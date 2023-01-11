'You never stop learning': Corinth police chief acclimating to new role

Jan. 10—CORINTH — Despite being a 16-year law enforcement veteran, Corinth Police Chief Landon Tucker knows he still has a lot to learn.

As of Thursday, he can check "emu wrangling" off that list.

"In this job, you are never going to know everything. You never stop learning," Tucker said. "Until yesterday, I had never dealt with an emu."

On Thursday, Tucker and his officers had to do a little emu wrangling after a 6-foot-tall bird escaped his pen and started walking up and down a city street.

That unusual task aside, after two months on the job, Tucker is beginning to settle into his role as Corinth's top law enforcement officer. When former chief Ralph Dance decided to retire last year and run for the mayoral seat, Tucker threw his hat in the ring and entered the world of politics. He won the primary election in August, becoming the city's third police chief in the last 17 years.

Tucker was sworn into office in early November.

"I am really fortunate to be surrounded by an awesome group of officers," Tucker said. "They have made the transition go smoother."

The fact that Dance was elected mayor and is just a phone call away has helped as well. The two men sat down several times in the weeks leading up to Tucker taking over the department. He said he has at least 10 pages of notes and advice from Dance.

A 1998 graduate of Kossuth High School, Tucker is a captain in the Mississippi Army National Guard. During his 23 years with the Guard, he has been deployed to Iraq three times — 2005, 2009 and 2010. The first trip overseas helped him decide on a career in law enforcement.

"In the 2005 deployment, I had a friend who was with the Southaven Police Department," Tucker said. "We just talked about being a police officer so much that I knew that's what I wanted to do. I found it interesting, and I wanted to help people. It was something that reached out to me."

Story continues

During a two-week leave from Iraq, he stopped by the police department and filled out an application. He returned home in December 2005 and was hired as a jailer the next month. By April, he was at the state police academy in Pearl. He graduated in June 2006 and went to work patrolling the streets.

Before becoming Corinth's chief of police, Tucker's entire 16-year career in law enforcement was spent in the patrol division. Starting off as a patrolman, he worked his way up to sergeant and then lieutenant. He was the captain over the patrol division when he decided to run for chief.

Tucker said he will rely on the lessons learned in the Guard as he takes over the 35-officer police department. As a battery commander in the Guard, he is in charge of 180 men.

"Leading people is a process. You surround yourself with good people and trust what they say. You find out their strengths and put them in a place where they can succeed," Tucker said. "I want to leave the place better than I found it."

Tucker and his wife, Kate, have four children, ages 9, 12, 13 and 16.

Corinth is one of just a handful of cities across Mississippi that still elects police chiefs. While there are more than 270 police chiefs in the state, only nine are elected. Eight of those are in Northeast Mississippi. The other is Brookhaven.

william.moore@djournal.com