reports say

    Militia group reportedly provided security for former Trump adviser while in Washington DC

  • QAnon Shaman ‘too dangerous’ to be released from jail as defence ruled ‘so frivolous as to insult court’s intelligence’

    Jacob Chansley not sincerely remorseful and seeking to blame others for Capitol riot, rules federal judge

  • Biden rehangs portraits of Bill Clinton and George W Bush moved to ‘small’ room by Trump

    Paintings were said to have been removed from Grand Foyer of White House last July

  • Cindy McCain calls GOP and Fox News fury over Dr Seuss ‘ridiculous’

    Ms McCain said ‘we can no longer have our leaders work with fear and anger and hate’

  • Meghan and Harry Oprah interview - live: Palace breaks silence to say racism claims taken ‘very seriously’

    Buckingham Palace facing crisis after racism claims made in interview

  • Harry implies family were jealous of Meghan’s Diana-like connection to public

    Harry says wife’s success ‘brought back memories’ of his mother for royal family

  • Biden news - Cuomo faces fresh allegations as Obama praises president on Covid-19 relief bill

    Follow the latest in US politics

  • ‘Go Back to China!’: Real Estate Agent Loses Job After Racist Rant Caught on Camera

    A real estate agent living in Brooklyn, New York is now out of work after telling an Asian gym manager to “go back to China.” The incident, which was caught on video, occurred at a Blink Fitness outlet in the neighborhood of Bushwick. The video, which went viral on social media, shows the real estate agent allegedly refusing to wear a mask inside the gym.

  • Biden Prepares to Strip College Students of Due-Process Rights

    It’s always worth reminding people that if President Joe Biden were compelled to live by the standards he intends to institute for college students accused of sexual misconduct, he would be presumed guilty of rape, denied any legitimate opportunity to refute Tara Reade’s charges, and tossed from office in disgrace. The New York Times reports today that Biden’s Kafkaesque “White House Gender Policy Council” is “beginning his promised effort to dismantle Trump-era rules on sexual misconduct that afforded greater protections to students accused of assault.” The subhead informs us that, “The Biden administration will examine regulations by Betsy DeVos that gave the force of law to rules that granted more due-process rights to students accused of sexual assault.” The most disingenuous word here — though the piece is brimming with them — is “more.” History did not begin in 2015, and former education secretary Betsy DeVos did not invent more due-process rights in Title IX; she simply reinstated time-honored fundamental due-process rights that have guided justice systems in the liberal world for hundreds of years. The Constitution says — twice — that no citizen shall be arbitrarily “deprived of life, liberty or property without due process of law.” No means no. It was only in 2011 that the Obama administration instituted fewer due-process rights through the force of law, denying the accused the ability to question accusers, the right to review the allegations and evidence presented by their accuser, the right to present exculpatory evidence, and the right to call witnesses. Basically, the right to mount a defense. It was the Obama administration that asked schools to institute a system that empowered a single investigator, often without any training and susceptible to the vagaries of societal and political pressures, to pass unilateral judgment on these cases. Also, under the Obama administration rules, colleges were allowed to adjudicate sexual abuse and assault cases using a “preponderance of evidence” rather than a more stringent “clear and convincing evidence” standard. Now, Jennifer Klein, the “Gender Policy Council” co-chair and chief of staff to First Lady Jill Biden, says “everybody involved” in a sexual complaint, “accused and accuser,” should be entitled to due process. Okay. Has anyone ever argued that the accuser’s right to come forward should be diminished, or that the accused should be afforded fewer protections than any other American who says they are the victim of a crime? We should never diminish the pain and anguish those who come forward with these charges go through. But the presumption of innocence is a legal term based on a values system. And if the federal government is going to dictate how colleges deal with sexual-assault accusations, it has a responsibility to uphold the norms of the Constitution. The good news is that between 2011 and 2021, there has been a string of court cases repudiating Biden’s position. Hundreds of lawsuits were filed since 2011. A 2015 study by United Educators found that a quarter of the Title IX statute had been challenged by students who either filed lawsuits in the federal courts or lodged complaints through the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights. Dozens of schools, including Northwestern University, Dartmouth College, and Yale, settled cases, while schools such as USC, Pennsylvania State University, Ohio University, Hofstra, Boston College, and Claremont McKenna all lost decisions. Schools complained about the costs of implementing due process, yet the average cost of settling these claims was around $350,000, with some going as high as $1 million. This, not incidentally, also means that some people who are guilty of sexual assault will claim to be victims of flawed hearings or unfair sanctions simply because they can circumvent the norms of justice. Proper due process protects both the accuser and the accused. At the very least, the state should ensure that students are afforded the same impartiality, norms, and protections that every one of us expects in the real world. Either we believe principles are the best means of fairness, or not. Biden, it seems, only believes in them for himself.

  • The Supreme Court has thrown out Trump's final legal challenge to his election defeat

    This was the former president's final attempt to overturn his defeat to Joe Biden in last year's election.

  • Johnson & Johnson has told Canada many times about challenges with COVID-19 vaccine: Trudeau

    Johnson & Johnson has told Canada many times it is having challenges making its COVID-19 vaccine, which Ottawa approved only last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday. Trudeau spoke hours after Reuters revealed the company had informed the European Union it was facing supply issues that may complicate plans to deliver 55 million doses to the bloc in the second quarter of the year. "We have heard in many conversations with Johnson & Johnson that there are challenges around production of ... the vaccine," Trudeau told a briefing.

  • What Meghan misunderstood about the monarchy

    Of the many shocking statements made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their full-scale assault on the monarchy during their two-hour interview with Oprah Winfrey, the most peculiar was surely Meghan’s claim to know nothing about the British monarchy when she first met Harry. She was so incurious that she didn’t bother to read a volume of history or biography. She said she didn’t even do an internet search to learn the basics. Her knowledge of the Royal Family, she said, was based only on what Harry “was sharing with me.” Astonishingly, as a graduate of well-regarded Northwestern University, she said her sense of Royal life was based on “fairytales.” What she described as naivete seemed more like a wilful refusal to accept that life in The Firm – the name first used by Harry’s great-grandfather, King George VI – would involve long days of plaque unveiling and tree planting as well as exciting passion projects made possible by her unique position. If she had read some history, she would have recognised that overseas Royal tours such as the one she and Harry took to Australia are indeed “exhausting.” She would have known that she wasn’t the only member of the Royal Family to undertake such duties while pregnant. In 1948, for example, Queen Elizabeth II, then still a princess, took her first official visit with her husband to Paris. It was a gruelling four days, and Philip and Elizabeth generated massive goodwill. Unknown to the French or British officials, she was four months pregnant with Prince Charles and suffering from nausea behind closed doors. Meghan complained bitterly about her treatment by the press, which did ricochet between adulation and harsh criticism. Perhaps if she had sat down for tea with her husband’s stepmother, the Duchess of Cornwall, she could have learnt about years of being savaged by the media. Camilla, like everyone else in the Royal Family, survived the pummelling by staying quiet, pressing ahead and doing her job. But Meghan was already bursting to share her point of view, even months before the wedding, with no less than Oprah Winfrey. Coming from Hollywood, where actresses are joined at the hip with their publicists, Meghan expressed surprise that Palace press officials felt duty bound to listen to her first telephone conversation with Oprah. She then went behind their backs anyway, met her future interlocutor, invited her to the wedding, and arranged a privileged seat for her. Such was the downside of being “silenced.” Meghan’s complaint that she received no positive guidance about her role, only “certain things you couldn’t do” rang especially hollow. She lamented that there was “no class on how to speak” or “cross your legs.” It rather beggared belief that a trained actress would complain about having to learn the British national anthem, and the “30 hymns” she was expected to know. Did it really not occur to her until she was five minutes away from her first meeting with the Queen that she should know how to curtsey?

  • 'Just shoot me if you want to': Nun stands in front of Myanmar riot officers to stop attack on protesters

    Warning, this story contains images some may find distressing Arms outstretched, her white robes trailing on the dusty ground as she knelt in front of armed riot officers, Sister Ann Roza Nu Tawng was prepared to pay the ultimate sacrifice as she pleaded with them not to harm protesters marching on the streets to oppose the Myanmar coup. In the striking image taken on Monday, pictured above, three officers stand over the 45-year-old nun dispassionately, while two of their colleagues also bend down on their knees, hands clasped in a prayer gesture that offers a glint of mercy. But a later picture, below, reveals the sister’s appeals for restraint were tragically in vain. Her face, visible for the first time, is contorted with tears and grief as she once more stretches out her arms – this time towards the body of a young man lying face down in the street, blood pooling on the ground from a gunshot wound to the head.