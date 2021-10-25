A never-before-seen Trump deposition is expected to be shown in May, when a lawsuit alleging his security guards beat protesters goes to trial

Former U.S. President Donald Trump visits New York City in September. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A civil lawsuit from a group of protesters who allege Trump's security guards assaulted them in 2015 is scheduled to go to trial in May.

Trump recently sat for more than four hours in a deposition for the lawsuit.

That deposition is expected to be shown as evidence in the May trial.

A judge has set a May trial date for a lawsuit that's expected to include a video deposition of former President Donald Trump taken earlier this month as evidence.

The trial is for a civil lawsuit brought by a group of protesters who alleged that Trump's security team assaulted them at a 2015 rally outside of Trump Tower. The case stalled during Trump's presidency, but has moved forward since he left office.

"We're pleased to have a trial date and look forward to presenting this case to a jury at that time," Benjamin Dictor, an attorney representing the protesters, told Insider.

New York State Supreme Court Justice Doris Gonzalez, who's overseeing the case, ordered jury selection to begin on May 2. The trial itself will begin after jury selection is complete.

Gonzalez greenlit a deposition of Trump earlier this month to be used as evidence in the case. Attorneys for the protesters deposed the former president for more than four hours in Trump Tower on October 18.

The protesters sued Trump, his campaign, the Trump Organization, and members of Trump's security team in the lawsuit, which was first brought in September 2015.

Their attorneys subpoenaed Trump in the case, arguing in court filings that the guards attacked their clients as part of their official duties. They cited Trump's comments at rallies where he has told attendees to be violent toward people who disrupt his events.

Trump declined to answer only "a handful" of questions in the deposition, according to Dictor, who is also an attorney for the NewsGuild of New York, which represents Insider Union members. Gonzalez has yet to rule whether Trump should be compelled to answer those questions, and how much of the deposition will be shown to jurors at the trial.

In a statement following the deposition, Trump called it "baseless harassment" but said he was "pleased to have the opportunity to tell my side of this ridiculous story."

Numerous civil lawsuits have moved ahead against Trump now that he's no longer president.

Another New York state judge has ordered Trump to sit for a deposition in the coming months for a defamation lawsuit former "Apprentice" contestant Summer Zervos brought against him, after he publicly denied her sexual assault claims and called his accusers liars.

Read the original article on Business Insider