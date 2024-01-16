'Never seen anything like that before': Woman stuck on the I-5 for 13 hours

When Bethany Howe left Lincoln City bound for Eugene Sunday afternoon, she had no idea the long day and night she had ahead of her.

Howe was among hundreds of cars that were stranded in the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 on Sunday evening due to the ice storm.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said the traffic jam started out with a few vehicles spinning out and a couple of crashes, but ODOT never closed down the highway. People began stopping in the travel lanes to put on snow chains, leading to miles and miles of standstill.

A long night

Howe said she left her daughter's house in Lincoln City at around 1 p.m. Sunday. She had checked TripCheck.com, the state-run traffic conditions website, before leaving and saw no warnings for travel at the time. She made it to Florence without major problems, but that's when she ran into trouble. When Howe exited Hwy 101 to get on Hwy 126 to Eugene, she was stopped in Mapleton, where officials informed her of road closures ahead. They told her to turn around and continue on Hwy 101 south to Reedsport, then made her way east to the I-5.

By the time Howe finally approached the I-5, she already knew it was going to be bad, she said, but talking with law enforcement nearby, they told her it was the only way to Eugene.

"It was a non-stop traffic jam, as far as you could see," Howe said.

Bethany Howe sat in traffic on the I-5 all night due to the ice storm on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. She took this picture during the second major stop, which began at about 10:30 p.m.

She hit the traffic at around 7 p.m. For the next three hours, there was some movement, until the last small move at 10:30 p.m. At this point, Howe said she saw people turning their interior lights off and settling in for the long haul. Howe then decided to follow suit, pulling out a blanket she had in her car. Luckily, she also had water to drink.

Howe said she had no cell phone signal and passed her time playing music and singing along to songs like "I Drove All Night" by Roy Orbison and "Let It Go" from the movie Frozen. Every half hour, she would turn her car on to warm up her engine and herself. Overall, she said it was long and boring, but she stayed patient throughout.

Howe said there was no movement until around 3:30 a.m. when she heard sirens and saw emergency vehicles coming southbound. She saw officers hopping over the cement barriers, shining flashlights into cars to wake drivers up to let them know traffic was starting to move again.

"You could just slowly see all these vehicles start to sort of wake up, lights come on inside," Howe said.

Howe said she moved again up to around Creswell, where they were stuck for another couple of hours. She said many cars and trucks exited along the way. Her own GPS told her to exit for a faster route home, but after already having bad information that led her to closed roads that day, she decided to stay on the I-5 to not risk getting into more traffic trouble.

"I was not going to risk going off on some side road or something else, and getting stuck out by myself," Howe said. "I think a lot of people ended up where they were just because of a lot of bad data."

After more creeping along, Howe said by the time she passed the 30th Ave. exit, there were suddenly no other cars on the road. She wondered if everyone else had already pulled off to use the bathroom or get food or water, but the rest of the drive home was smooth. As she exited the Delta Hwy to Goodpasture Island Rd., she ran into some trouble with ice, having to switch around the gears in her convertible.

Howe finally made it home safely to her cats at around 8 a.m. Her normal two-hour trip turned into an 18-and-a-half-hour saga. She was stuck on the I-5 for 13 hours.

She said if she had known what an ordeal the drive would be, she would have turned around and maybe stayed in a hotel. However, she's trying to look on the bright side.

"I do stand up, and my next set is writing itself," Howe joked.

Learning from the storm

ODOT spokesperson David House said ODOT spread out 1.7 million pounds of salt in the last three days between Roseburg and Eugene in preparation for the ice storm, but once the ice builds up, the salt doesn't have much effect.

"We had an unusual ice storm," House said. "There were two to four inches of ice on there, and that reaches a point where it doesn't help."

As of Tuesday, House said the traffic has cleared up, but it's still slow-going on the I-5 south of Eugene, due to ice.

"We've never seen anything like that before," House said. "Definitely not in this part of I-5."

House said this stretch of the I-5 was particularly difficult to deal with compared to other areas that commonly get ice, which can be more easily shut down.

However, a lack of chains seemed to be the major issue at hand. ODOT places signs in snow zones that indicate whether commuters must carry or use snow chains or traction tires, which is dictated by weather conditions. Year-round, it is required to carry chains or traction tires in or on your vehicle when traveling through a snow zone. House said law enforcement began handing out citations Sunday night to drivers without chains.

Bethany Howe sat in traffic on the I-5 all night due to the ice storm on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. At the off-ramp to Franklin Blvd., she saw trucks chaining up.

House recommended drivers check TripCheck to get the latest information about traffic and see if they are required to put on chains. He added that a lot of people aren't aware of the laws, because it's an infrequent problem for most people who live in the main cities.

House said that ODOT is working to spread the word to residents about putting on chains and also reached out to trucking companies to let them know to put on chains if they would be driving through the Willamette Valley this week.

"It only takes one or two noncompliant vehicles to get stuck and block everybody for miles and miles," House said. "We hope not to see that again. We know some people experienced hours of stance because of this backup."

House recommended people stay home if they can early this week, as snow is expected to continue Tuesday and Wednesday.

"If you could avoid it for a couple more days, that would be the best bet," House said. "If you have to travel, then be prepared. Carry chains, carry water, fill up your fuel tank before you hit the road and expect things to take a lot longer than usual."

