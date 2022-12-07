'Never stop dreaming': Herschel Walker speaks after defeat in Georgia Senate race
Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker thanked his supporters after his defeat in the runoff race to Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock.
Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker thanked his supporters after his defeat in the runoff race to Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock.
Herschel Walker took the podium Tuesday night to thank his supporters and God for giving him the opportunity to run in Georgia's Senate race. He accepted the loss in his speech.
A Sacramento police detective was driving a vehicle that hit and killed two people on Interstate 5 Tuesday morning, according to authorities. The crash happened on southbound I-5 near Sutterville Road around 6 a.m. in Sacramento. CHP said the detective was on duty in an unmarked Ford Fusion that hit the two others as a result of an "unknown reason." More here: https://www.kcra.com/article/sac-pd-detective-involved-crash-killed-2-interstate-5-officials/42167479
The detective was not hurt, Sacramento police said. The CHP said two men were killed.
The polls closed in Georgia, where they are awaiting the results in the runoff race between Raphael Walker and Herschel Walker. Nicole Killion has more on this Senate race.
The parents of Gabby Petito added attorney Steven Bertolino to a civil lawsuit against Brian Laundrie's parents on Tuesday, alleging that he also knew Brian killed Gabby.
This was supposed to be the comeback year for the world economy following the Covid pandemic.
Salesforce said its co-CEO Bret Taylor would be leaving the company in 2023. That was soon followed up by the departure of Tableau CEO Mark Nelson.
Augusta National has not said if it intends to keep the same criteria for its field, which includes the top 50 in the world at the end of the year. Talor Gooch was No. 35 when he signed with the Saudi-backed rival league and now is No. 41, a product of his fourth-place finish in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. Harold Varner III at No. 43 and Jason Kokrak at No. 46 also are expected to finish the year in the top 50.
Former Miami Congressman David Rivera was arrested Monday on federal criminal charges, including failing to register as a foreign agent for Venezuela, stemming from his $50 million consulting contract with the country’s oil company that supposedly aimed to improve its tarnished image in the United States.
The mystery debris found along a Florida beach is likely shipwreck remains dating back to the 1800s, according to state archaeologists visiting the Daytona Beach Shores site Tuesday. The debris appeared along the Volusia County beach a couple of weeks ago after part of the beach was washed away following Hurricane Nicole.
CBS News projects Democrat Raphael Warnock wins re-election, narrowly defeating Republican Herschel Walker. WBZ-TV's Jon Keller reports.
After Hurricane Nicole washed the sand away from the beaches in Volusia County, it unearthed something. Though, right now, no one is quite sure what it exactly what unearthed. An archaeologist will begin studying the debris to figure out what it is.
Shoigu said Russian forces were taking "all measures" to ensure the safety of the power plant, Europe's largest, in the face of what he called "nuclear terrorism" from Kyiv. Ukraine denies shelling the facility, which has been under the control of Russian forces since the first days of the war, and has accused Russia of firing on it.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. lawmakers agreed to provide Ukraine at least $800 million in additional security assistance next year and to boost Taiwan with billions in aid over the next several years, according to an $858 billion defense policy bill unveiled on Tuesday. The Fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, authorizes the additional spending for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, an increase of $500 million over President Joe Biden's request earlier this year.
TIRANA (Reuters) -The European Union has drafted a new proposal for normalisation of ties between Kosovo and Serbia with a clear timeline of actions, according to a senior EU diplomat, speaking on the sidelines of the EU-Western Balkans summit on Tuesday. "There are a lot of things that make it a big step forward with respect to the current situation.... It's not full recognition ...but it is a full normalisation of relations," the diplomat said. Belgrade and Pristina committed in 2013 to an EU-sponsored dialogue to resolve outstanding issues, but little progress has been made.
Single-family rentals become a popular investment strategy during the pandemic, but it's facing some serious headwinds for the first time.
The chip shortage has pummeled the auto industry for years, but experts say that could be coming to an end. That's good news for weary car buyers.
Rafael Rondon faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for breaking into the Capitol on January 6 and stealing Pelosi's laptop.
Here are three stories to watch on the political front this week.
Goncalo Ramos scored three goals and logged an assist in Portugal's dominant lead over Switzerland in the round of 16 on Tuesday.