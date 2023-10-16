‘Never seen anything like this;’ Video depicting animal cruelty sparks local police investigation

Kettering police are investigating a video circulating on social media of a woman allegedly killing a dog.

>>I-TEAM: ‘Heartbroken;’ Brides accuse local florist of failing to deliver flowers on wedding days

“We are still trying to figure out where this female is located, we do have her identified, there have been several leads into different locations where she could be at,” Kettering Police Department Public Information Officer Cynthia James said.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson reported on this investigation at 6 p.m.

The video began circulating on a local Facebook page on Saturday, Oct 14, and Kettering police opened an investigation shortly after.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

News Center 7 is not showing the entire video that is circulating as it is disheartening and disturbing.

In the video, a woman is seen threatening to hit a dog in a crate, several times.

Later in that video, the dog appears to be dead in a trash bag.

Police believe this video could be dated back to March 2023, but it is just known as making its way around social media.

“Typically. our animal resource officer will handle any of the charges involved. Animal cruelty we do have our own state ordinance for it but there are state offenses as well,” James said.

No charges have been filed, but someone could face misdemeanors.

Kara Hamby works for the Animal Resource Center and said that no matter what, don’t get involved in these situations.

>>Dayton woman dead after incident at area factory identified

“Definitely just call us first, if someone else gets involved it kind of just muddies the waters. It’s an investigation you don’t want to get involved if you don’t need to,” Hamby said.

Animal abuse is not new to the Kettering Police Department but is not a common investigation.

“This seems to be pretty isolated, I was a road officer before, but even as a road officer I’ve never seen anything like this,” James said.

Depending on what police find out through this investigation, other agencies might get involved.

This is a developing story, and we’ll continue to update this page as we learn more.