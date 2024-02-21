'Never stop learning': Montville police chief named to FBI Academy post

Montville Police Chief Andrew Caggiano hopes to share new training techniques with Garden State lawmen through his newly added role as New Jersey state president of the FBI National Academy Associates.

Caggiano, currently second vice president of the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police, is slated to become that group's president in 2025, making him one of seven association leaders who also have held the FBI position. His one-year term began on Jan. 30.

Montville Police Chief Andrew Caggiano during swearing in ceremonies in Belleville for New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police. Caggiano will serve this year as New Jersey president of the FBI National Academy Associates.

The FBI course, held four times a year, focuses on leadership, specialized training, physical fitness and academics. It famously includes a final “Yellow Brick Road” test, a grueling 6.1-mile run through a hilly, wooded trail constructed by the U.S. Marine Corps.

“By having these leadership positions, we have the opportunity to learn the absolute latest in law enforcement and bring that information back to our police departments, making them run even more optimally,” Caggiano said In a news release announcing his appointment.

“It is all about building lifelong relationships and important networking opportunities,” Caggiano said. “You have people from all over the world who are training with you. I draw on these experiences all the time as a police chief, reaching out to people all over the country to ask questions, get feedback and get help dealing with situations.”

Montville Police Department Chief Andrew Caggiano in a police vehicle with automatic license plate readers on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

The FBI program stresses continuing education.

“The objective of these highly-regarded professional associations is to never stop learning,” Caggiano said. “Between of the NJSACOP and the FBI National Academy Associates, I continue to find new tools and techniques that I take back to the Montville Police Department."

The FBI course, which includes professionals from across the U.S. and throughout the world, is held four times a year. It focuses on leadership, specialized training, physical fitness and academics.

In his statement, Caggiano said he would look to "offer additional training opportunities for state chapter members beyond the four quarterly business meetings each year." He also plans to enhance the annual state conference, known as “Retrainer,” held each October in Atlantic City for an estimated 400 attendees.

