It’s Never Too Late For Celebrities To #MuteRKelly

Last week’s six-part docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly” introduced 2.1 million viewers to a side of the famed singer that many people had chosen to ignore or enable for too long. Listening to survivors of Kelly’s alleged sexual and physical abuse recount some of the most difficult experiences of their lives sparked many important conversations about abuse, consent, art vs. artistry and how black women and girls are devalued in society.

Even some of Kelly’s musical peers are engaging in these difficult talks with themselves and with their fans. In the days since the documentary aired, several celebrities have felt led to publicly denounce the singer and their collaborations with him. Public statements have come from Chance the Rapper, Tank, Ne-Yo, Omarion and, most recently, Golden Globe Award-winning songstress Lady Gaga, who collaborated with R. Kelly in 2013.

But all of those artists worked with or backed Kelly at some point in their careers. Coming forward now to distance themselves from the alleged abuser and advocate for his victims may seem too little, too late. How do we understand and accept these apologies from celebrities who supported Kelly when they arrive so long after the damage was done?

For Lady Gaga and other celebrities, coming forward now means admitting that their efforts to be allies for women and victimized communities were in some ways superficial and in other ways grossly uninformed.

Gaga is a survivor of sexual violence herself and an outspoken supporter of survivors. Her decision to collaborate with R. Kelly for the single and music video “Do What U Want (With My Body)” was questionable at best and utterly dismissive of his victims at worst. Which perhaps is part of what compelled the public to demand a statement from her after the docuseries aired.

She eventually responded to criticism by saying, “I stand behind these women 1000%. ... What I am hearing about the allegations against R. Kelly is absolutely horrifying and indefensible. ... I made both the song and the video at a dark time in my life. ... I think it’s clear how explicitly twisted my thinking was at the time.”

For some, Gaga’s apology may seem insincere and an attempt to shield herself from the public backlash during this award season. Is this the statement of a woman who was so moved by the stories of the survivors that it caused her to regret her collaboration with Kelly? Or is this a form of public manipulation aimed at reducing potentially negative press that would impact the singer-actress’s chances of being honored at the Oscars?

What is clear, as she indicated in her apology, is that survivors of sexual violence sometimes manifest their trauma and pain in ways that are harmful to themselves. The path to healing after sexual assault is not linear. For some, like Gaga, this path is riddled with actions that surprise not only them but those who support them. But for others, like the victims and other people who may be pushing back on Gaga’s statement, it’s unconscionable and unforgivable that she would collaborate with an artist in direct conflict with the community she publicly supports.

Demonstrators gather near a music studio to show support for survivors of sexual abuse following a television docuseries on R&B singer R. Kelly. (Joshua Lott / Reuters)