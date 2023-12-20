Never-Trumpers are gearing up for a second Civil War

All empires fall.

That’s the ominous tagline for Civil War, a Hollywood movie to be released in April. As the title suggests, it depicts a second American War of the States. A bombastic trailer clip hints at the chaotic violence and destruction unleashed in the wake of conflict between the federal government and some vague rebel faction, the unimaginatively named “Western Forces.”

It’s an unrealistic and, frankly, absurd political fantasy of the near future, but that hasn’t stopped much of the liberal commentariat from taking to the proverbial fainting couch after watching it. “Chilling” and “scary,” said Entertainment Weekly. “Shocking,” said People. “Dare you to watch Civil War trailer without hyperventilating,” wrote Den of Geek.

It’s another sign of the topsy-turvy times we live in. Apocalyptic fears of the end of America used to be the calling card of the religious and militia-loving far right, but now it’s the liberals trying to keep up with the (Alex) Joneses by screeching loudly that the end is near.

This month, the line being espoused ad nauseam by the progressive media is that we’re all collectively “sleepwalking” into a Trump-led fascist dictatorship. It’s this sort of rhetoric that makes legal action against the former President seem proportional, even when it’s bound to backfire - as yesterday’s Colorado ruling seemed to demonstrate.

It begs the question: How did we get to the point where a large segment of the population (the serious, rational ones who “follow the science”) believe that a contemporary Civil War movie is a preview of our future, or that a second Trump term could be worse than Nazi Germany?

For one, it’s the media who cried wolf. This is year seven of liberalism’s Trump-fueled panic attack, and the volume of discourse from corporate media, politicos, and social mediaites has been turned up to ear-piercing levels for so long that only the most bombastic pronouncements have a chance at breaking through all the noise.

Recall that 2016 was once declared the “Worst Year Ever” in American history. The belief that the sky was falling didn’t stop that December 31; it snowballed to the point that each year since has supposedly usurped its predecessor. Next, 2017 was said to have been “on the darkest timeline.” The bad news kept on coming: Putin hacked our elections! Trump is the new Hitler! The Handmaid’s Tale is actually a prophecy coming true!

Where else to go, if not to the End of America? Was January 6, as The Atlantic claimed, only a warm-up to some new stage of domestic evil? Two popular books released in early 2022, the first anniversary of the January 6 riots, provided fuel for the fire: political scientist Barbara F. Walter’s “How Civil Wars Start: And How to Stop Them” and a fictionalised series of worst-case scenarios called “The Next Civil War: Dispatches From the American Future” by Canadian writer Stephen Marche.

The latter reads like a warm-up to Garland’s movie, especially a chapter that describes a stand-off between a rogue group of right-wing paramilitaries led by a Cliven Bundy type and the US military, helmed by an articulate general-gentleman—a Pete Buttigieg clone—who is forced to call down Apache helicopters upon them. “The General has his orders,” Marche wrote. “He has no choice but to begin the next civil war. Nobody feels he has a choice.”

In real life, we do have a choice whether to indulge these fantasies of self-destruction.

At the heart of all of this fatalistic wailing and gnashing of teeth is a profound detachment between the danger, destruction, and death experienced firsthand versus merely consumed. As our everyday lives become increasingly mediated through our digital misery machines, the lines get blurred between reality and a simulation of it. Doomscroll on your phone enough and eventually you’ll feel doomed.

Some journalists have remarked lately on what the New York Times has deemed “The Great Disconnect,” the yawning gap between our perceptions of the economy under Bidenomics and the lived experience of it. Yet the disconnect that’s unpopular to talk about is between the actual pre-conditions of a 2020s Civil War and the anticipation of one erupting. Call it a “vibe-pocalpyse.”

The facts on the ground are sobering. Even with the recent heated rhetorical battles over the Israel-Palestine war since October, there hasn’t been a marked increase in political violence in the United States, just a wave of interpersonal conflict since the Covid-19 pandemic. Elections are being safely held all over America, our governing bodies and institutions are relatively stable, and new laws are being created in red and blue states alike without a shot fired.

If anything, 2023 has been marked by a turn towards apathy, not a violent revolution. For most of this year, American news consumption and political donations decreased dramatically, social media feeds began to go dark, and people increasingly tuned out the world beyond their doorstep. Prepare then for a 2024 in which politicians and the media play Paul Revere for this phantom civil war even harder leading up to November’s election. After all, coaxing Democrats to wake up and grab their proverbial bayonets is good for clicks, donations, and votes.

It might sound contradictory, but we should be alarmed about this kind of alarmism from Democrats and Republicans alike. Fear of domestic war can fuel more government overreach, a kind of counterinsurgency strategy against Americans that relies on demonisation, over-surveillance, and even incarceration in the name of public safety. In my own backyard of Atlanta, fear of left-wing activists protesting the construction of a new police academy led to draconian measures from the state, such as the arrest of concertgoers at a music festival for domestic terrorism. Those measures were taken by a Republican-controlled state and a Democrat-run city.

Ultimately, however, it’s fine to go to the theaters to watch a fantasy war play out on the big screen. It’s America’s pastime. Just keep in mind that this one will likely be about as relevant to current-day politics as Marvel’s “Captain America: Civil War.”

