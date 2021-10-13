Never Tried Mung Beans? This Little Legume Is Packed With Protein, Potassium, and More Key
Time to unlock the mighty health benefits of mung beans.
Time to unlock the mighty health benefits of mung beans.
We love a traditional Thanksgiving feast . But we pretty much know what to expect every year (roast...
Bonus: this five-ingredient dinner is on the table in less than 20 minutes.
We tried over 160 recipes from famous chefs to find the best breakfasts, side dishes, entrees, desserts, and drinks. Here are recipes you must try.
Sometimes I wonder why homemade pie crust has a reputation for being so difficult to make. I'm often surprised to discover friends, who are otherwise proficient in the kitchen, continue to shy away from the process and grab store-bought instead.
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Nicole Perry Food Network chef Tyler Florence shared his mashed potatoes recipe with us, and I immediately had to try it. Traditionally, potatoes are cooked in water before being mashed together with butter and cream (or milk).
Ahh, the Mediterranean Diet, full of healthy fats, fruits, veggies and whole grains. Science says it can boost your mood and could help you lose...
Chocolate bars and caramel apples are better options for your teeth than sticky, tacky treats like caramels and taffies.
Julia Child helped introduce this signature French dish to American audiences—now Ina’s making it a little more accessible.
Making our best baking recipes is the perfect way to fill some free time. Try an easy beginner recipe with few ingredients or get creative with something new!
You're craving hot apple cider, gorgeous fall flowers are starting to bloom and the air is feeling crisp — it's the perfect time to crank up the oven and cozy up on the couch with a delicious fall dessert (and perhaps a fall movie?). On our list, you'll find the best pumpkin pie recipes and tasty apple desserts, plus all your favorite seasonal flavors. This cake is perfect for everyone: it's vegan, gluten-free and totally delicious with warming spices and a fluffy vegan buttercream frosting. With notes of caramel and butterscotch, Blondies make the perfect (easy!) fall dessert.
"Anyone who exists in a fat body has a horror story about a time they were simply trying to enjoy food in public."
Knowing how to roast a chicken is a must when learning to cook at home. It's the difference between a dry chicken breast and a juicy, tender meal.
Prep a batch of these sheet-pan pancakes now so you have a quick, healthy breakfast on hand for all the busy mornings to come.
It's an uncontested fact: Bacon makes everything better. Crumbled onto cupcakes, next to a hearty plate of eggs and pancakes, hot and crispy from the fryer all on its own. We might make the potentially sacrilegious assertion that man and woman can live on bacon alone…but with these delectable bacon-wrapped recipes, why would we want to?
Introducing the Gold Fashioned.
From butternut squash risotto to pumpkin cinnamon rolls.View Entire Post ›
Looking for the ultimate comfort food? Here's just the thing for you, no matter what season.
Pandemic-era food price increases and inventory shortages are likely to continue -- at least temporarily. Food retailers are stockpiling larger amounts of frozen meats, sugar and other items, reports...
When it comes to eating plans, the Mediterranean diet is about as low-stress as it gets. The rules are flexible (avoid red meat, but ehh, it’s OK every once in a while), and there are plenty of fresh, delicious...
I finally decided to try this popular air fryer, and here's what I thought.