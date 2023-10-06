'I never thought this is where I would end up': How Jenna McKaye helped make human trafficking a serious felony under new state law

Oct. 5—After nearly two years of revision, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill (SB) 14 into law on Sept. 25, officially making trafficking of a minor a serious felony in California and imposing harsher penalties and sentencing enhancements for individuals convicted of the crime.

SB 14 attempts to keep repeat offenders behind bars longer and make them ineligible to be released from prison early.

This bill was made possible with the work of Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, Sen. Anna Caballero, D-Merced, victim advocates and survivors of human trafficking including Jenna McKaye of Yuba City.

McKaye is a survivor of sex trafficking and began her work as a survivors' advocate in 2016 by training health and law enforcement officials to understand and identify trafficking in their communities. She has been speaking about her experience and advocacy work nationwide for over eight years.

Through her work with Orange County law enforcement, McKaye was able to connect with Kern County Deputy District Attorney Tyson McCoy and Grove to help place harsher penalties against traffickers. On Feb. 15, 2022, Grove introduced SB 1042, a similar bill to SB 14 that would have made human trafficking of a minor a serious and violent felony under California law.

McKaye said she spent hours every day gathering signatures from across the country and endorsements for this bill. However, SB 1042 ultimately failed to pass through the Senate Public Safety Committee.

"We took it to the Public Safety Committee and we had experts come in that had been doing anti-trafficking work for over 10 years, and we got a no. That was really disheartening," McKaye said.

According to a bill analysis, those in opposition to the bill argued that it had potential to harm victims and survivors of human trafficking who are often misidentified as perpetrators. As a manipulation strategy, traffickers often force victims to traffic others to protect themselves.

Victims who fear retribution from their trafficker may not disclose their victimhood to law enforcement if they are charged for trafficking.

"This bill will hurt victims and survivors, and it will not prevent traffickers from recruiting, grooming, and trafficking more victims while prior victims serve out long sentences on their behalf," the analysis argued.

Grove introduced SB 14 on Dec. 5, 2022, which provided some amendments to SB 1042 such as making trafficking a serious felony — rather than serious and violent — and counting it as a strike under California's Three Strike Law.

"What it does is it gives harsher penalties and it gives them a strike, so if they've already been caught once and they do another crime, it's a strike, and on the third time, they face the possibility of life in prison. What that does is it not only gives justice to the victims, where they can feel safe and acknowledged, but also because they're locked up, it prevents so many kids from even experiencing that trauma," McKaye said.

The bill moved through the legislative process before being denied by the Senate Public Safety Committee in July, which garnered significant backlash from the public and state leaders, including Newsom.

Two days after rejecting SB 14, the committee held a special hearing to vote again. The measure passed 6-0, with two Democrats, Assemblymembers Mia Bonta and Isaac Bryan, abstaining.

"They were almost forced to gather at the floor again and vote. ... When they reversed it, the ones that said no even said, 'I made a bad decision yesterday, and I'm sorry about that. I should have listened,'" McKaye said.

Even with the passing of SB 14, those convicted of trafficking adults may not receive as harsh a sentence as those convicted of child trafficking. In McKaye's case, she was trafficked during her senior year of high school, but because she had turned 18, her trafficker received a lesser sentence.

"No matter the age — if I was 50 or 12 — force, fraud or coercion is at play, and nothing was by choice. If I had gone to trial, my attorney said that I had a birthday, so he'll get a lesser sentence. Just with that, you minimize all the trauma. I think it's important to get people's minds around what that means. They hear 'human trafficking survivor,' but that doesn't really sink in. I don't need to go into all the details, but a branding, beating, rape, being sold, you're education taken from you, being separated from your family, physical damage that I still have on my body, psychological damage that I still go to therapy for. That's not to say that I'm still a victim, but it is a lifelong healing journey, and it's affected my life in every way. To not get justice for that and to not acknowledge that trauma is a really big slap in the face," McKaye said.

Several amendments were made to SB 14 throughout the legislative process. The bill initially sought to enhance penalties for those who traffic victims of all ages, but became more specific to the trafficking of minors. However, McKaye said that she and Grove intend to try to get enhanced punishments for all forms of human trafficking in the future.

"Professionally, this is my work, but it's always personal. For me, when I was trafficked at 18, I felt that at that moment. 18-year-old me thought 'Whoa.' I never thought this is where I would end up: shaking hands with the governor and seeing laws made. That was really empowering," McKaye said.

SB 14 goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.