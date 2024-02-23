'We never stopped looking': Year after he went missing, Metcalf's body found in Ashland

A year after he went missing, Timothy Metcalf has been confirmed dead.

His dental records matched those of a body found in Ashland earlier this month, according a news release provided Friday afternoon by David Lay, the city's police chief.

The 74-year-old man had walked out the back door of his Ashland home on Feb. 20, 2023.

Timothy Metcalf

Metcalf had left behind his cellphone and wallet. The only thing missing from his home was a .22 caliber handgun.

"Investigators found the missing handgun next to Metcalf's body," the news release reads. "The autopsy findings from the Lucas County Coroner's Office indicate that the cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound."

'We never stopped looking'

Metcalf's family thanked everyone who helped search for the man in the weeks after his disappearance.

"We appreciate the love, support and prayers from our family, friends and community members," the family wrote in a prepared statement. "We know the massive undertaking that was involved."

Law enforcement from across the region searched Ashland County and beyond for Metcalf.

Ashland Police officer Mason Birkbeck along with Sarah Gentry, a member of the Ohio Special Response Search and Rescue team, and their K-9, search woods in the 1800 block of Cottage Street Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 for Timothy Metcalf.

The man was quickly labeled as an endangered missing adult by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation Missing Persons Unit, and joined hundreds of other adults listed as missing on the Ohio Attorney General's website.

"We never stopped looking," his family wrote.

For a full year, the family was joined by friends and strangers from across Ohio — even a few from out of state — during their search.

"We extend a sincere thank you to the man that found him and called 911," the family wrote.

'Give us time and space to continue the grieving process'

Metcalf was a husband for 53 years, dad to three, grandfather to eight.

"The outcome is difficult for us all," the family wrote.

He played baseball for Grace College in Indiana, earning a home in the school's hall of fame. He passed that love for sports on to his children and grandchildren.

"He coached basketball and baseball and would draft any neighborhood kid available to his teams because of how much he cared for each of them," the family wrote.

Law enforcement and Ohio Special Response teams search in February 2023 around the railroad tracks near Cottage Street for Timothy Metcalf.

Metcalf's faith led to him teach others about Christ on Sundays and Wednesdays.

"He mentored inmates as part of prison ministries for years," the family wrote.

He had worked at Ohio Edison for 49 years, and was planning to retire after 50.

"We now ask that you give us time and space to continue the grieving process," the family wrote.

The memorial service will be private.

"Please continue your prayers for our family and friends," the family wrote. "We have felt the comfort of so many prayers all along and they have brought us peace to accept that God's plans are often outside the scope of what we can understand."

Metcalf was found 1.3 miles from his Ashland home

Metcalf's body was found Feb. 4 in the 1000 block of East 9th Street in Ashland, which is near the intersection with Cleveland Avenue.

The man had died 1.3 miles from his home, according to the police chief's news release.

"According to the Ohio Special Response Team, statistics show a 75% probability that a missing individual, under similar circumstances, would be located within .9 miles of their home," the news release reads.

Law enforcement and Ohio Special Response search and rescue team search on W. 12th Street for Timothy Metcalf in February 2023.

The hundreds of law enforcement, emergency personnel, and private residents who searched for Metcalf combed the area on foot using specially trained dogs as well as drones.

"Local search efforts took them near the site, as close as Cahn Grove Park and the west side of Clark Street," the news release reads. "However, officials and volunteers did not enter the specific area where Metcalf's body was found."

Metcalf was believe to be under significant stress the night he disappeared.

For professional intervention during a mental-health crisis, call 419-289-6111 to reach the Mental Health and Recovery Board of Ashland County’s Crisis Hotline, which is available 24/7.

