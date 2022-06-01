“I would never think here”: 2 men charged after allegedly attacking employees at Bethel Park store

Bethel Park police have arrested and charged two men they say were involved in a violent attack on employees at the Bethel Park Home Depot.

According to police, a surveillance photo shows William Loughner inside the Bethel Park Home Depot on Saturday, May 7. Police said Loughner put items inside a garbage can in the shopping cart and attempted to leave the store with the stolen items. That’s when police say he pepper-sprayed two employees while trying to get away.

“It’s crazy, people are getting nuts lately. I mean, how do you even do your job?” said Martin Devine, who shops at the store.

Police say Loughner then confronted another employee at his blue Pontiac Sunfire, shoving the shopping cart at him, then pepper-spraying him too, according to court paperwork.

That’s when police say Loughner took off in his car in the busy shopping plaza.

“I would never think here, just because of where it is, just doesn’t make any sense; it’s nuts,” Devine said.

Police say a second suspect, Witt Yost, was also putting items into his cart, but he left peacefully when confronted by employees.

Loughner is in jail, unable to post $100,000 bond. He’s facing a number of charges including robbery and simple assault.

Yost has since been released on a non-monetary bond.

