It's never too late to stop preparing for war, NATO tells Moscow

Munich Security Conference, in Munich
·1 min read
MUNICH (Reuters) - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Saturday urged Moscow to stop preparing for an attack on Ukraine or face harsh consequences amid fears that an invasion could be imminent.

"It's never too late for Russia to step back, to stop preparing for war and to start engaging in diplomatic talks with NATO and NATO allies to find a political solution," he told the Munich Security Conference.

"If Russia wants to divide us, they actually get the opposite, they get a more united NATO. And if Russia wants less NATO at its borders, they get the opposite, they get more NATO," he added.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

