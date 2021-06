TheGrio

OPINION: Most of the Civil Rights cases in the 1960s — in which Black people’s rights had been violated — were only successfully adjudicated when the federal government stepped in and sued the states in question. In a move that shocked both civil rights activists, and legal scholars alike, the U.S. Justice Department announced last week that it is going to sue the state of Georgia over its newly enacted voting rights restrictions which came into play after the January 2021 U.S. Senate election saw the once solidly red state, flip blue. For the U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Kristen Clarke to make such a bold move, says a lot about the Biden administration’s commitment to protecting voting rights gains over the past 60 years.