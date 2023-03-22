'Never seen that happen at Yankee stadium': What happened after a Japanese fan caught Shohei Ohtani’s homerun ball

[Source]

Japanese fans at the World Baseball Classic in Tokyo Dome captured hearts online after they passed around Shohei Ohtani's home run ball before returning it to the woman who caught it, showing an exceptional collective display of sportsmanship.

A fan identified by MLB as Yuma Akatsu caught Ohtani's first home run of the tournament during Team Japan’s match against Australia on March 12.

Akatsu said catching Ohtani's home run ball was a dream come true. "It's a true honor to be able to catch it, and it feels like I've used all my life's worth of luck," she joked.

According to Akatsu, she wanted to share the excitement she felt after catching the ball with others by passing it around to the fans around her. In a video, groups of fan can be seen snapping a quick photo of the ball before passing it along to the next, before eventually handing it back to Akatsu.

More from NextShark: Qatar denies paying Indian fans to cheer for England ahead of World Cup

After Shohei Ohtani's home run in the top of the first inning, fans passed around the baseball to take pictures of the ball before returning it to the fan who caught the ball 👏 pic.twitter.com/yqwtKdWKol — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 12, 2023

More from NextShark: Japanese man is the first suspect ever arrested for using deepfake tech to de-pixelate porn

"It was a great experience," Akatsu was quoted as saying. "I'm really happy that I was able to share that experience with everyone else around."

The game ended with Japan winning 7-1.

Many on social media commended Akatsu for sharing the ball and celebrated the moment as a testament to the sportsmanship that Japanese athletes and fans have exhibited in other international tournaments.

More from NextShark: 'Thanks for your microaggressive civility': NYC lawyer shares 'unhinged' email from law school applicant

At the World Cup, Japanese players and fans gained a reputation for cleaning up before leaving stadiums, inspiring fans from other countries to do the same.

Story continues

"She gained an invaluable return by choosing to share joy rather than keeping it in her own pocket, which cannot be bought with money," a user commented.

She gained an invaluable return by choosing to share joy rather than keeping it in her own pocket, which cannot be bought with money. More from NextShark: 7-Eleven Japan testing out touch-free holographic self-checkouts — Yukihiro Watanabe JP (@maxyukihiro) March 14, 2023

"When I see things like this I think about how I wish my children were growing up in that sort of environment," another wrote. "As Americans, we need to do better than we have been. "

When I see things like this I think about how I wish my children were growing up in that sort of environment. As Americans we need to do better than we have been. ❤️ — Zack Beaulieu (@zbeauknows) March 12, 2023

"We Japanese have the virtue of sharing. Happiness is unlimited and can never be monopolized," a user chimed in. "By sharing joy, new pleasure is born."

We Japanese have the virtue of sharing. Happiness is unlimited and can never be monopolized. By sharing joy, new pleasure is born. — airproduce1 (@airproduce1) March 13, 2023

Some also found Akatsu’s act of kindness unusual, considering the lengths that some fans would typically go to just get a hold of a home run ball, such as jumping over seats or even engaging in fights, which is often witnessed in Major League Baseball games.

"How many people would end up in the hospital and/or jail if this happened at Citizens Bank Park?" a commenter wrote.

How many people would end up in the hospital and/or jail if this happened at Citizens Bank Park? — Matt Williams (@MattWi77iams) March 12, 2023

"If that was the US the guy who caught the ball would've been jumped," wrote a user.

If that was the US the guy who caught the ball would've been jumped 😂 — Aaro Khan ارو خان 🌴🫠 (@__aarokhat) March 12, 2023

"Never seen that happen at Yankee stadium," noted another.

Never seen that happen at Yankee stadium. — Trenton Tolmer-Amos (@tolmer_trenton) March 12, 2023

Japan eventually took home its third World Baseball Classic title on Tuesday by winning all of its seven games in the tournament.

Samurai Japan capped off the tournament in a thrilling grand final night against Team USA in Miami.